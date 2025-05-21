Watch Tribeca Channel for Free on DIRECTV

Title Description/Synopsis

The Featherweight Set in 1964, a camera crew follows Willie Pep, retired featherweight boxing champion. Down and out in Hartford CT, married to a woman half his age and with a drug-addled son and mounting debts, Pep decides to make a return to the ring.

Stealing Pulp Fiction Three Hollywood-wannabe friends team up with their kooky therapist to plot a heist to steal Quentin Tarantino’s personal 35mm print of Pulp Fiction from his movie theater.

Suze When her only daughter goes off to university, an empty-nest mother gets stuck taking care of her daughter’s heartbroken ex-boyfriend, whom she can’t stand.

Born Hungry In this inspiring story of grit and determination, a runaway child from the streets of India is adopted by a family and becomes one of the top chefs in the world.

The Graduates A year after her boyfriend dies from gun violence, a young woman prepares to graduate high school as she navigates an uncertain future alongside a community that is searching for ways to heal.

Egghead & Twinkie After coming out to her parents, an Asian American teenage girl takes off on a road trip to meet her online crush with the help of her nerdy best friend.

Family Therapy Young stranger disrupts seemingly perfect family’s life, exposing their internal issues, fears, and dysfunctional relationships as external chaos invades their once idyllic existence.

Wild Goat Surf Set in a rundown Okanagan RV park during the summer of 2003, Goat, a surfing-obsessed, twelve-year-old skater girl, navigates the unbridled, unstructured, summer days of youth, dreaming about becoming a surfer.

A Bronx Tale: One Man Show Chazz Palminteri brings his acclaimed stage show that inspired the beloved film A BRONX TALE to the screen for the first time. In ‘A Bronx Tale: One Man Show’ – an autobiographical account of the actor’s childhood in the Bronx in the 1960s – Palminteri tells the story of a young boy named Calogero who witnesses a murder and is taken under the wing of a local mob boss.

Tendaberry As her boyfriend returns to Ukraine to care for his ailing father, 23-year-old Dakota faces the challenges of a precarious new reality, navigating the complexities of survival in New York City on her own.

Good Girl Jane Desperate for connection, lonely young Jane meets a group of teen misfits who offer her acceptance and camaraderie. She falls hard for their playful but domineering ringleader, Jamie, and becomes entangled in his amateur drug operation. As her life spirals violently out of control, Jane must choose between Jamie and her own survival.

Nude Tuesday In an effort to rekindle the spark in their troubled marriage, Laura and Bruno head to a couples’ retreat run by relationship and sexual healing guru, Bjorg. Plagued by miscommunication, Nude Tuesday is an utterly singular excursion into naturism and self-discovery.

A Bronx Tale A father becomes worried when a local gangster befriends his son in the Bronx in the 1960s.

Mary Heilmann: Waves, Roads, Hallucinations New York based artist Mary Heilmann is one of the most influential American abstract painters of her time. Heilmann’s work has been exhibited throughout the world in museums such as The Whitney, Dia Beacon, and MoMA. This documentary offers a visually immersive journey through her life, using rare archival material and in-studio footage to explore the artist’s mind and practice.

Phantom Parrot When human rights activist Muhammad Rabbani refuses to hand over the passwords to his electronic devices and is prosecuted, a journalist following the case uncovers the existence of top-secret surveillance program, Phantom Parrot. This disturbing discovery brings up questions of modern espionage and digital privacy in this unsettling film about a man with the courage to speak out.

Roving Woman A break-up leaves Sarah reeling and directionless, standing alone on her ex’s doorstep in a ballgown. Following her impulses, she starts to drive through the desert and makes unexpected connections along the way.

In Her Name An art house dramedy, about estranged sisters bonding as thirty-somethings forced to confront reality. While dealing with their egomaniacal formerly-important artist father’s descent they experience a somewhat psychedelic liberation from the pain of their past and find themselves in a vortex of awareness of what matters most. Love.

Smoking Tigers Hayoung, a lonely 16-year-old Korean American girl tries to hide her problematic family and lower-income background from her new wealthy friends, only to discover the struggles of adulthood that will forever shape her life.

The Right to Read In this documentary, NAACP activist Kareem Weaver sets out to reform the low reading scores in his home of Oakland, California. Featuring stories from Weaver’s own life, a teacher and two American families, The Right to Read dives into the fight to provide our youngest generation with the most foundational skill for life-long success: the ability to read.

Aurinko In Adagio: A Rising Voices Film Isolated from society in a deserted delta community with his austere father, a child musical prodigy prepares for the audition of a lifetime while navigating a newfound skill in ancestral dreaming.

Cinephile: A Rising Voices Film Determined to portray an authentic depiction of female pleasure for her role in a film, a movie star accepts her therapist’s offer for an unconventional treatment and discovers the enigma of desire…

Coche Bomba: A Rising Voices Film Rosa loves aliens and hates everything else, including her annoying little sister. When a car bomb detonates, Rosa must bring her sister to safety by convincing her that aliens have arrived.

Comfort: A Rising Voices Film After an ICE raid, a Nigerian immigrant father must tell his son why his mother is not coming home.

Flames: A Rising Voices Film Unresolved issues and old resentments ignite a forbidden blaze between two childhood friends that must be doused if one is to have any chance of escaping the past.

Huella: A Rising Voices Film Following the death of her grandmother, a disenchanted flamenco dancer resigned to a desk job is forced to rekindle her passion by confronting a family curse.

Only The Moon Stands Still: A Rising Voices Film The sun rises and sets. The stars dance, and fade away. Only the moon stands still.

Rising Voices Story, The Through sacrifice, deferred dreams, and the support of their families and communities, ten BIPOC filmmakers commit themselves to the work of storytelling.

Shoebox: A Rising Voices Film After sweeping hair at a local barbershop, a 12-year-old boy uses his first payment to honor his late mother.

Soft Sounds of Peeling Fruit: A Rising Voices Film A coming of age story of a rebellious Korean American teenager named Hayoung who discovers the complexities of her mother’s love.

Soñadora: A Rising Voices Film A young Caribbean immigrant mother struggling to make ends meet at her fabric factory job finds a release through her abandoned dream of dance.

What Will Become of Us Sir Frank Lowy, self-made billionaire & founder of Westfield Corporation, faces a dilemma – whether or not to sell the company he’s spent his life building. Frank reflects on his war-torn childhood as a way to shape his perspective.

President in Waiting Through exclusive interviews with our nation’s former leaders, discover how the Vice Presidency went from being a ceremonial office to one of the most powerful positions in politics. Originally presented by CNN Films, this unique documentary features interviews with Presidents Obama, Bush, Clinton, Carter & Vice Presidents Pence, Biden, Cheney, Gore, Quayle, and Mondale.

Keepers of the Game Lacrosse was born in Akwesasne Mohawk Territory as a sacred game, traditionally reserved for men. Just off the reservation at Salmon River High in Fort Covington, NY an all-Native girls lacrosse team comes together, seeking to be the first Native women’s team to bring home a Section Championship. But first, they will have to overcome their crosstown rivals, Massena High. As the season comes to a head, the team is faced with increasing ambivalence in their own community and the girls must prove that the game of lacrosse is their rightful inheritance. With more than just the championship on the line, the girls fight to blaze a new path for the next generation of Native women, while still honoring their people’s tradition in a changing world.

Little Boxes An interracial family struggles to adjust when they move from New York City to a small, predominately white town in Washington State.

Hyena When a ruthless undercover cop is exposed for making deals with London’s most violent drug traffickers, he’s forced to rapidly shift his loyalties and sell out his allies in order to stay alive.

Misery Loves Comedy Are all comedians miserable? Kevin Pollak sits down with some of the most successful comics working today, including Tom Hanks, Jimmy Fallon, Amy Schumer and Judd Apatow, to learn about what drives comedians to be funny.

Bachelor Weekend, The A bachelor party weekend in the great outdoors takes some wild detours in this hilarious and heartfelt comedy. Official Selection, 2014 Tribeca Film Festival.

Beneath the Harvest Sky Desperate for a way out of their small town, two teens find their friendship pushed to the brink when one is pulled into drug smuggling with his outlaw father (Aidan Gillen, Game of Thrones).

Bright Days Ahead In this sophisticated and sexy tale, a married woman in her 60s (French icon Fanny Ardant) tumbles into an affair with a much younger man. In French with English subtitles.

Far From Men Viggo Mortensen stars as a reclusive teacher who must help a wanted man escape into the mountains during the Algerian War.

Hide Your Smiling Faces A dreamlike portrait of adolescence unfolds over one hot, hazy summer, as two young brothers must come to terms with a friend’s mysterious death.

I Am Big Bird: The Caroll Spinney Story An affectionate portrait of Caroll Spinney, the beloved puppeteer responsible for creating worldwide icons out of Sesame Street’s Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch for the last 45 years.

Listen Up Philip When a self-obsessed novelist (Jason Schwartzman) has problems with his novel and his girlfriend (Elisabeth Moss), he seeks refuge in his mentor’s cottage where the peace and quiet allow him to focus on his favorite subject – himself.

Love & Air Sex In this raucous, surprisingly romantic comedy, two pairs of exes are torn between rebound sex and getting back together. But can they survive the acts of revenge carried out at the Air Sex World Championships?

Maladies A former soap star (James Franco) appears to have a narrator stuck in his head. As he moves in with his best friend (Catherine Keener) and works to restart his creative career, he tries to figure out who is really calling the shots.

Nas: Time is Illmatic The story behind Nas’s groundbreaking debut album ‘Illmatic,’ and the early life of one of the most talented rappers of all time. Featuring Pharrell Williams, Alicia Keys, Q-Tip, and Busta Rhymes.

Palo Alto An unflinching portrait of adolescent lust, boredom, and self-destruction that centers around a shy young girl (Emma Roberts) on the cusp of an illicit relationship with her soccer coach (James Franco). From director Gia Coppola.

Starred Up Condemned to an adult prison, an explosively violent young man is forced to fight for survival as criminal forces attempt to control him for their own good. Help comes from the unlikeliest source, his estranged father also serving time.

We Could Be King True story of two rival high school football teams forced to merge into one and their struggle to become champions against all odds. An unflinching snapshot of the power of sports to bring young people, neighborhoods, and a city together.

An Awkward Sexual Adventure Desperate for sex tips after his girlfriend dumps him, an uptight accountant meets a beautiful stripper who expands his horizons, complete with trips to massage parlors, S&M toys and cross-dressing in this sweet yet raunchy comedy.

Big Ask, The Three couples head to the desert to help their friend heal after the death of his mother — but are not prepared for the outrageous request he makes.

Demon’s Rook, The Monsters wreak havoc on a rural town when a portal is opened from another world. When the dead begin to rise, the only man who can fight back is the son of a demon. An ode to DIY horror classics of the 1980’s.

Dog Pound In this gritty, award-winning drama, three teenage boys have a rude awakening when they end up in a juvenile detention center. Facing attacks by hardened criminals and ruthless guards, they are forced to do whatever it takes to survive.

Expecting When Andie (Michelle Monaghan, SOURCE CODE) gets pregnant after a one night stand, she offers to give the baby to her best friend (Radha Mitchell, RED WIDOW), who has been unable to conceive. But can their friendship survive the pregnancy?

Fresh Meat Cannibals and criminals collide when a dysfunctional gang picks a suburban house as their hideout, only to find that the owners are having them for dinner.

Hansel & Gretel Get Baked Stoner siblings Hansel and Gretel battle a witch who lures teenagers into her suburban home with her special blend of marijuana where she then proceeds to kill and eat them to maintain her youth and beauty.

Highland Park When the teachers and faculty of a public school in a Detroit suburb think they’ve won the lottery, their lives and the town are changed forever. Starring Billy Burke (Twilight), Parker Posey, Danny Glover.

How to Make Money Selling Drugs Want to make millions in a $400 billion global industry? Find out why no one is winning the war on drugs in this provocative investigation, featuring Russell Simmons, Susan Sarandon, David Simon (creator of “The Wire”), and 50 Cent.

Jackie Twin sisters (Carice Van Houten and real-life sister Jelka) embark on a life-changing search for their long-lost mother (Holly Hunter).

Night in the Woods A camping trip turns into a night of jealousy, sexual tension and terror, as dark forces descend upon a group of friends.

Open Grave A man wakes up in a pit of dead bodies with no memory of who he is or how he got there. Now he must determine if the killer is among the strangers who rescued him — or if he could be the killer himself.

Red Flag A newly single filmmaker hits the road with an old friend to promote one of his films, but romantic chaos ensues when an adoring fan decides to come along for the ride.

Rubberneck A brief fling triggers a horrific course of events when Paul’s obsession with a beautiful co-worker spirals out of control in this tense romantic thriller from actor/director/writer Alex Karpovsky (“Girls”).

S#x Acts When a teenage girl starts offering sexual favors as a way to gain popularity in her new school, the line of consent begins to blur in this raw and realistic look at teen sexuality.

Sal Director James Franco chronicles the final hours in the life of actor Sal Mineo, one-time teen heartthrob, gay icon, and the Academy Award-nominated star of REBEL WITHOUT A CAUSE and EXODUS.

Some Velvet Morning Stanley Tucci stars as a man who surprises his former mistress (Alice Eve), claiming to have left his wife. Before too long, a dark history between the two has come into focus. From Neil LaBute.

Somebody Up There Likes Me Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation) stumbles through life with his best friend and the woman they both adore (Jess Weixler) in this smart, subversive comedy about watching your life fly by.

Sparrows Dance A tender, comical love story between a woman (Marin Ireland, Homeland) who refuses to leave her apartment and the man (Paul Sparks, Boardwalk Empire) she finally lets in.

Still Life A government worker charged with finding the family members of those who have died alone is assigned to his final case – and finds himself on a liberating journey that allows him to finally start living his own life to the fullest.

Struck by Lightning Chris Colfer (GLEE) and Rebel Wilson (PITCH PERFECT) star in this hilarious comedy about surviving high school when your classmates don’t get you, your parents are crazy, and all you have are your dreams.

Summer in February Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey) and Dominic Cooper (Mamma Mia) star as friends and rivals caught up in a tumultuous love triangle in this sweeping period romance, played out against the timeless beauty of the English coast.

Supporting Characters A smart, sexy comedy about life and love in the big city, starring Alex Karpovsky (“Girls”) as a New York film editor torn between his long-term girlfriend and a beautiful young starlet.

The Facility Eight volunteers locked in a facility find themselves fighting for their lives when a drug trial goes horribly wrong.

Time Being, The A young artist (Wes Bentley: The Hunger Games, American Beauty) accepts a series of mysterious assignments from a reclusive millionaire (Frank Langella: Frost/Nixon) hiding a lifetime of family secrets.

Uwantme2killhim? An online relationship turns deadly in this true-crime thriller about a handsome 16-year-old boy who promises anything and everything to a girl he meets online. When a devastating crime is committed, the unbelievable truth is revealed.

Zero Charisma In this darkly comedic ode to nerds from every realm, a passionate Game Master of a fantasy role-playing game becomes unhinged when a charismatic hipster joins his group, disrupting the balance of power with an unexpected coup.

388 Arletta Avenue A faceless voyeur’s twisted manipulation of a young couple escalates into a deadly cat-and-mouse game, as seen from the perspective of hidden cameras concealed throughout their house.

Death of a Superhero Andy Serkis (THE HOBBIT, RISE OF THE PLANET OF THE APES) and Thomas Brodie-Sangster (LOVE ACTUALLY, NOWHERE BOY) star in this exceptional drama about life, death, and first love as a teenage boy faces his own mortality.

Detachment Adrien Brody (in his most acclaimed performance since THE PIANIST), Marcia Gay Harden & Christina Hendricks star in this award-winning drama about teachers and students in a troubled high school. From the director of AMERICAN HISTORY X.

Essential Killing Captured by the US military in Afghanistan, Mohammed (Vincent Gallo) is transported to a secret detention centre somewhere in Europe. When an accident allows him to escape, Mohammed must confront the necessity to kill in order to survive.

For Ellen A powerful performance from Paul Dano (LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE, THERE WILL BE BLOOD) as a burgeoning rock star wrestling with the prospect of losing custody of his young daughter. With Jon Heder (NAPOLEON DYNAMITE).

Grave Encounters 2 Tortured by the ghosts of the demonized insane asylum that killed the crew of GRAVE ENCOUNTERS, film students fight to escape death as their own paranormal investigation goes terribly wrong in this horrifying sequel.

Hollow Terrorized by a legendary dark spirit that drives couples to suicide from the hollow of an ancient tree, four vacationing friends struggle for survival amongst the ruins of a centuries-old monastery.

Moon Man The gentle man on the moon is lonely and wants to dance and have fun with the people of Earth, but when he comes to Earth on a comet, he’s mistaken for an invader and must find his way back home. Based on the beloved children’s book.

Neon Flesh Full of style and wild humor, this high-energy crime thriller centers on Ricky, who wants to honor his prostitute mother by opening up a brothel, but fails to notice that it encroaches on the ruthless thug El Chino’s domain.

No Rest for the Wicked While attempting to cover his tracks from a violent shooting, a crooked cop uncovers a deadly plot that he is uniquely qualified to prevent in this taut, award-winning thriller.

Resolution A man imprisons his estranged junkie friend in an isolated cabin in the boonies of San Diego to force him through a week of sobriety, but the events of that week are being mysteriously manipulated.

Sleepless Night A cop races through a packed nightclub, dodging drug dealers and his own corrupt colleagues, in a mad chase to rescue his son from the crime kingpin he is in debt to.

Stella Days A priest whose love of movies inspires him to open a cinema in an Irish village to raise money for a new church, resulting in a passionate struggle between the priest, the church and the townsfolk.

The Comedy Tim Heidecker stars as an aging hipster testing the limits of acceptable behavior with his like-minded friends in this provocative character study.

The Giant Mechanical Man This charming romantic comedy proves that it only takes one person to make you feel important. Starring Jenna Fischer (The Office), Chris Messina (Vicky Christina Barcelona) and Topher Grace (That 70’s Show).

Ultrasuede A portrait of the rise and fall of America’s first celebrity designer–Halston. Interviews with Liza Minnelli, Diane Von Furstenberg, Billy Joel & others round out the story of a man who defined beauty & fashion in the 70’s.

Bleeding House, The A mysterious stranger stays the night at a secluded home and discovers that the family is torn apart by a violent past and a deadly secret.

Broken Circle Breakdown, The A tattoo artist and a musician fall in love at first sight in this intensely romantic portrait of a relationship from beginning to end, set to an electrifying bluegrass score. In Dutch with English subtitles.

Fire in Babylon An underdog story of how one of the most gifted teams in sporting history triumphed over its colonial masters. A celebration of the power of sports as a vehicle for social change set to a reggae beat featuring Bob Marley and others.

Grave Encounters A reality TV show crew film inside an abandoned mental hospital, where unexplained phenomena was reported. They quickly realize that the building is not only haunted, but it has no intention of ever letting them leave.

Hara-Kiri Death of a Samurai Revenge, honor and disgrace collide when a samurai’s request to commit ritual suicide leads to a tense showdown with his feudal lord. From cult auteur Takashi Miike (13 ASSASSINS). In Japanese w/ English subtitles.

Last Rites of Joe May, The Joe May is an aging hustler clinging to the belief that he’s one scam away from his big score. With his health failing and resources dwindling, Joe is presented with one last shot at redemption.

Man on the Train, The When a career criminal planning to knock off a bank crosses paths with a professor, they form an unlikely partnership, allowing each man to live vicariously through the other as they hatch their plans for the heist.

NEDS Encompassed by violent street gangs, neglectful parents, bullying teachers and a dearth of positive role models, a studious but emotionally abandoned kid turns thug.

Northeast Will is a young, charming playboy going from one casual affair to the next until he notices friends’ happiness in committed relationships. He decides it’s time to find a girl so he can start the next chapter of his life with.

Shut Up Little Man! An Audio Misadventure When two friends tape record their violently noisy neighbors, they accidentally create one of the first ‘viral’ pop-culture sensations. Blurring the lines between art and exploitation, ‘Shut Up Little Man’ is a darkly comic modern fable.

The High Cost of Living Zach Braff and Isabelle Biais star in this thought provoking drama about two lives that randomly collide with tragic consequences forcing them to confront loss; love and life and decide if the high cost of living is worth the price.

The Runway Inspired by a true story. Oscar nominee Demian Bichir (WEEDS) is a South American pilot who crashes in a small Irish village, where a young boy rallies the town to come to his aid in this heartwarming comedy.

Beware the Gonzo When the rebel-minded Gonzo (Ezra Miller) is ousted from his school paper by very-popular editor Gavin (Jesse McCartney), he teams with the mysterious Evie (Zoe Kravitz) to start his own paper and turn the social hierarchy on its head.

Don’t Go in the Woods When a young band takes to the woods to write their first hit song, they find themselves in the midst of a nightmare beyond comprehension. Vincent D’Onofrio (LAW & ORDER) directs this twisted musical/horror hybrid.

Janie Jones Ethan, a musician content with his rock-n-roll lifestyle, has his life turned upside down with the arrival of a 13 year-old daughter he never knew he had. Left to raise Janie Jones, Ethan and Janie embark on a road trip of music and father-daughter bonding.

Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll A portrait of British punk rock pioneer Ian Dury who was stricken with polio at a young age and defied expectations by becoming a founder of the punk-rock scene in Britain in the 1970s.

The Infidel An identity crisis comedy centered on Mahmud Nasir, a successful business owner and salt of the earth East End Muslim, who discovers that he’s adopted – and Jewish.

My Last 5 Girlfriends An adaptation of international bestseller On Love, by Alain de Botton, Duncan, a young man, is determined to find the secret to a healthy, strong relationship. Along the way, he mines his last five doomed romances for clues.

All Together Jane Fonda stars in this coming-of-old-age comedy about five retired friends who move in together. Can their life-long friendships survive when old secrets and jealousies emerge? In French w/English subtitles.

Wild & Wonderful Whites of West Virginia, The From Executive Producer Johnny Knoxville, this edgy and often hilarious look at a dying breed of American outcasts exposes the corruption, poverty, and West Virginia’s environmentally and culturally devastating coal mining culture.

Let’s Kill Ward’s Wife Everyone wants Ward’s wife dead. But when murderous fantasies get real, Ward and his pals (Donald Faison, Scott Foley, Patrick Wilson, Amy Acker, Nicolette Sheridan)have new problems, like dumping a body and getting away with murder.

Tribeca Talks 2018 Storytellers – Jamie Foxx with Jacques Morel In this panel discussion from Tribeca Film Festival 2018, Jacques Morel sits down with Jamie Foxx to discuss how they uncover stories, the evolution of their careers and hopes for the film industry’s future. Foxx tell anecdotes from his early days in Texas, and of impactful encounters that shaped his career; including Kanye, Oprah, Ray Charles, and many more.

Tribeca Talks 2019 Storytellers – Jaron Lanier As part of Tribeca Film Festival 2019, Virtual Reality pioneer Jaron Lanier speaks on the impacts of technology on the social fabric of society. Lanier questions the characterization of AI in our society and examines the ways in which tech is positioned as a tool to protect existing power structures.

Tribeca Talks – Tribeca TV 2019 – Chernobyl Tribeca Film Festival invites the cast and creators of the Chernobyl (2019) series to discuss the challenges of capturing the show’s unique world. The group discusses the unpredictable nature of nuclear technology, unexpected historical details they uncovered, and the series’ greater message.

Tribeca Talks – Tribeca X 2019 – What’s Next for Women in Branded Entertainment Tribeca invites women industry leaders to talk about challenges facing them in the current landscape. The panelists discuss how to foster a sense of belonging, challenges with creating a sincere diverse work environment, and the importance of mentorship in hopes to chart a roadmap to a more inclusive future in creative industry.

Tribeca Talks – Harry Belafonte Award 2021 – Stacey Abrams with Robin Roberts Tribeca Film Festival’s Harry Belafonte Award honors a recipient who has shown dedication to social justice. The 2021 award is bestowed upon Stacey Abrams who speaks on the importance of using imagination to pursue justice even in the face of limited resources.

Tribeca Talks – Post-Screening Panel 2021 – PG 846 Panel A Post-screening panel discussion for recipients of the 8:46 film grant. The panelists reflect on the inspiration behind their films, and the importance of representation within media and culture.

Tribeca Talks – Post-Screening Panel 2021 – No Man of God A discussion for Tribeca Film Festival 2021, the cast and crew of No Man of God, take you behind the curtain into the concepts and challenges that shaped this genre-breaking serial killer film. Featuring Amber Sealey, Elijah Wood, Kim Sherman, Luke Kirby, and Aleksa Palladino.

Tribeca Talks – Post-Screening Panel 2021 – Rita Moreno Just A Girl Who Decided To Go For It Join and directors and star of Rita Moreno: Just a GIrl Who Decided to Go For It in a discussion about Moreno’s life and on the story of the film documentary came to be. Panel part of Tribeca Film Festival 2021.

Tribeca Talks: Directors Series 2021 Gina Prince-Bythewood and Sanaa Lathan discuss the creative process behind With/In Vol I in a post-screening panel.

Tribeca Talks: Directors Series 2019 Join Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro as they delve into their legendary collaborations and filmmaking journeys.

Tribeca TV: The Simpsons 2019 Celebrate 30 years of The Simpsons with a special panel discussing the show’s impact, legacy, and behind-the-scenes stories.

Tribeca Talks: Storytellers 2017 Barbra Streisand and Robert Rodriguez share insights on their careers and the art of storytelling in an engaging conversation.

Tribeca Talks: Robert DeNiro In Conversation With JR Two creative powerhouses come together for an unforgettable conversation. Join iconic actor and Tribeca co-founder Robert De Niro as he sits down with world-renowned artist and filmmaker JR. Together, they reflect on De Niro’s extraordinary career in film, his lifelong creative pursuits, and what the future holds for one of cinema’s most enduring talents.

Tribeca Talks: Storytellers – Pharrel Williams with Minya Oh Visionary musician, producer, and entrepreneur Pharrell Williams takes the stage with culture journalist Minya Oh for an inspiring conversation about creativity without limits. From chart-topping hits to boundary-breaking ventures, Pharrell shares insight into his evolving artistry and the bold next steps in his ever-expanding creative journey.

Tribeca Talks: Storytellers – Kobe Bryant & Glenn Keane with Michael Experience a powerful conversation between three masters of their craft. In this special Tribeca Talks event, Michael Strahan moderates a panel with NBA legend Kobe Bryant and Oscar-winning animator Glenn Keane as they discuss their Oscar-winning short film Dear Basketball. Go behind the scenes of their creative process and explore how storytelling through art, sport, and animation can leave a lasting impact.

Tribeca Talks – Post-Screening Panel 2022 : Beyond Dystopia- Using Imagination To Save The World How can storytelling reshape our response to the planet’s greatest challenges? In this thought-provoking post-screening panel explores the role of imagination in confronting the climate crisis. From dystopian futures to hopeful possibilities, the panel dives into how creatives can inspire action and reimagine a better world through powerful, narrative-driven storytelling.

Queer Japan Trailblazing artists, activists, and everyday people from across the spectrum of gender and sexuality defy social norms and dare to shine in this kaleidoscopic view of LGBTQ+ culture in contemporary Japan. From glossy pride parades to playfully perverse underground parties, Queer Japan pictures people living brazenly unconventional lives in the sunlight, the shadows, and everywhere in between.

Queercore: How to Punk a Revolution Started in the 1980s as a fabricated movement intended to punk the punk scene, Queercore quickly became a real-life cultural community of LGBTQ music and movie-making revolutionaries. This entertaining and inspirational documentary tracks the start of the pseudo-movement to the widespread rise of pop artists who used queer identity to push back against gay assimilation and homophobic punk culture.

After Blue (Dirty Paradise) On a wild and untamed female inhabited planet called After Blue, a lonely teenager named Roxy unknowingly releases a dangerous assassin from her prison. Roxy and her mother Zora (Elina Löwensohn) are held accountable and forced to track down the murderer named Kate Bush. Haunted by the spirits of her murdered friends, Roxy sets out on a long and strange journey across this dangerous planet.

Stop-Zemlia Introverted high school girl Masha sees herself as an outsider unless she’s hanging out with her two best friends, Yana and Senia, who share her non-conformist status. While trying to navigate through her last year of school, Masha falls in love in a way that forces her out of her comfort zone. Like a gentler, deeply emotional, and multi-layered version of ‘Euphoria’ out of Ukraine.

Knife+Heart A masked madman stalks a gay porn set in 1979 Paris while its producer Anne, (French pop star Vanessa Paradis) tries to win back her editor and lover Lois by shooting her most ambitious film yet with her trusted, flaming sidekick Archibald. Shot in 35mm and featuring a killer retro score from M83, KNIFE+HEART is an ultra-stylish and blood-soaked ode to ’70s-era De Palma, Argento, and Friedkin.

Wild Tigers I Have Known 14 year-old Logan is in the middle of middle school, crushing on a boy, daydreaming of another self, and waiting to see a mountain lion. An Official Selection of the Sundance Film Festival and Executive Produced by Gus Van Sant, Altered Innocence proudly presents a brand new version of Cam Archer’s angst-fueled experimental classic Coming-of-Age film Wild Tigers I Have Known.

A Single Shot An accidental shooting results in the discovery of a bag full of money, and John Moon (Sam Rockwell) turns from hunter to hunted.

And While We Were Here Trapped in a loveless marriage, a troubled writer (Kate Bosworth) experiences a sexual awakening when she meets a carefee American (Jamie Blackley) in Italy.

Burning Hailed by critics as one of the best films of the year, BURNING is a searing romantic thriller about a young man whose suspicions spin out of control when the free-spirited woman he loves disappears. In Korean w/ English subtitles.

Buster’s Mal Heart In this bold thriller spiked with dark humor, Rami Malek (Mr. Robot) is a family man whose chance encounter with a conspiracy-obsessed drifter leaves him on the run from the police and an impending event known as The Inversion.

Child of God Based on the acclaimed Cormac McCarthy novel, director James Franco’s CHILD OF GOD follows Lester Ballard, a dispossessed, violent man in 1960s Tennessee. Deprived of family and home, Ballard collapses into a life of crime and degradation.

Clementine Reeling from a one-sided breakup, heartbroken Karen breaks into her ex’s lake house. There, she strikes up a complicated relationship with provocative younger woman Lana.

Crazy About You Jake is dumped, fired and humiliated. In an attempt to win back his ex, he embarks on a hilariously wild charity stunt by walking up the western coast of Australia. Throughout his journey, he braves unforgiving elements, wild dogs, and jellyfish, all the while learning to fall in love with life itself in this laugh out loud comedy.

Gabriel In this taut psychological thriller, an unstable young man will stop at nothing to track down his first love, embarking on a harrowing journey through the Northeast that could have dangerous and life-changing repercussions.

House of Hummingbird Eun-hee is a curious 14-year-old growing up in a country on the brink of enormous change. Ignored and dejected by her family, Eun-hee finds her escape roaming her neighborhood with her best friend, experiencing all that life has to offer.

I’ll Follow You Down After the disappearance of a young scientist on a business trip, his son and wife struggle to cope, only to make a bizarre discovery years later – one that may bring him home.

Jonathan This sci-fi-tinged drama follows two brothers living very separate lives – inside the same body. Content to live life in shifts with one another, their delicate balance is ruined when they become emotionally involved with the same woman.

Mystery Road Indigenous cowboy detective Jay Swan returns to his outback hometown to solve the murder of a teenage girl, whose body is found under the highway trucking route out of town. Starring Hugo Weaving and Ryan Kwanten

Not Suitable For Children Jonah is a partying, irresponsible ladies’ man – until he discovers he has cancer. He can be cured, but treatment means losing the ability to father children. He’s got just a few weeks to find Miss Right Now, and procreate before it’s too late!

November This surreal tale centers on a love triangle among a peasant girl, a stable boy & a baroness. The approach of winter prompts the villagers to steal food & supplies.

Partisan 11-year-old Alexander is the oldest kid in the compound, with lots of mothers but only one dad: Gregori (Vincent Cassel), who keeps everyone safe from the outside world. He’s Gregori’s star pupil – and a trained assassin.

Punching Henry A journeyman comedian is lured to LA by a TV producer who wants to make him a reality star. As reality sets in, he must decide whether his legacy will be to tell jokes for a living or become the butt of them.

Stand Clear of the Closing Doors In this intense, immersive journey, a young boy finds himself lost in the lively, dangerous world of the New York City subway, while his mother fiercely searches for him above ground in a race against the clock as Hurricane Sandy nears.

The Endless Nick and Leah are on the verge of breakup, but then came the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic and emergency lockdown. As they navigate the “new normal” together, the couple discovers that breaking up may actually be harder than staying together.

The Exploding Girl Ivy heads home with a romance in her heart when an old friendship expectantly strengthens. Distressed about her conflicting feelings, Ivy must stay resilient in the face of her epilepsy, lest her emotions become something she can’t control.

The Road Within Robert Sheehan, a young man with Tourette’s Syndrome, copes with his mother’s death in a behavioral facility. With two unexpected friends and a stolen car, they embark on a life-changing road trip.

The Truth About Emanuel A troubled young woman becomes obsessed with her mysterious new neighbor, who bears a striking resemblance to the girl’s dead mother.

Very Good Girls Two New York City girls make a pact to lose their virginity during their first summer out of high school. They both fall for the same street artist and find their friendship tested for the first time.

Comedy Dynamics – Erica Rhodes: La Vie en Rhodes Erica Rhodes’s stand up special filmed during the pandemic at a drive in featuring stories of her love life.

Comedy Dynamics – Helen Hong: Well Hong The Helen Hong: Well Hong comedy special was taped at the Tribeca Festival in NY, one of the first events to re-open the city post-lockdown.

Comedy Dynamics – Josh Gondelman: People Pleaser Josh Gondelman just wants everyone to have a good time.

Comedy Dynamics – Cocoa Brown: Famous Enough Join comedian and actress Cocoa Brown on the hilarious rollercoaster ride of dating and parenting during the pandemic.

Comedy Dynamics – Daniel Webb: Hoe’s Parade Live At The Rose Bowl Join comedian Daniel webb live at the rose bowl in this comedy special.

Comedy Dynamics – Dave Helem: DJ The Chicago Kid Join comedian Dave Helem performing live.

Comedy Dynamics – Bebe Zahara Benet: Africa Is Not a Country Bebe Zahara Benet live stand up special

Comedy Dynamics – Ester Steinberg: Burning Bush In her postpartum pandemic special, comedian Ester Steinberg jokes about a risqué photoshoot and a wild bachelorette weekend, and shares stories from her first year of marriage, and giving birth in the epicenter of a global pandemic.

Comedy Dynamics – Darienne Lake: Altered Boy RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Darienne Lake shares intimate but hilarious anecdotes about her life; from growing up as the middle child in a large catholic family, to coming out at an early age as a drag queen and finding her chosen family.

Comedy Dynamics – Jackie Fabulous: Menoplause Join comedian Jackie Fabulous for this live comedy special.

Comedy Dynamics – Ginger Minj: Bless Your Heart International Drag Superstar, Ginger Minj, discusses dysfunctional family etiquette, haunted dolls and the infamous “Florida Man” in this hilariously honest musical memoir of her Southern Baptist upbringing.

Comedy Dynamics – Katrina Davis: Figuring it Out Join comedian Katrina Davis for this live comedy special.

Comedy Dynamics – Kellen Erskine: Zoomed Out Join comedian Kellen Erskine for this comedy special.

Comedy Dynamics – Bill Bellamy: I Want My Life Back Join comedian Bill Bellamy for this live stand up special.

Comedy Dynamics – Maija DiGiorgio: Maija! Maija! Maija! Join comedian Maija DiGiorgio for this comedy special.

Comedy Dynamics – Miz Cracker: Here I Stand Miz Crackers debut stand up special

Comedy Dynamics – Monét X Change: Fist of Glory Join RuPaul’s Drag Race queen Monét X Change, in her debut stand up special, where she takes you on a comedic romp of dazzling stories from her life. And opera!

Comedy Dynamics – Peppermint: So-SIGH-ety Effects Peppermint invites you on an all-inclusive Journey and laugh at the Rose of being a transgender woman dating in New York City while being black. After laughing and crying, the show will leave you saying ” hey at least I don’t have it that bad!”