Can you feel it? Spring is just around the corner, and with it are a bunch of great shows and events to celebrate the shift in seasons. Over the next two weeks get sucked into some great news series, cheer on exciting sporting events and watch the most iconic awards show.

‘Perry Mason’ – HBO® – Mondays 9/8c

Test your detective skills while unearthing some deeply buried conspiracies with Perry, Della and Paul in season two of Perry Mason. Keep sleuthing Mondays on HBO®.

‘True Lies’ – CBS – Wednesdays 10/9c

The new CBS original series based on the blockbuster movie, TRUE LIES. Helen Tasker makes the shocking discovery that her seemingly ordinary husband, Harry Tasker, is leading an extraordinary double life as an international spy for U.S. intelligence agency Omega Sector. With the secret out, Omega recruits Helen and joins Harry and his team of top-notch operatives while keeping their adventures a secret from their children. Get into the new series on CBS on Wednesdays.

Dig deeper into this new CBS series with our True Lies Watch Guide.

World Baseball Classic – FOX/FS1/FS2/FOX Deportes – March 7-March 21

The World Baseball Classic 2023 only happens every four years (although the last WBC was in 2016) and this year’s exciting global baseball event takes place from March 7 through March 21 in various locations in the host countries of Japan, Taiwan and the U.S. Keep up with many of the events on FOX, FS1, FS2 and FOX Deportes.

Learn more about the World Baseball Classic, including about DIRECTV’s sponsorship of Team USA in our WBC 2023 watch guide.

International Women’s Day Marathon – SYFY – March 8

Tune into SYFY this International Women’s Day to celebrate leading ladies who showed how truly awesome women are. Settle in for a marathon of Demonic, Resident Evil: Afterlife, Resident Evil: Retribution, The Call, The Craft, Tomb Raider and Salt.

THE PLAYERS Championship – NBC/GOLF Channel – March 9 – March 12

One of the most coveting events on the PGA Tour may not be a masters, but it does boast a talented player field (and an enormous purse). THE PLAYERS Championship will take over TPC SAWGRASS from March 9-12, 2023. Explore some of the greatest hits that happened at THE PLAYERS.

The Oscars – ABC – March 12

The Oscars® 2023 is airing live on March 12, 2023 at 5 p.m. on ABC, and this year’s host, Jimmy Kimmel will be holding the whole event together. Who do you think will win? Tune in to find out.

See a full list of The Oscars nominees and see which of them you can watch right now!

‘A Spy Among Friends’ – MGM+™ – March 12

In this six-episode series, we see the dramatized version of Nicholas Elliott and Kim Philby, two British spies and friends that devolves into a story of treachery and betrayal. Based on the book written by Ben Macintyre, this engaging series is only available on MGM+™ on March 12.

NCAA® March Madness® Men’s Tournament – CBS/TBS/TNT/truTV – March 14 – April 3

The minute March hits, the mind often quickly centers on NCAA® March Madness® – with good reason. This large-scale men’s tournament tips off on March 14 and runs through April 3 on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV. How’s your bracket looking?

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ – STARZ® – March 17

Power Book II: Ghost takes on its third season on STARZ® and follows Tariq’s attempt to get out of the Game. Tune in starting on March 17.

‘Lucky Hank’ – AMC/AMC+ – March 19

Bob Odenkirk is back – as Lucky Hank. As an English department chairmen Hank Deveraux is balancing his job at an underfunded college while bordering on a midlife crisis. Tune into this new AMC show starting on March 19 – And until then, brush up on the show with our Lucky Hank watch guide.

