Proficient in the art of dark comedy, Bob Odenkirk brings his aptitude and innate humor to AMC’s latest series, Lucky Hank. Professor Hank Devereaux clings to mediocrity as the department chair of his underfunded college’s English department. Bouncing between ongoing tantrums and in the midst of a midlife crisis, Hank must come to terms with his wife’s new ambitions and his own chaotic professional life.

Keep reading to meet the cast, find out how to watch, order and more before you tune into Lucky Hank on AMC & AMC+ Sundays at 9 p.m. ET starting on March 19.

How to Watch ‘Lucky Hank’

Lucky Hank premieres on March 19, 2023 on AMC and AMC+. The eight-episode series will continue to air on Sundays at 9 p.m. until May 7. Find out what channel is AMC on DIRECTV and how to watch below.

AMC – Ch. 254

AMC+ Early Access on 3/16; New episodes every Thursday through 5/4​

Don’t have AMC+? Add it now.

AMC+ is a premier streaming service that showcases the best of AMC, BBC America, IFC, Sundance TV, Shudder and more. Enjoy special access to movies and shows that play with the irreverent and interesting the strange and supernatural, like Gangs of London, Dark Winds, Interview with the Vampire, Mayfair Witches and many, many more. Upgrade to AMC+ today and save $2.00 off your monthly DIRECTV video subscription!

You can order AMC+ online from your DIRECTV account or order instantly on channel 1557 with DIRECTV.

Meet the ‘Lucky Hank’ Cast

Lucky Hank boasts a stellar cast mixing familiar and new faces to bring the characters to life.

Behind the Scenes

Beyond the cast the team that brought this show to life, including writers from shows like Interview with the Vampire, Barry, Halt and Catch Fire, has impressive resumes all their own.

Executive Producers

Co-Creators/Showrunners

Who Should Watch ‘Lucky Hank’?

For those who have been pining for more Bob Odenkirk movies and TV shows since the Better Call Saul finale, Lucky Hank brings a new, smart and high-quality show for fans of clever programming with well-developed characters. The AMC TV channel has become synonymous with shows featuring high-quality acting and production, sharp humor and poignant writing – and Lucky Hank is no different.

Tune in to AMC & AMC+ Sundays at 9 p.m. ET starting on March 19.

Find even more new shows to watch with our DIRECTV Watch Guide.

The content featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."