The 95th Academy Awards will air live on March 12, 2023 at 5 p.m. PDT on ABC. Ahead of film’s most exciting and reputable award show, the Oscars 2023 released the full list of nominees and there are some phenomenal talent nominated. After the Oscars 2022 ceremony, now fully known as the “Will Smith Oscars,” we’re expecting Jimmy Kimmel, this year’s host, to either up the ante with even more drama or tone it down completely. No matter how it goes, it’s always worth watching.

From Best Picture to Best Supporting Actress, there are some big names and even bigger titles on this year’s list. Before you explore the Oscar nominations 2023, watch some of the most noteworthy mentions to see if you agree with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences this year.

Oscars 2023 Nominees to Watch Now

These titles that were nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture, Supporting Actor or Animated Film.

Academy Award Nominations 2023

BEST PICTURE

ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN

ELVIS

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE

THE FABELMANS

TÁR

TOP GUN: MAVERICK

TRIANGLE OF SADNESS

WOMEN TALKING

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

AUSTIN BUTLER – Elvis

COLIN FARRELL – The Banshees of Inisherin

BRENDAN FRASER – The Whale

PAUL MESCAL – Aftersun

BILL NIGHY – Living

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

BRENDAN GLEESON – The Banshees of Inisherin

BRIAN TYREE HENRY – Causeway

JUDD HIRSCH – The Fabelmans

BARRY KEOGHAN – The Banshees of Inisherin

KE HUY QUAN – Everything Everywhere All at Once

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

CATE BLANCHETT – Tár

ANA DE ARMAS – Blonde

ANDREA RISEBOROUGH – To Leslie

MICHELLE WILLIAMS – The Fabelmans

MICHELLE YEOH – Everything Everywhere All at Once

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

ANGELA BASSETT – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

HONG CHAU – The Whale

KERRY CONDON – The Banshees of Inisherin

JAMIE LEE CURTIS – Everything Everywhere All at Once

STEPHANIE HSU – Everything Everywhere All at Once

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S PINOCCHIO

MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON

PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH

THE SEA BEAST

TURNING RED

CINEMATOGRAPHY

ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT – James Friend

BARDO, FALSE CHRONICLE OF A HANDFUL OF TRUTHS – Darius Khondji

ELVIS – Mandy Walker

EMPIRE OF LIGHT – Roger Deakins

TÁR – Florian Hoffmeister

COSTUME DESIGN

BABYLON – Mary Zophres

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER – Ruth Carter

ELVIS – Catherine Martin

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE – Shirley Kurata

MRS. HARRIS GOES TO PARIS – Jenny Beavan

DIRECTING

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN – Martin McDonagh

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE – Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

THE FABELMANS – Steven Spielberg

TÁR – Todd Field

TRIANGLE OF SADNESS – Ruben Östlund

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM

ALL THAT BREATHES

ALL THE BEAUTY AND THE BLOODSHED

FIRE OF LOVE

A HOUSE MADE OF SPLINTERS

NAVALNY

DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

THE ELEPHANT WHISPERERS

HAULOUT

HOW DO YOU MEASURE A YEAR?

THE MARTHA MITCHELL EFFECT

STRANGER AT THE GATE

FILM EDITING

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN – Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

ELVIS – Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE – Paul Rogers

TÁR – Monika Willi

TOP GUN: MAVERICK – Eddie Hamilton

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT – Germany

ARGENTINA, 1985 – Argentina

CLOSE – Belgium

EO – Poland

THE QUIET GIRL – Ireland

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT – Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová

THE BATMAN – Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER – Camille Friend and Joel Harlow

ELVIS – Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti

THE WHALE – Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT – Volker Bertelmann

BABYLON – Justin Hurwitz

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN – Carter Burwell

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE – Son Lux

THE FABELMANS – John Williams

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

APPLAUSE – from Tell It like a Woman; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

HOLD MY HAND – from Top Gun: Maverick; Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop

LIFT ME UP – from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler

NAATU NAATU – from RRR; Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose

THIS IS A LIFE – from Everything Everywhere All at Once; Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne

PRODUCTION DESIGN

ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT – Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER – Production Design: Dylan Cole and Ben Procter; Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole

BABYLON – Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino

ELVIS – Production Design: Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy; Set Decoration: Bev Dunn

THE FABELMANS – Production Design: Rick Carter; Set Decoration: Karen O’Hara

SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE

THE FLYING SAILOR

ICE MERCHANTS

MY YEAR OF DICKS

AN OSTRICH TOLD ME THE WORLD IS FAKE AND I THINK I BELIEVE IT

SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

AN IRISH GOODBYE

IVALU

LE PUPILLE

NIGHT RIDE

THE RED SUITCASE

SOUND

ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT – Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER – Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges

THE BATMAN – Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson

ELVIS – David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller

TOP GUN: MAVERICK – Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

VISUAL EFFECTS

ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT – Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER – Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett

THE BATMAN – Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER – Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick

TOP GUN: MAVERICK – Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)

ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT – Screenplay – Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell

GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY – Written by Rian Johnson

LIVING – Written by Kazuo Ishiguro

TOP GUN: MAVERICK – Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks

WOMEN TALKING – Screenplay by Sarah Polley

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN – Written by Martin McDonagh

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE – Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

THE FABELMANS – Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner

TÁR – Written by Todd Field

TRIANGLE OF SADNESS – Written by Ruben Östlund

Whether tuning into the Oscars 2023 or watching all of the phenomenal films, get DIRECTV to make sure you see it all.

The content featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."