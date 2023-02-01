The 95th Academy Awards will air live on March 12, 2023 at 5 p.m. PDT on ABC. Ahead of film’s most exciting and reputable award show, the Oscars 2023 released the full list of nominees and there are some phenomenal talent nominated. After the Oscars 2022 ceremony, now fully known as the “Will Smith Oscars,” we’re expecting Jimmy Kimmel, this year’s host, to either up the ante with even more drama or tone it down completely. No matter how it goes, it’s always worth watching.
From Best Picture to Best Supporting Actress, there are some big names and even bigger titles on this year’s list. Before you explore the Oscar nominations 2023, watch some of the most noteworthy mentions to see if you agree with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences this year.
Oscars 2023 Nominees to Watch Now
These titles that were nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture, Supporting Actor or Animated Film.
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’
‘Elvis’
‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’
‘The Fabelmans’
‘Tár’
‘Top Gun: Maverick’
‘Triangle Of Sadness’
‘Aftersun’
‘Marcel The Shell With Shoes On’
Academy Award Nominations 2023
BEST PICTURE
ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE
WOMEN TALKING
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
AUSTIN BUTLER – Elvis
COLIN FARRELL – The Banshees of Inisherin
BRENDAN FRASER – The Whale
PAUL MESCAL – Aftersun
BILL NIGHY – Living
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
BRENDAN GLEESON – The Banshees of Inisherin
BRIAN TYREE HENRY – Causeway
JUDD HIRSCH – The Fabelmans
BARRY KEOGHAN – The Banshees of Inisherin
KE HUY QUAN – Everything Everywhere All at Once
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
CATE BLANCHETT – Tár
ANA DE ARMAS – Blonde
ANDREA RISEBOROUGH – To Leslie
MICHELLE WILLIAMS – The Fabelmans
MICHELLE YEOH – Everything Everywhere All at Once
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
ANGELA BASSETT – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
HONG CHAU – The Whale
KERRY CONDON – The Banshees of Inisherin
JAMIE LEE CURTIS – Everything Everywhere All at Once
STEPHANIE HSU – Everything Everywhere All at Once
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S PINOCCHIO
MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON
PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH
THE SEA BEAST
TURNING RED
CINEMATOGRAPHY
ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT – James Friend
BARDO, FALSE CHRONICLE OF A HANDFUL OF TRUTHS – Darius Khondji
ELVIS – Mandy Walker
EMPIRE OF LIGHT – Roger Deakins
TÁR – Florian Hoffmeister
COSTUME DESIGN
BABYLON – Mary Zophres
BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER – Ruth Carter
ELVIS – Catherine Martin
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE – Shirley Kurata
MRS. HARRIS GOES TO PARIS – Jenny Beavan
DIRECTING
THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN – Martin McDonagh
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE – Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
THE FABELMANS – Steven Spielberg
TÁR – Todd Field
TRIANGLE OF SADNESS – Ruben Östlund
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM
ALL THAT BREATHES
ALL THE BEAUTY AND THE BLOODSHED
FIRE OF LOVE
A HOUSE MADE OF SPLINTERS
NAVALNY
DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM
THE ELEPHANT WHISPERERS
HAULOUT
HOW DO YOU MEASURE A YEAR?
THE MARTHA MITCHELL EFFECT
STRANGER AT THE GATE
FILM EDITING
THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN – Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
ELVIS – Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE – Paul Rogers
TÁR – Monika Willi
TOP GUN: MAVERICK – Eddie Hamilton
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT – Germany
ARGENTINA, 1985 – Argentina
CLOSE – Belgium
EO – Poland
THE QUIET GIRL – Ireland
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT – Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová
THE BATMAN – Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine
BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER – Camille Friend and Joel Harlow
ELVIS – Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti
THE WHALE – Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)
ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT – Volker Bertelmann
BABYLON – Justin Hurwitz
THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN – Carter Burwell
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE – Son Lux
THE FABELMANS – John Williams
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)
APPLAUSE – from Tell It like a Woman; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
HOLD MY HAND – from Top Gun: Maverick; Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop
LIFT ME UP – from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler
NAATU NAATU – from RRR; Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose
THIS IS A LIFE – from Everything Everywhere All at Once; Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne
PRODUCTION DESIGN
ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT – Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER – Production Design: Dylan Cole and Ben Procter; Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole
BABYLON – Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino
ELVIS – Production Design: Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy; Set Decoration: Bev Dunn
THE FABELMANS – Production Design: Rick Carter; Set Decoration: Karen O’Hara
SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)
THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE
THE FLYING SAILOR
ICE MERCHANTS
MY YEAR OF DICKS
AN OSTRICH TOLD ME THE WORLD IS FAKE AND I THINK I BELIEVE IT
SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)
AN IRISH GOODBYE
IVALU
LE PUPILLE
NIGHT RIDE
THE RED SUITCASE
SOUND
ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT – Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER – Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges
THE BATMAN – Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson
ELVIS – David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller
TOP GUN: MAVERICK – Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor
VISUAL EFFECTS
ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT – Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER – Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett
THE BATMAN – Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy
BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER – Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick
TOP GUN: MAVERICK – Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher
WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)
ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT – Screenplay – Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell
GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY – Written by Rian Johnson
LIVING – Written by Kazuo Ishiguro
TOP GUN: MAVERICK – Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks
WOMEN TALKING – Screenplay by Sarah Polley
WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)
THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN – Written by Martin McDonagh
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE – Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
THE FABELMANS – Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner
TÁR – Written by Todd Field
TRIANGLE OF SADNESS – Written by Ruben Östlund
Whether tuning into the Oscars 2023 or watching all of the phenomenal films, get DIRECTV to make sure you see it all.
