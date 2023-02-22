Baseball season is here – can you smell the peanuts and cracker jacks? To make this year even more exciting, baseball fans have another event to rally around – The World Baseball Classic 2023. Much like the FIFA World Cup, the World Baseball Classic was supposed to take place every four years and features all star teams from the represented countries. But this year’s event will be the first in seven years, since the 2021 event was canceled due to COVID.

Learn more about this exciting event, find out the team rosters, explore the schedules and discover how to it all works in this World Baseball Classic guide.

When is the World Baseball Classic?

The World Baseball Classic 2023 will take place from March 8 through March 21 in various locations in the host countries of Japan, Taiwan and the U.S.

The U.S. locations align with the already in progress Spring Training season in Phoenix and Miami.

How Does the World Baseball Classic Work?

The 2023 World Baseball Classic is the first time there will be 20 teams competing (rather than 16 from prior years). The WBC goes down in three rounds: Pool play (four pools), quarterfinals and championship.

In pool play, each of the five teams in each pool (A, B, C, & D) play each opponent once. The two teams with the best records will advance to the quarterfinal round. In the case of a tie, there are some complicated rules to determine who will move on. The last place team from each pool won’t simply go home, instead, they will be relegated, and required to play in a qualifier tournament to secure their spot in the next WBC. In that same vein, the top four teams in each pool are automatically invited to the next WBC.

The quarterfinal and championship rounds are played in a single elimination bracket, with the last team standing taking the WBC trophy. Explore the full schedules of each of the three rounds below.

World Baseball Classic Schedule

World Baseball Classic Pool Play Schedule

POOL A POOL B POOL C POOL D March 8-13 March 9-13 March 11-15 March 11-15 Taichung, Taiwan Tokyo, Japan Phoenix, Arizona Miami, Florida Chinese Taipei Australia Canada Dominican Republic Cuba China Colombia Israel Italy Japan Mexico Puerto Rico Netherlands Korea USA Venezuela Panama Czech Republic Great Britain Nicaragua

WBC Quarterfinal Round Schedule

Quarterfinal 1 Tokyo March 15 Pool B runner-up vs. Pool A winner Quarterfinal 2 Tokyo March 15 Pool A runner-up vs. Pool B winner Quarterfinal 3 Miami March 17 Pool C runner-up vs. Pool D winner Quarterfinal 4 Miami March 18 Pool D runner-up vs. Pool C winner

World Baseball Classic Championship Round Schedule

Semifinal 1 Miami March 19 Quarterfinal 1 winner vs. Quarterfinal 3 winner Semifinal 2 Miami March 20 Quarterfinal 2 winner vs. Quarterfinal 4 winner Championship Game Miami March 21 Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner

How to Watch the World Baseball Classic

Watch many of the 47 games on FOX, FS1, FS2, and FOX Deportes.

Watch World Baseball Classic 2023 on DIRECTV

World Baseball Classic Teams and Rosters

Australia Pitchers Tim Atherton Matt Beattie Liam Doolan Kyle Glogoski Josh Guyer Sam Holland Jon Kennedy Tim Kennelly Steven Kent Daniel McGrath Mitch Neunborn Jack O’Loughlin Chris Oxspring Warwick Saupold Will Sherriff Josh Tols Blake Townsend Todd Van Steensel Luke Wilkins Coen Wynne Catchers Ryan Battaglia Alex Hall Jordan McArdle Robbie Perkins Infielders Jake Bowey Jarryd Dale Darryl George Robbie Glendinning Liam Spence Logan Wade Rixon Wingrove Outfielders Ulrich Bojarski Andrew Campbell Aaron Whitefield Canada Pitchers Andrew Albers Phillippe Aumont John Axford Matt Brash Mitch Bratt Trevor Brigden Indigo Diaz R.J. Freure Adam Loewen Scott Mathieson Nick Pivetta Cal Quantrill Evan Rutckyj Noah Skirrow Cade Smith Curtis Taylor Rob Zastryzny Catchers Kellin Deglan Bo Naylor Andy Yerzy Infielders Freddie Freeman Edouard Julien Otto Lopez Damiano Palmegiani Abraham Toro Jared Young Outfielders Owen Caissie Denzel Clarke Tyler O’Neill Jacob Robson China Pitchers Alan Carter Hai-Cheng Gong Kwon Ju Qiang Lin Xin Qi Changlong Su Hailong Sun Weiyi Wang Xiang Wang Yuchen Wang Jian Yi Hao Zhang Fuyang Zhao Chaoqun Zheng Catchers Chen Chen Ning Li Yifan Li Yun Lu Infielders Jie Cao Ray Chang Chen Chen YongKang Kou Chenchen Luan Jin Yang Outfielders Xiao Han Pei Liang Rongji Liang Jinjun Luo Yuheng Lyu Yusuke Masago Chinese Tai Pei Pitchers Kuan-Wei Chen Kuan-Yu Chen Shih-Peng Chen Yu-Hsun Chen Shao-Ching Chiang Chih-Wei Hu Tzu-Peng Huang C.C. Lee Yen-Ching Lu Chia-Hao Sung Kai-Wei Teng Jen-Ho Tseng Jyun-Yue Tseng Wei-Chung Wang Catchers Kungkuan Giljegiljaw Yu-Chieh Kao Dai-An Lin Infielders Yu Chang Tsung-Che Cheng Kun-Yu Chiang Kuo-Chen Fan Li Lin Tzu-Wei Lin Wei-Chen Wang Nien-Ting Wu Outfielders Chen-Wei Chen Chieh-Hsien Chen Chin Cheng Tien-Hsin Kuo Po-Jung Wang Colombia Pitchers Elkin Alcala Adrian Almeida Danis Correa Nabil Crismatt William Cuevas Luis De Avila Santiago Florez Ruben Galindo Pedro Garcia Rio Gomez Yapson Gomez Tayron Guerrero Jasier Herrera Jeffry Nino Carlos Ocampo José Quintana Jhon Romero Reiver Sanmartin Julio Teheran José Torres Ezequiel Zabaleta Guillermo Zuniga Catchers Jorge Alfaro Gustavo Campero Elias Díaz Meibrys Viloria Infielders Jordan Diaz Dayan Frias Evan Mendoza Fabian Pertuz Adrián Sanchez Donovan Solano Gio Urshela Outfielders Oscar Mercado Tito Polo Harold Ramírez Cuba Pitchers Frank Alvarez Ronald Bolaños Naykel Cruz Roenis Elías Onelki Garcia Elian Leyva Raidel Martinez Livan Moinelo Yeudis Reyes Jose Rodriguez Yariel Rodriguez Miguel Romero Carlos Viera Yoennis Yera Catchers Ariel Martinez Andrys Perez Lorenzo Quintana Infielders Erisbel Arruebarrena Dayan Garcia Yurisbel Gracial Andy Ibáñez Luis Mateo Yoán Moncada Yadil Mujica Outfielders Yoenis Cespedes Alfredo Despaigne Yadir Drake Yoelkis Guibert Luis Robert Jr. Roel Santos Czech Republic Pitchers Jeff Barto Filip Capka Tomas Duffek Lukas Ercoli Lukas Hlouch Michal Kovala David Mergans Marek Minarik Jan Novak Daniel Padysak Ondrej Satoria Martin Schneider Jan Tomek Boris Vecerka Catchers Martin Cervenka Daniel Vavrusa Infielders William Escala Jakub Hajtmar Jakub Kubica Vojtech Mensik Milan Prokop Filip Smola Eric Sogard Petr Zyma Outfielders Marek Chlup Arnost Dubovy Jakub Grepl Marek Krejcirik Matej Mensik Martin Muzik Dominican Republic Pitchers Bryan Abreu Sandy Alcantara Ronel Blanco Génesis Cabrera Diego Castillo Roansy Contreras Johnny Cueto Enyel De Los Santos Camilo Doval Carlos Estévez Jarlín García Luis García Yimi Garcia Cristian Javier José Leclerc Rafael Montero Héctor Neris Joel Payamps Gregory Soto César Valdez Catchers Francisco Mejía Gary Sanchez Infielders Willy Adames Robinson Canó Nelson Cruz Rafael Devers Wander Franco Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Manny Machado Ketel Marte Jeremy Peña Jean Segura Outfielders Teoscar Hernández Eloy Jiménez Julio Rodríguez Juan Soto Great Britain Pitchers Donovan Benoit Malik Binns Richard Brereton Daniel Cooper Jake Esch Chavez Fernander Ian Gibaut Gunnar Groen Joseph King Ryan Long McKenzie Mills Akeel Morris Branden Noriega Cam Opp Michael Petersen Michael Roth Andre Scrubb Jack Seppings Matteo Sollecito Graham Spraker Tahnaj Thomas Tyler Viza Alex Webb Vance Worley Catchers Ural Forbes Harry Ford Infielders Lucius Fox BJ Murray Jr. Nick Ward Justin Wylie Outfielders Alex Crosby D’Shawn Knowles Matt Koperniak Anfernee Seymour Darnell Sweeney Trayce Thompson Chavez Young Israel Pitchers Jake Bird Richard Bleier Daniel Federman Jake Fishman Brandon Gold Colton Gordon Andrew Gross Jake Kalish Rob Kaminsky Alex Katz Adam Kolarek Evan Kravetz Dean Kremer Shlomo Lipetz Jake Miednik Kyle Molnar Bubby Rossman Jacob Steinmetz Robert Stock Joey Wagman Zack Weiss Josh Wolf Catchers Jakob Goldfarb Ryan Lavarnway Garrett Stubbs Infielders Zack Gelof Spencer Horwitz Ty Kelly Assaf Lowengart Noah Mendlinger Matt Mervis Danny Valencia Michael Wielansky Outfielders Alex Dickerson Joc Pederson Italy Pitchers Vincenzo Aiello Glenn Albanese Jr. Alex Bassani Joe Biagini Matteo Bocchi Ryan Castellani Tiago Da Silva Alessandro Ercolani Nick Fanti Matt Festa Sam Gaviglio Matt Harvey Joe LaSorsa Braxton Lorenzini Joey Marciano Brian Marconi Vinny Nittoli Andre Pallante Jeffrey Passantino Nicolo Pinazzi Claudio Scotti Mitchell Stumpo Vin Timpanelli Michele Vassalotti Stephen Woods Jr. Catchers Vito Friscia Alberto Mineo Dominic Miroglio Brett Sullivan Infielders David Fletcher Robel García Nicky Lopez Miles Mastrobuoni Vinnie Pasquantino John Valente Outfielders Ben DeLuzio Dominic Fletcher Sal Frelick Japan Pitchers Yu Darvish Shota Imanaga Hiromi Itoh Ryoji Kuribayashi Yuki Matsui Hiroya Miyagi Taisei Ota Roki Sasaki Hiroto Takahashi Keiji Takahashi Shosei Togo Yuki Udagawa Yoshinobu Yamamoto Atsuki Yuasa Two Way Players Shohei Ohtani Catchers Takuya Kai Yuhei Nakamura Takumi Ohshiro Infielders Sosuke Genda Shugo Maki Munetaka Murakami Takumu Nakano Kazuma Okamoto Ukyo Shuto Tetsuto Yamada Hotaka Yamakawa Outfielders Kensuke Kondoh Lars Nootbaar Seiya Suzuki Masataka Yoshida Kingdom of the Netherlands Pitchers Mike Bolsenbroek Dennis Burgersdijk Jiorgeny Casimiri Jaydenn Estanista Dylan Farley Wendell Floranus Arij Fransen Lars Huijer Ryan Huntington Kenley Jansen Jair Jurrjens Antwone Kelly Kevin Kelly Shairon Martis Eric Mendez Scott Prins Pedro Strop Juan Carlos Sulbaran Franklin Van Gurp Derek West Tom de Blok Aaron de Groot Catchers Sicnarf Loopstok Dashenko Ricardo Chadwick Tromp Infielders Xander Bogaerts Didi Gregorius Dwayne Kemp Richie Palacios Juremi Profar Jonathan Schoop Sharlon Schoop Andrelton Simmons Zander Wiel Outfielders Wladimir Balentien Roger Bernadina Ray-Patrick Didder Josh Palacios Korea Pitchers Woo Suk Go Been Gwak Cheol Wong Jeong Wooyoung Jung Kwang Hyun Kim Won Jung Kim Yun Sik Kim Young Pyo Ko Chang Mo Koo Eui Lee Lee Yongchan Lee Se Woong Park Hyeong Jun So Tae-in Won Hyeon-Jong Yang Catchers Ji Young Lee Euiji Yang Infielders Jeong Choi Tommy Edman Baekho Kang Ha-Seong Kim Hyseong Kim Ji Hwan Oh ByungHo Park Outfielders Ji Hoon Choi Hyun Soo Kim Jung Hoo Lee Sung Bum Na Hae-Min Park Kunwoo Park Mexico Pitchers Erubiel Armenta Javier Assad Manny Barreda Victor Castaneda Luis Cessa Jesus Cruz Giovanny Gallegos Felipe Gonzalez Adrián Martínez Oliver Pérez Roel Ramírez Alan Rangel Gerardo Reyes Wilmer Rios JoJo Romero Jake Sanchez Patrick Sandoval Julio Urías José Urquidy César Vargas Taijuan Walker Samuel Zazueta Catchers Austin Barnes Alejandro Kirk Infielders Jonathan Aranda Joey Meneses Isaac Paredes Rowdy Tellez Alan Trejo Luis Urías Roberto Valenzuela Outfielders Randy Arozarena Jose Cardona Jarren Duran Alek Thomas Alex Verdugo Nicaragua Pitchers Joaquin Acuna Leo Crawford Fidencio Flores Kevin Gadea Osman Gutierrez Duque Hebbert Jonathan Loáisiga Ronald Medrano Erasmo Ramírez JC Ramírez Roniel Raudes Carlos Rodriguez Carlos Teller Junior Tellez Rodney Theophile Catchers Rodolfo Bone Melvin Novoa Infielders Benjamin Alegria Alex Blandino Cheslor Cuthbert Steven Leyton Ivan Marin Elian Miranda Juan Montes Milkar Perez Wuillians Vasquez Outfielders Isaac Benard Sandy Bermudez Dwight Britton Norlando Valle Panama Pitchers Harold Arauz Alberto Baldonado Jaime Barría Miguel Cienfuegos Randall Delgado Paolo Espino Steven Fuentes James Gonzalez Severino González Javy Guerra Alberto Guerrero Matt Hardy Justin Lawrence Carlos Luna Humberto Mejía Andy Otero Wilfredo Pereira Davis Romero Catchers Erasmo Caballero Iván Herrera Infielders Jonathan Araúz Christian Bethancourt Jose Caballero Gerald Chin Allen Córdoba Edgar Munoz Rubén Tejada Joshwan Wright Outfielders Luis Castillo L.J. Jones Rodrigo Orozco Jose Ramos Jahdiel Santamaria Jhonny Santos Puerto Rico Pitchers Jonathan Bermudez José Berríos Alex Claudio Fernando Cruz José De León Alexis Díaz Edwin Díaz Jose Espada Dominic Hamel Jorge López Anthony Maldonado Jovani Moran Nicholas Padilla Emilio Pagán Luis Quinones Yacksel Ríos Dereck Rodríguez Héctor Santiago Marcus Stroman Duane Underwood Jr. Catchers Martín Maldonado MJ Melendez Christian Vázquez Infielders Javier Báez Edwin Díaz Enrique Hernández Francisco Lindor Vimael Machín Jose Miranda Emmanuel Rivera Neftali Soto Outfielders Henry Ramos Eddie Rosario Nelson Velázquez United States Pitchers Jason Adam Daniel Bard David Bednar Kyle Freeland Kendall Graveman Merrill Kelly Lance Lynn Nick Martinez Miles Mikolas Adam Ottavino Ryan Pressly Brooks Raley Brady Singer Adam Wainwright Devin Williams Catchers Kyle Higashioka J.T. Realmuto Will Smith Infielders Pete Alonso Tim Anderson Nolan Arenado Paul Goldschmidt Trea Turner Bobby Witt Jr. Outfielders Mookie Betts Jeff McNeil Cedric Mullins Kyle Schwarber Mike Trout Kyle Tucker Venezuela Pitchers José Alvarado Silvino Bracho Endrys Briceno Max Castillo Jhoulys Chacín Enmanuel De Jesus Jhonathan Diaz Edwin Escobar Luis Garcia Norwith Gudino Carlos Hernández Darwinzon Hernandez Elieser Hernandez Pablo López Jesús Luzardo Andres Mchado Germán Márquez Martín Pérez José Quijada Eduardo Rodriguez José Ruiz Ranger Suárez Anthony Vizcaya Catchers Robinson Chirinos Omar Narváez Salvador Perez Infielders Jose Altuve Luis Arraez Eduardo Escobar Andrés Giménez Luis Rengifo Miguel Rojas Eugenio Suárez Gleyber Torres Outfielders Ronald Acuña Jr. David Peralta Anthony Santander Designated Hitter Miguel Cabrera

Past Winners of the World Baseball Classic

2006 – Japan

2009 – Japan

2013 – Dominican Republic

2017 – United States

Top World Baseball Classic Questions

When is the next World Baseball Classic?

After the 2023 event, the next World Baseball Classic should take place in 2027.

When does the World Baseball Classic start?

World Baseball Classic 2023 starts on March 8 and runs through March 2, 2023.

Who won the last World Baseball Classic?

The U.S. won the 2017 World Baseball Classic.

Where is the World Baseball Classic 2023?

The venues hosting World Baseball Classic 2023 are:

Intercontinental Baseball Stadium (Taichung, Taiwan)

Tokyo Dome (Tokyo, Japan)

Chase Field (Phoenix, AZ, USA)

loanDepot Park (Miami, FL, USA)

How often is the World Baseball Classic?

The event is supposed to take place every four years – like the Olympics or World Cup – but the 2021 event was cancelled, so there was seven years between the last event (2017) and this year’s event (2023).

