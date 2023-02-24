Remember the 1994 James Cameron hit, True Lies? Who doesn’t? Playing on the nostalgia, a True Lies TV show comes to CBS on Wednesday, March 1, at 10|9c. Inspired by its namesake, this action-packed series centers around an international spy for the US intelligence agency, Omega Sector, Harry Tasker (Steve Howey of Shameless) and his bored professor wife, Helen (Ginger Gonzaga). Their mundane world breaks open when Helen discovers her husband’s secret double life, and she joins Harry and his team of operatives on covert missions around the globe. They embark on these adventures, tinged with danger – all while keeping it hidden from their kids.

Although the True Lies TV show follows a similar storyline as the movie, it takes several detours and embraces modern nuances beyond the Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis led flick. Brace yourself for this edge of your seat, action-packed series that will keep you fired up each week.

‘True Lies’ Cast

The stellar True Lies cast features familiar faces alongside small screen newcomers, with each of them evoking the true spy spirit.

Steve Howey as Harry Tasker

Ginger Gonzaga as Helen Tasker

Erica Hernandez as Maria

Omar Miller as Albert “Gib” Gibson

Mike O’Gorman as Luther

Annabella Didion as Dana Tasker

Lucas Jaye as Jake

How to Watch ‘True Lies’

Watch True Lies starting on Wednesday, March 1 at 10|9c on CBS.

Find True Lies streaming with Paramount+. Access Paramount+ via DIRECTV when connected via Internet by navigating to the apps segment of the watch menu.

Get DIRECTV to watch True Lies and many other great shows live.

