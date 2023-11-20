Give Yourself the Gift of Entertainment and Beyond This Holiday Season

After unwrapping the cliché socks, ties, or scented candles – treat yourself to a world of entertainment this holiday season. From heart-pounding live sports and blockbuster movies to beloved TV shows and premium channels that have us binge-watching into the wee hours, we’ve got the inside scoop on how to treat yourself and your family. So, grab your remote, kick back and relax.

Relax With Your TV Favorites All Season Long

Giving the gift of DIRECTV to yourself and your family will crown you holiday royalty because it comes in a variety of sizes to fit every type of TV watcher, from reality TV bingers to die hard sports fans. Explore all the reasons why DIRECTV, with or without a satellite will reward entertainment-lovers all season long.

The Gift That Keeps on Giving

Treating yourself to DIRECTV not only delivers non-stop entertainment, but when you subscribe today you will also get bonus gifts that you can use to spoil yourself even more.

When you sign up for DIRECTV today, you can get up to a $400 DIRECTV Visa® Reward Card. When you purchase and activate a qualifying package during the promotional period, you’ll get a reward card based on the package you choose. Check out your options:

ENTERTAINMENT – Get a $100 Reward Card

Includes the must-have sports, news, and entertainment channels including AMC, CNN, Disney Channel, ESPN & ESPN2, Nickelodeon & more.

Price guaranteed for the first 2 years

75+ channels

Local channels included, where available

Special offer for premium networks

DIRECTV Sports Pack included for first 3 Months. Including NFL RedZone from NFL Network

CHOICE™ – Get a $200 Reward Card

The most popular package is a must for sports fans. Includes everything in ENTERTAINMENT, plus specialty sports channels like ACC Network, Big Ten Network, MLB Network, NBA TV, SEC Network and more.

Price guaranteed for first 2 years

105+ channels

Local channels included, where available

Regional Sports Networks (when available) for watching your local teams

Special offer for premium networks

DIRECTV Sports Pack included for first 3 Months. Including NFL RedZone from NFL Network

ULTIMATE – Get a $300 Reward Card

The ultimate choice for families and movie-lovers. Includes everything in CHOICE™, plus more sports and movies: CBS Sports Network, Discovery Family, FX Movie Channel, NHL Network, STARZ Encore.

Price guaranteed for first 2 years

140+ channels

Local channels included, where available

Regional Sports Networks for watching your local teams

Special offer for premium networks

DIRECTV Sports Pack included for first 3 Months. Including NFL RedZone from NFL Network

PREMIER – Get a $400 Reward Card

The package for when you want it all, including premium networks! Comes with everything in ULTIMATE, plus the top-rated premium networks: Max, SHOWTIME®, STARZ®, and Cinemax®.

Price guaranteed for first 2 years

150+ channels

Local channels included, where available

Regional Sports Networks (when available) for watching your local teams

Includes every DIRECTV Sports Pack channel & NFL RedZone from NFL Network

Learn more and check out full channel lineups to make sure you give the package tailored to your loved ones.

Refer A Friend

‘Tis the season for giving, so it’s only fair to share the gift of entertainment with your friends and family. DIRECTV Refer A Friend Program will reward both you, and your loved ones with bonus gifts!

DIRECTV customers connected via Satellite or via Internet can refer friends and family and will get a $100 eGift card for the first five people who sign up – up to $500/year! But that’s not all, your favorite people will also get a $100 eGift card on top of great introductory pricing and other new customer offers. Now, that’s a win-win! Learn more and get rewarded at directv.com/refer.

Wrap Up a Gemini

Take your gift giving IQ up a notch when you wrap up a Gemini device. The DIRECTV Gemini device is not just a TV box, it’s the perfect gift, ensuring less time is spent browsing and more time watching.

The Gemini device brings together live TV and streaming apps like Netflix, Max™, Prime Video, YouTube and more all in one place – no need to switch inputs or remotes.1

DIRECTV subscribers with a Gemini device can also access Sports CentralTM which makes navigating between games no matter where they’re playing, across DIRECTV, including YouTube, Prime Video, ESPN+ and Peacock (subscription to each app is required for use).

Learn more about the benefits of Gemini in the below video.

Don’t have a Gemini? Call 866.954.2765 to upgrade today and learn more here.

Wrap Up Premium Channels Over the Holidays

New DIRECTV subscribers who get the Entertainment package and above will get Max, SHOWTIME®, STARZ®, MGM+™ & Cinemax® included for free for the first three months! From hit series to beloved movies, these premium channels give even more reasons to tune in.

As an exciting bonus, DIRECTV subscribers can tune into the Thanksgiving Free Preview event to explore all the great shows available on the premium channels over the holidays and beyond. The Thanksgiving Free Preview runs from November 22 through November 26.

Learn more about premium channels on DIRECTV.

Get Into the Game with Sports Pack

Sports Pack puts even more sports in front of loyal fans with access to a wide variety of sports channels including NFL Red Zone and NFL Network. Even better, you can try Sports Pack for free with a subscription. Explore some of the channels that come with Sports Pack:

Find out how to get Sports Pack

Get Even More Apps & Channels

The entertainment never stops when you can access the premium channels, add-ons and more without leaving the DIRECTV interface. From movie channels, specialty networks, news and more, get even more amazing things to watch – some of which can be integrated to your DIRECTV bill.

Peacock (at a discount)

Netflix

Discovery+

Fox Nation

Apple TV+

ALLBLK

Acorn TV

Hallmark Movies Now

And So Much More – Check out the full list and get them now.

Without the Cord and On The Go With DIRECTV STREAM

Whether watching the must-see matchups or the hit shows and movies this season, satellite dish is not required. With DIRECTV STREAM, take advantage of robust packages, access your favorite channels and couple with Sports Pack to get in the game.

DIRECTV STREAM can be accessed with the DIRECTV App and streamed with various devices. Download the DIRECTV App from Apple App Store or on Google Play.

To sweeten the deal, new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers can save even more over the holidays:

Our Best Deal of 2023! Save $64.99 when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM. You’ll score $50 off over your first two months with the CHOICE or ULTIMATE package plus get DIRECTV Sports Pack on us (a $14.99 savings!) for your first month.

Ltd Time Offer. Req’s CHOICE or ULTIMATE pkg. $25 discount each mo. for first 2 mos. Renews monthly thereafter at then-prevailing rate. DIRECTV Sports Pack auto-renews monthly after first mo. at $14.99/mo. + tax. New customers at directvstream.com only. Offer not available to DIRECTV or U-verse TV customers switching to DIRECTV STREAM. Restr’s apply. See [location of disclaimer] for details.

‘Best Streaming Service’ According to Rolling Stone

,

We’re not the only ones who think DIRECTV STREAM makes a great gift for any occasion. Rolling Stone named it the “Best Streaming Service” in their 2023 Essentials.

“DIRECTV STREAM makes it easy to watch everything from live sports to local TV channels without traditional cable… all of which make it the ultimate streamer for TV lovers.”

Read the full Rolling Stone Essentials 2023: Best New Products, Favorite Gear story.

Give the Gift of Entertainment this Holiday Season

Giving thoughtful and useful gifts is a rewarding experience for both the giver and the recipient. Add the gift of entertainment to your holiday gift list this season.

Get the gift that keeps on giving and subscribe to DIRECTV today.

1First device available for well-qualified customers. High-speed internet connection required. Satellite customers are subject to equipment non-return fee(s) if equip. not timely returned. Req’s separate paid subscription for third party apps. Google login req’d.

2SAVE $50 OVER 2 MONTHS OFFER: Limited Time Offer. New customers only. Offer not available to DIRECTV or U-verse TV customers switching to DIRECTV STREAM. Requires purchase of ENTERTAINMENT Package and DIRECTV Sports Pack (currently min. $79.99/mo. for ENTERTAINMENT and $14.99/mo. for DIRECTV Sports Pack, plus tax where applicable) OR CHOICE, ULTIMATE or PREMIER package (currently min. $108.99/mo. for CHOICE + tax where applicable). Customer must activate service and account must remain in good standing to receive both discounts. You will lose this offer and/or any portion of this offer if you cancel your service. Returning customers who disconnected service within previous 12 months are not eligible for this offer. LIMIT ONE OFFER PER DIRECTV STREAM ACCOUNT. May not be combined with certain offers. Offer may be changed or discontinued at any time.