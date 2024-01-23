Calling all US cricket fans! Willow TV is a premium sports channel that streams live cricket matches, and you can watch it with DIRECTV! Follow your favorite cricket players and teams competing in tournaments and international series across the world, without ever missing a cricket match. Read on to find out what the network has to offer and how to start watching today.

And learn more about Willow TV Xtra, the additional premium offering from Willow TV.

Looking to get into cricket? This Guide to Cricket for American Sports Fans will help you get started!

What is Willow TV?

Willow TV is the only carrier for 24×7 live cricket streaming in the US since 2010, with exclusive agreements in place to be the official broadcaster for the International Cricket Council (ICC), Indian Premier League (IPL), English Cricket Board (ECB), Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), just to name a few.

Alongside live cricket matches with commentary and analysis, Willow TV also has recordings of previous cricket matches and tournaments, so you can relive your team’s best matches anytime you want.

DIRECTV customers can find Willow TV on channel 625.

What is Willow TV Xtra?

Willow TV Xtra is the premium add-on channel with an additional subscription cost that offers an even greater selection of live streamed matches and tournaments.

DIRECTV customers with Willow TV Xtra can find that content on channel 626.

How much does Willow TV cost?

Willow TV is available in the DIRECTV Sports Pack, which includes a wide variety of more than 20 professional and specialty sports networks, plus 40+ Regional Sports Networks to enjoy.

Willow TV Xtra is also available to customers connected over internet when you purchase the DIRECTV Sports Pack, at no additional cost. That means you can get both Willow TV and Willow TV Xtra, plus everything else included in Sports Pack, for just $14.99/month or less.

Get Willow TV with DIRECTV

If you already have a DIRECTV subscription, then you can add the Sports Pack over the phone, by simply calling 1.800.GET.SPORTS, and an agent will add it to your account.

You can also add the Sports Pack by logging into your account page online and adding it from there, or you can Text Sports Pack to 223322.

Upcoming Cricket Matches to Watch on Willow

Fans can get access to all their favorite teams and live cricket matches through Willow TV. Live cricket coverage includes the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, the Ashes, the ICC World Test Championship, and many other international series.

This year will feature live streaming of the following (and more) international series:

Australia’s tour of New Zealand (February 21st – March 12th) England’s tour of India (January 25th – March 11th) USA vs. India in the T20 World Cup (June 12th) Australia’s tour of England (September 11th – September 29th) Sri Lanka’s tour of England (August 21st – September 10th)

You can watch the ICC T20 World Cup on channel 625 and 626 on DIRECTV, from June 1st, 2024, to June 29th, 2024.

The Indian Premier League can be live streamed on DIRECTV (Channels 625 and 626), from March 29th, 2024, to May 26th, 2024.

For 2025, you also have the ICC Champions Trophy to look forward, along with many other series and championships. In T20 leagues, the following series will be live streamed on Willow TV and Willow TV Xtra:

Indian Premier League (IPL) Big Bash League (BBL) Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 Blast Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Watch Cricket & More with DIRECTV

Willow TV and Willow TV Xtra are available to all ENTERTAINMENT, CHOICE™, ULTIMATE and PREMIER customers when they purchase DIRECTV Sports Pack for just $14.99/month.

That’s not only cricket, but a selection of 20 other professional sports and specialty networks. So, start watching the top cricket teams and players compete at the highest level of cricket across countries, right from the comfort of your home.

To learn more about all the perks of the DIRECTV Sports Pack, check out this blog post.

Frequently Asked Questions What is Willow TV? Willow TV is the top network for streaming live cricket matches in the United States, with 24/7 cricket coverage from around the world. What leagues and tournaments does Willow TV broadcast? Willow is the exclusive US broadcaster for the International Cricket Council, Indian Premier League, English Cricket Board and the Board of Control for Cricket in India and more. What channels are Willow TV and Willow TV Xtra on DIRECTV? DIRECTV customers can find Willow TV and Willow Xtra on channels 625 and 626.

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."