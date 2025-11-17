DIRECTV “Streamsgiving” Brings a New Wave of Holiday Entertainment to Viewers Everywhere

Thanksgiving week is famously packed: full houses, full schedules and plenty of opinions about what to watch next. This year, DIRECTV is introducing “Streamsgiving,” a seasonal celebration designed to help viewers stay entertained and connected, no matter where the holiday takes them.

Streamsgiving is rolling in like a well-timed weather front, carrying a generous surge of new viewing options powered by DIRECTV’s 5-day free trial of Genre Packs. Whether you’re settling in at home or streaming from several states away, Streamsgiving brings a welcome shift in the seasonal outlook: customizable entertainment, smooth viewing ahead and plenty of room in the forecast for everyone’s preferences.

A Five-Day Free Trial That Expands Holiday Viewing

At the heart of Streamsgiving is DIRECTV’s 5-day free trial of industry-first Genre Packs, offering customers the chance to explore curated channel collections built around the interests that tend to take center stage during the holidays (think sports, entertainment and family programs). Every genre pack is designed to help households tailor their lineup to the guests, the moment or the mood.

Genre Packs

MySports: A channel lineup of 20+ popular live sports-specific channels, offering live games, analysis, league coverage, and access to ESPN Unlimited.

MyEntertainment: A mix of 60+ entertainment and lifestyle channels, including Disney+, Hulu Bundle, and Max Basic with ads.

MyKids: 10+ engaging kids’ channels, including Disney+, for nonstop family fun.

MyNews: The best way to watch your local station favorites and 10 curated news channels.

MiEspañol: 60+ popular Spanish-language channels (including ViX Premium with ads) spanning entertainment, sports and news.

For families gathering under one roof, the free trial means more options without the usual channel negotiations. For individual viewers, it’s an easy opportunity to sample something new during one of the year’s most watch-heavy weeks.

Reaching Viewers on the Move

As holiday travel picks up, Streamsgiving acknowledges the reality that not everyone is watching from the same couch. DIRECTV messaging will greet the tens of millions of travelers passing through major U.S. airports (including LAX, DFW, ATL and JFK), making sure viewers encounter Streamsgiving right as their journeys begin. Keep an eye out for us!

According to a survey commissioned by The Points Guy, 65% of Americans plan to travel between Thanksgiving and New Year’s, and 60% will fly. For those travelers, Streamsgiving serves as a reminder that holiday entertainment doesn’t have to pause until they reach their destination.

Entertainment That Stays With You

Streamsgiving is built on flexibility, because holiday weeks don’t always go according to plan. DIRECTV ensures that customers can access live and on-demand content from virtually anywhere, giving viewers the freedom to keep their entertainment easily within reach, even if their surroundings change.

DIRECTV for Business® brings live TV to hotels, restaurants, airports, hospitals, senior-living communities, retail spaces, college dorms, commercial and private aircraft, boats and offshore rigs.

The DIRECTV app allows customers to stream from a phone, tablet or laptop anywhere in the U.S., offering a consistent viewing experience whether you’re at home, in transit or visiting family.

However the week unfolds, viewers have a dependable path to the content they care about, no rerouting required.

A Season Marked by Generosity

Streamsgiving isn’t only about expanding entertainment access. This year, DIRECTV is donating $50,000 to Ronald McDonald House Global, supporting families with hospitalized children and helping them stay close to vital care during the holidays. It’s a meaningful reminder that connection takes many forms, especially this time of year.

Looking Ahead

As families gather, travelers crisscross the country and traditions take shape, Streamsgiving aims to bring a sense of ease to the holiday viewing experience. With accessible entertainment, nationwide flexibility and the 5-day free trial of Genre Packs, DIRECTV is giving viewers more control over what they watch (and more ways to enjoy it) as the holiday season settles in.

A shift in the seasonal forecast never felt quite this welcome!