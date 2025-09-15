DIRECTV support icon

Fall 2025 TV Premieres Release Schedule for ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC

Fall 2025 TV Premieres Release Schedule for ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC

Fall is one of the most exciting times of the year for TV fans — the season when all the biggest shows return and brand-new series debut across ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and more.

With so many TV premieres packed into the fall 2025 schedule, it can be tough to keep track of what’s on and when. That’s why DIRECTV’s unlimited cloud DVR makes it easy to catch every premiere, from returning favorites to the most anticipated new shows.

Below, you’ll find the full 2025 fall TV premiere release schedule for ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC. Additionally, we’ve got network-by-network breakdowns of all the fall premieres.

Looking for more than just fall premieres? Check out our regularly updated TV Premiere Dates guide, which provides you with the dates for new and returning shows. And watch them live with DIRECTV!

Full 2025 Fall TV Premieres Release Schedule

Below you’ll find the full fall TV lineup across the biggest networks: ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC:

Saturday, Aug. 23

  • 7:30 p.m. ETCollege Football (ABC) | North Carolina Central Eagles at Southern University Jaguars

Friday, Aug. 29

  • 8 p.m. ETFox College Football Friday (FOX)

Thursday, Sept. 4

  • 7 p.m. ETFootball Night in America (NBC)
  • 8:20 p.m. ETNFL Kickoff Game (NBC) | Dallas at Philadelphia

Sunday, Sept. 7

  • 7 p.m. ETFootball Night in America (NBC) | Season premiere (also on Peacock)
  • 8:20 p.m. ETNBC Sunday Night Football (NBC) | Baltimore at Buffalo (also on Peacock)

Monday, Sept. 8

  • 8 p.m. ETMonday Night Football (ABC) | First Monday Night Football game of the season

Monday, Sept. 15

  • 8 p.m. ETCelebrity Name That Tune (FOX) | Season 5
  • 9 p.m. ETCelebrity Weakest Link (FOX) | Series reboot

Tuesday, Sept. 16

  • 8 p.m. ETDancing with the Stars (ABC) | Season 34, two-hour premiere
  • 10 p.m. ETHigh Potential (ABC) | Season 2

Monday, Sept. 22

  • 8 p.m. ETThe Voice (NBC) | Season 28
  • 10 p.m. ETBrilliant Minds (NBC) | Season 2

Tuesday, Sept. 23

  • 8 p.m. ETMurder in a Small Town (FOX) | Season 2
  • 9 p.m. ETDoc (FOX) | Season 2
  • 8 p.m. ETThe Voice (NBC) | Tuesday premiere
  • 10 p.m. ETAmerica’s Got Talent (NBC) | Season finale

Wednesday, Sept. 24

  • 8 p.m. ETThe Golden Bachelor (ABC) | Season 2, two-hour premiere
  • 10 p.m. ETShark Tank (ABC) | Season 17
  • 8 p.m. ETSurvivor (CBS) | Season 49, two-hour premiere
  • 8 p.m. ETThe Floor (FOX) | Season 4
  • 9 p.m. ET99 to Beat (FOX) | New series
  • 8 p.m. ETAmerica’s Got Talent special (NBC) | Premiere special
  • 9 p.m. ETAmerica’s Got Talent (NBC) | Season finale

Thursday, Sept. 25

  • 8 p.m. ETThe Amazing Race (CBS) | Season 38
  • 8 p.m. ETHell’s Kitchen (FOX) | Season 24
  • 9 p.m. ETSpecial Forces: World’s Toughest Test (FOX) | Season 4
  • 8 p.m. ETLaw & Order (NBC) | Season 25
  • 9 p.m. ETLaw & Order: SVU (NBC) | Season 27
  • 10 p.m. ETLaw & Order: Organized Crime (NBC) | Season 5 NBC premiere

Friday, Sept. 26

  • 8 p.m. ETCelebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC) | Season 6
  • 9 p.m. ET20/20 (ABC) | Season 48
  • 10 p.m. ET48 Hours (CBS) | Season 38
  • 9 p.m. ETDateline NBC (NBC) | Season premiere

Sunday, Sept. 28

  • 7 p.m. ETAmerica’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC) | Season 36
  • 8 p.m. ETThe Wonderful World of Disney (ABC)
  • 7:30 p.m. ET60 Minutes (CBS) | Season 58
  • 7 p.m. ETNFL on Fox (FOX)
  • 7:30 p.m. ETThe OT / FOX Animation Encores (FOX)
  • 8 p.m. ETThe Simpsons (FOX) | Season 37
  • 8:30 p.m. ETUniversal Basic Guys (FOX) | Season 2
  • 9 p.m. ETKrapopolis (FOX) | Season 3
  • 9:30 p.m. ETBob’s Burgers (FOX) | Season 16

Tuesday, Sept. 30

  • 10 p.m. ETOn Brand with Jimmy Fallon (NBC) | Tuesday premiere

Wednesday, Oct. 1

  • 8 p.m. ETShifting Gears (ABC) | Season 2
  • 8:30 p.m. ETAbbott Elementary (ABC) | Season 5
  • 9 p.m. ETThe Golden Bachelor (ABC) | Regular timeslot begins
  • 8 p.m. ETChicago Med (NBC) | Season 11
  • 9 p.m. ETChicago Fire (NBC) | Season 14
  • 10 p.m. ETChicago P.D. (NBC) | Season 13

Friday, Oct. 3

  • 8 p.m. ETOn Brand with Jimmy Fallon (NBC) | Friday premiere

Saturday, Oct. 4

  • 11:30 p.m. ETSaturday Night Live (NBC) | Season 51 premiere

Thursday, Oct. 9

  • 8 p.m. ET9-1-1 (ABC) | Season 9
  • 9 p.m. ET9-1-1: Nashville (ABC) | New series
  • 10 p.m. ETGrey’s Anatomy (ABC) | Season 22

Monday, Oct. 13

  • 8 p.m. ETThe Neighborhood (CBS) | Season 8
  • 8:30 p.m. ETDMV (CBS) | New series (Season 1)
  • 9 p.m. ETFBI (CBS) | Season 8
  • 10 p.m. ETWatson (CBS) | Season 2

Tuesday, Oct. 14

  • 8 p.m. ETNCIS (CBS) | Season 23
  • 9 p.m. ETNCIS: Origins (CBS) | Season 2
  • 10 p.m. ETNCIS: Sydney (CBS) | Season 3

Thursday, Oct. 16

  • 8 p.m. ETGeorgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (CBS) | Season 2
  • 8:30 p.m. ETGhosts (CBS) | Season 5
  • 9 p.m. ETElsbeth (CBS) | Season 3 regular timeslot
  • 9 p.m. ETMatlock (CBS) | Season 2 regular timeslot

Friday, Oct. 17

  • 8 p.m. ETFire Country (CBS) | Season 4
  • 9 p.m. ETSheriff Country (CBS) | New series (Season 1)
  • 10 p.m. ETBoston Blue (CBS) | New series (Season 1)

Sunday, Oct. 19

  • 8 p.m. ETTracker (CBS) | Season 3
  • 9 p.m. ETThe Road (CBS) | New series (Season 1)

Tuesday, Oct. 21

  • 6:30 p.m. ETNBA Pre-Game Show (NBC) | Season premiere
  • 8 p.m. ETNBA on NBC (NBC) | Season premiere

Monday, Nov. 3

  • 8 p.m. ETSt. Denis Medical (NBC) | Season 2

Friday, Nov. 7

  • 8 p.m. ETHappy’s Place (NBC) | Season 2

Looking for just ABC, CBS, FOX or NBC fall TV premieres? Scroll below for network-by-network breakdowns so you know when to tune in to catch the return of your favorite shows.

ABC Fall Lineup – 2025 Release Schedule

ABC has a variety of fan-favorite series returning to the screen this fall, including stalwart competition series like Dancing with the Stars, back for its 34th season and Shark Tank, making waves with its 17th season. The second season of The Golden Bachelor also returns as a new senior bachelor tries to find love. Plus, America’s Funniest Home Videos returns with tons of new unfortunate fails to cringe over.

On the sitcom front, get ready to laugh your way through season 2 of Shifting Gears, starring Kat Dennings and Tim Allen, season 5 of Emmy-award winning Abbott Elementary.

Dramas like High Potential (Season 2), Greys Anatomy (Season 22) and 9-1-1 (Season 9) are also returning, and a brand new 9-1-1 spin-off, 9-1-1: Nashville premieres on Thursday, Oct. 9.

9-1-1: Nashville amplifies the stories of heroic first responders in the heart of Music City, and stars Chris O’Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, LeAnn Rimes and others. The series revolves around Captain Don Sharpe (O’Donnell), a fire captain leading Nashville’s busiest fire station with his son.

Date Time Show Notes
Saturday, Aug. 23 7:30 p.m. ET College Football North Carolina Central Eagles at Southern University Jaguars
Monday, Sept. 8 8 p.m. ET Monday Night Football Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears
Tuesday, Sept. 16 8 p.m. ET Dancing with the Stars Season 34, two-hour premiere
Tuesday, Sept. 16 10 p.m. ET High Potential Season 2
Wednesday, Sept. 24 8 p.m. ET The Golden Bachelor Season 2, Two-hour premiere
Wednesday, Sept. 24 10 p.m. ET Shark Tank Season 17
Friday, Sept. 26 8 p.m. ET Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 6
Friday, Sept. 26 9 p.m. ET 20/20 Season 48
Sunday, Sept. 28 7 p.m. ET America’s Funniest Home Videos Season 36
Sunday, Sept. 28 8 p.m. ET The Wonderful World of Disney
Wednesday, Oct. 1 8 p.m. ET Shifting Gears Season 2
Wednesday, Oct. 1 8:30 p.m. ET Abbott Elementary Season 5
Wednesday, Oct. 1 9 p.m. ET The Golden Bachelor Regular timeslot begins
Thursday, Oct. 9 8 p.m. ET 9-1-1 Season 9
Thursday, Oct. 9 9 p.m. ET 9-1-1: Nashville New series
Thursday, Oct. 9 10 p.m. ET Grey’s Anatomy Season 22

Curious what’s new on tonight? Check out New Shows on ABC Tonight.

2025 CBS Fall Lineup Schedule

There’s plenty of new entertainment from CBS to get excited for this fall, too. First, in the unscripted department, fans will get new seasons of The Amazing Race and Survivor, and news series 48 Hours and 60 Minutes will also return.

Sitcom The Neighborhood will air its eighth and final season, Big Bang spin-off George & Mandy’s First Marriage returns, as does the fan-favorite Ghosts.

Returning drama series are a plenty: FBI, Watson, NCIS, NCIS: Origins, NCIS: Sydney, Elsbeth, Matlock, Fire Country and Tracker are all on the fall TV premiere docket.

But the real excitement comes from the numerous new series being dropped by CBS this fall:

  • DMV: A workplace comedy set in the notorious DMV, showcasing underpaid employees as they navigate bureaucratic challenges and demanding customers with humor.
  • Sheriff Country: Building off of Fire Country, the new drama centers around Sheriff Mickey Fox, stepsister to Cal Fire’s chief Sharon Leone, as she navigates the challenges of policing the small town of Edgewater while dealing with personal and familial troubles.
  • Boston Blue: Boston Blue is a brand-new expansion of hit series Blue Bloods, and follows investigator Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) as he enters a new chapter of his career with Boston PD.
  • The Road: Blake Shelton and Kieth Urban come together to find the next country music star in The Road, a new competition series following 12 up-and-coming artists.

Date Time Show Notes
Thursday, Sept. 25 8 p.m. ET The Amazing Race Season 38
Wednesday, Sept. 24 8 p.m. ET Survivor Season 49 (two-hour premiere)
Saturday, Sept. 27 10 p.m. ET 48 Hours Season 38
Sunday, Sept. 28 7:30 p.m. ET 60 Minutes Season 58
Monday, Oct. 13 8 p.m. ET The Neighborhood Season 8
Monday, Oct. 13 8:30 p.m. ET DMV New series
Monday, Oct. 13 9 p.m. ET FBI Season 8
Monday, Oct. 13 10 p.m. ET Watson Season 2
Tuesday, Oct. 14 8 p.m. ET NCIS Season 23
Tuesday, Oct. 14 9 p.m. ET NCIS: Origins Season 2
Tuesday, Oct. 14 10 p.m. ET NCIS: Sydney Season 3
Thursday, Oct. 16 8 p.m. ET Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Season 2
Thursday, Oct. 16 8:30 p.m. ET Ghosts Season 5
Thursday, Oct. 16 9 p.m. ET Elsbeth Season 3 (regular time-slot premiere)

Season 3 sneak peek airs Oct. 12
Thursday, Oct. 16 9 p.m. ET Matlock Season 2 (regular time-slot premiere)

Season 2 sneak peek airs Oct. 12
Friday, Oct. 17 8 p.m. ET Fire Country Season 4
Friday, Oct. 17 9 p.m. ET Sheriff Country New series
Friday, Oct. 17 10 p.m. ET Boston Blue New series
Sunday, Oct. 19 8 p.m. ET Tracker Season 3
Sunday, Oct. 19 9 p.m. ET The Road New series

Curious what’s new on tonight? Check out New Shows on CBS Tonight.

FOX Fall Lineup – 2025 Release Schedule

FOX’s fall schedule brings back plenty of big personalities and over-the-top competitions, alongside the network’s iconic adult animation block that continues to anchor Sunday nights.

In the unscripted and game show department, fans can look forward to a new season of Celebrity Name That Tune as well as the debut of Celebrity Weakest Link, which puts stars in the hot seat for trivia — with a twist. The Floor returns for its fourth season, while the brand-new series 99 to Beat makes its premiere, promising a fresh take on competitive fun.

Gordon Ramsay is also back in the kitchen for Hell’s Kitchen Season 24, and Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test continues to push celebrity contestants to their absolute limits.

FOX’s signature adult animation lineup is also back in full force this fall. The Simpsons kicks off its record-breaking 37th season, joined by Universal Basic Guys returning for season 2, Krapopolis for season 3 and fan-favorite Bob’s Burgers, which enters season 16.

Date Time Show Notes
Friday, Aug. 29 8 p.m. ET Fox College Football Friday
Monday, Sept. 15 8 p.m. ET Celebrity Name That Tune Season 5
Monday, Sept. 15 9 p.m. ET Celebrity Weakest Link New series
Tuesday, Sept. 23 8 p.m. ET Murder in a Small Town Season 2
Tuesday, Sept. 23 9 p.m. ET Doc Season 2
Wednesday, Sept. 24 8 p.m. ET The Floor Season 4
Wednesday, Sept. 24 9 p.m. ET 99 to Beat New series
Thursday, Sept. 25 8 p.m. ET Hell’s Kitchen Season 24
Thursday, Sept. 25 9 p.m. ET Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Season 4
Sunday, Sept. 28 7 p.m. ET NFL on Fox
Sunday, Sept. 28 7:30 p.m. ET The OT / FOX Animation Encores
Sunday, Sept. 28 8 p.m. ET The Simpsons Season 37
Sunday, Sept. 28 8:30 p.m. ET Universal Basic Guys Season 2
Sunday, Sept. 28 9 p.m. ET Krapopolis Season 3
Sunday, Sept. 28 9:30 p.m. ET Bob’s Burgers Season 16

Curious what’s new on tonight? Check out New Shows on FOX Tonight.

NBC 2025 Fall Schedule

NBC is leaning into its powerhouse drama franchises this fall, bringing back Law & Order Thursdays with new seasons of Law & Order, SVU and Organized Crime. Wednesdays are also stacked with the full Chicago lineup — Med, Fire and P.D. — bringing a blend of drama and procedural-style action.

On the lighter side, comedies like St. Denis Medical and Happy’s Place return for new seasons, offering a welcome balance of laughs alongside NBC’s high-stakes dramas.

On the unscripted side, The Voice remains a fall staple, while Jimmy Fallon brings something new to the schedule with On Brand with Jimmy Fallon, a blend of talk-show charm and comedic flair. And of course, late-night comedy juggernaut Saturday Night Live returns for its 51st season, keeping weekends sharp with political satire, celebrity cameos and musical guests.

Date Time Show Notes
Thursday, Sept. 4 7 p.m. ET Football Night in America
Thursday, Sept. 4 8:20 p.m. ET NFL Kickoff Game Dallas at Philadelphia
Sunday, Sept. 7 7 p.m. ET Football Night in America Season premiere (also on Peacock)
Sunday, Sept. 7 8:20 p.m. ET NBC Sunday Night Football Baltimore at Buffalo (also on Peacock)
Monday, Sept. 22 8 p.m. ET The Voice Season 28
Monday, Sept. 22 10 p.m. ET Brilliant Minds Season 2
Tuesday, Sept. 23 8 p.m. ET The Voice Tuesday premiere
Thursday, Sept. 25 8 p.m. ET Law & Order Season 25
Thursday, Sept. 25 9 p.m. ET Law & Order: SVU Season 27
Thursday, Sept. 25 10 p.m. ET Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 (NBC premiere)
Friday, Sept. 26 9 p.m. ET Dateline NBC Season 34
Tuesday, Sept. 30 10 p.m. ET On Brand with Jimmy Fallon New series, Tuesday premiere (airs 2x / week)
Wednesday, Oct. 1 8 p.m. ET Chicago Med Season 11
Wednesday, Oct. 1 9 p.m. ET Chicago Fire Season 14
Wednesday, Oct. 1 10 p.m. ET Chicago P.D. Season 13
Friday, Oct. 3 8 p.m. ET On Brand with Jimmy Fallon Friday premiere
Saturday, Oct. 4 11:30 p.m. ET Saturday Night Live Season 51
Tuesday, Oct. 21 6:30 p.m. ET NBA Pre-Game Show
Tuesday, Oct. 21 8 p.m. ET NBA on NBC
Monday, Nov. 3 8 p.m. ET St. Denis Medical Season 2
Friday, Nov. 7 8 p.m. ET Happy’s Place Season 2

Curious what’s new on tonight? Check out New Shows on NBC Tonight.

Set Your DVR for Fall TV Premieres

With so many fan-favorite shows and new premieres hitting the screen this fall, now’s the time to set your DVR and stay ahead of the buzz. Thanks to DIRECTV’s unlimited cloud DVR, you’ll never have to stress about choosing what to save or risk missing an episode — you can catch every moment on your own schedule and skip the spoilers altogether.

Get started today!

Frequently Asked Questions

What new shows are in CBS's 2025 fall lineup?

CBS is releasing the following new series this fall: DMV, Sherriff Country, Boston Blue and The Road.

What new shows are in ABC's 2025 fall lineup?

ABC is releasing just one new series as a part of their 2025 fall TV lineup, 9-1-1: Nashville.

What new shows are in NBC's 2025 fall lineup?

NBC is adding a new unscripted series, On Brand with Jimmy Fallon, to its 2025 fall lineup. This fall will also be the NBC premiere of Law & Order: Organized Crime.

