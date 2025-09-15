Fall is one of the most exciting times of the year for TV fans — the season when all the biggest shows return and brand-new series debut across ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and more.

With so many TV premieres packed into the fall 2025 schedule, it can be tough to keep track of what's on and when.

Below, you’ll find the full 2025 fall TV premiere release schedule for ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC. Additionally, we’ve got network-by-network breakdowns of all the fall premieres.

Skip to:

Looking for more than just fall premieres? Check out our regularly updated TV Premiere Dates guide, which provides you with the dates for new and returning shows.

Full 2025 Fall TV Premieres Release Schedule

Below you’ll find the full fall TV lineup across the biggest networks: ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC:

Saturday, Aug. 23

7:30 p.m. ET — College Football (ABC) | North Carolina Central Eagles at Southern University Jaguars

Friday, Aug. 29

8 p.m. ET — Fox College Football Friday (FOX)

Thursday, Sept. 4

7 p.m. ET — Football Night in America (NBC)

— Football Night in America (NBC) 8:20 p.m. ET — NFL Kickoff Game (NBC) | Dallas at Philadelphia

Sunday, Sept. 7

7 p.m. ET — Football Night in America (NBC) | Season premiere (also on Peacock)

— Football Night in America (NBC) | Season premiere (also on Peacock) 8:20 p.m. ET — NBC Sunday Night Football (NBC) | Baltimore at Buffalo (also on Peacock)

Monday, Sept. 8

8 p.m. ET — Monday Night Football (ABC) | First Monday Night Football game of the season

Monday, Sept. 15

8 p.m. ET — Celebrity Name That Tune (FOX) | Season 5

— Celebrity Name That Tune (FOX) | Season 5 9 p.m. ET — Celebrity Weakest Link (FOX) | Series reboot

Tuesday, Sept. 16

8 p.m. ET — Dancing with the Stars (ABC) | Season 34, two-hour premiere

— Dancing with the Stars (ABC) | Season 34, two-hour premiere 10 p.m. ET — High Potential (ABC) | Season 2

Monday, Sept. 22

8 p.m. ET — The Voice (NBC) | Season 28

— The Voice (NBC) | Season 28 10 p.m. ET — Brilliant Minds (NBC) | Season 2

Tuesday, Sept. 23

8 p.m. ET — Murder in a Small Town (FOX) | Season 2

— Murder in a Small Town (FOX) | Season 2 9 p.m. ET — Doc (FOX) | Season 2

— Doc (FOX) | Season 2 8 p.m. ET — The Voice (NBC) | Tuesday premiere

— The Voice (NBC) | Tuesday premiere 10 p.m. ET — America’s Got Talent (NBC) | Season finale

Wednesday, Sept. 24

8 p.m. ET — The Golden Bachelor (ABC) | Season 2, two-hour premiere

— The Golden Bachelor (ABC) | Season 2, two-hour premiere 10 p.m. ET — Shark Tank (ABC) | Season 17

— Shark Tank (ABC) | Season 17 8 p.m. ET — Survivor (CBS) | Season 49, two-hour premiere

— Survivor (CBS) | Season 49, two-hour premiere 8 p.m. ET — The Floor (FOX) | Season 4

— The Floor (FOX) | Season 4 9 p.m. ET — 99 to Beat (FOX) | New series

— 99 to Beat (FOX) | New series 8 p.m. ET — America’s Got Talent special (NBC) | Premiere special

— America’s Got Talent special (NBC) | Premiere special 9 p.m. ET — America’s Got Talent (NBC) | Season finale

Thursday, Sept. 25

8 p.m. ET — The Amazing Race (CBS) | Season 38

— The Amazing Race (CBS) | Season 38 8 p.m. ET — Hell’s Kitchen (FOX) | Season 24

— Hell’s Kitchen (FOX) | Season 24 9 p.m. ET — Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test (FOX) | Season 4

— Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test (FOX) | Season 4 8 p.m. ET — Law & Order (NBC) | Season 25

— Law & Order (NBC) | Season 25 9 p.m. ET — Law & Order: SVU (NBC) | Season 27

— Law & Order: SVU (NBC) | Season 27 10 p.m. ET — Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC) | Season 5 NBC premiere

Friday, Sept. 26

8 p.m. ET — Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC) | Season 6

— Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC) | Season 6 9 p.m. ET — 20/20 (ABC) | Season 48

— 20/20 (ABC) | Season 48 10 p.m. ET — 48 Hours (CBS) | Season 38

— 48 Hours (CBS) | Season 38 9 p.m. ET — Dateline NBC (NBC) | Season premiere

Sunday, Sept. 28

7 p.m. ET — America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC) | Season 36

— America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC) | Season 36 8 p.m. ET — The Wonderful World of Disney (ABC)

— The Wonderful World of Disney (ABC) 7:30 p.m. ET — 60 Minutes (CBS) | Season 58

— 60 Minutes (CBS) | Season 58 7 p.m. ET — NFL on Fox (FOX)

— NFL on Fox (FOX) 7:30 p.m. ET — The OT / FOX Animation Encores (FOX)

— The OT / FOX Animation Encores (FOX) 8 p.m. ET — The Simpsons (FOX) | Season 37

— The Simpsons (FOX) | Season 37 8:30 p.m. ET — Universal Basic Guys (FOX) | Season 2

— Universal Basic Guys (FOX) | Season 2 9 p.m. ET — Krapopolis (FOX) | Season 3

— Krapopolis (FOX) | Season 3 9:30 p.m. ET — Bob’s Burgers (FOX) | Season 16

Tuesday, Sept. 30

10 p.m. ET — On Brand with Jimmy Fallon (NBC) | Tuesday premiere

Wednesday, Oct. 1

8 p.m. ET — Shifting Gears (ABC) | Season 2

— Shifting Gears (ABC) | Season 2 8:30 p.m. ET — Abbott Elementary (ABC) | Season 5

— Abbott Elementary (ABC) | Season 5 9 p.m. ET — The Golden Bachelor (ABC) | Regular timeslot begins

— The Golden Bachelor (ABC) | Regular timeslot begins 8 p.m. ET — Chicago Med (NBC) | Season 11

— Chicago Med (NBC) | Season 11 9 p.m. ET — Chicago Fire (NBC) | Season 14

— Chicago Fire (NBC) | Season 14 10 p.m. ET — Chicago P.D. (NBC) | Season 13

Friday, Oct. 3

8 p.m. ET — On Brand with Jimmy Fallon (NBC) | Friday premiere

Saturday, Oct. 4

11:30 p.m. ET — Saturday Night Live (NBC) | Season 51 premiere

Thursday, Oct. 9

8 p.m. ET — 9-1-1 (ABC) | Season 9

— 9-1-1 (ABC) | Season 9 9 p.m. ET — 9-1-1: Nashville (ABC) | New series

— 9-1-1: Nashville (ABC) | New series 10 p.m. ET — Grey’s Anatomy (ABC) | Season 22

Monday, Oct. 13

8 p.m. ET — The Neighborhood (CBS) | Season 8

— The Neighborhood (CBS) | Season 8 8:30 p.m. ET — DMV (CBS) | New series (Season 1)

— DMV (CBS) | New series (Season 1) 9 p.m. ET — FBI (CBS) | Season 8

— FBI (CBS) | Season 8 10 p.m. ET — Watson (CBS) | Season 2

Tuesday, Oct. 14

8 p.m. ET — NCIS (CBS) | Season 23

— NCIS (CBS) | Season 23 9 p.m. ET — NCIS: Origins (CBS) | Season 2

— NCIS: Origins (CBS) | Season 2 10 p.m. ET — NCIS: Sydney (CBS) | Season 3

Thursday, Oct. 16

8 p.m. ET — Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (CBS) | Season 2

— Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (CBS) | Season 2 8:30 p.m. ET — Ghosts (CBS) | Season 5

— Ghosts (CBS) | Season 5 9 p.m. ET — Elsbeth (CBS) | Season 3 regular timeslot

— Elsbeth (CBS) | Season 3 regular timeslot 9 p.m. ET — Matlock (CBS) | Season 2 regular timeslot

Friday, Oct. 17

8 p.m. ET — Fire Country (CBS) | Season 4

— Fire Country (CBS) | Season 4 9 p.m. ET — Sheriff Country (CBS) | New series (Season 1)

— Sheriff Country (CBS) | New series (Season 1) 10 p.m. ET — Boston Blue (CBS) | New series (Season 1)

Sunday, Oct. 19

8 p.m. ET — Tracker (CBS) | Season 3

— Tracker (CBS) | Season 3 9 p.m. ET — The Road (CBS) | New series (Season 1)

Tuesday, Oct. 21

6:30 p.m. ET — NBA Pre-Game Show (NBC) | Season premiere

— NBA Pre-Game Show (NBC) | Season premiere 8 p.m. ET — NBA on NBC (NBC) | Season premiere

Monday, Nov. 3

8 p.m. ET — St. Denis Medical (NBC) | Season 2

Friday, Nov. 7

8 p.m. ET — Happy’s Place (NBC) | Season 2

Looking for just ABC, CBS, FOX or NBC fall TV premieres? Scroll below for network-by-network breakdowns so you know when to tune in to catch the return of your favorite shows.

ABC Fall Lineup – 2025 Release Schedule

ABC has a variety of fan-favorite series returning to the screen this fall, including stalwart competition series like Dancing with the Stars, back for its 34th season and Shark Tank, making waves with its 17th season. The second season of The Golden Bachelor also returns as a new senior bachelor tries to find love. Plus, America’s Funniest Home Videos returns with tons of new unfortunate fails to cringe over.

On the sitcom front, get ready to laugh your way through season 2 of Shifting Gears, starring Kat Dennings and Tim Allen, season 5 of Emmy-award winning Abbott Elementary.

Dramas like High Potential (Season 2), Greys Anatomy (Season 22) and 9-1-1 (Season 9) are also returning, and a brand new 9-1-1 spin-off, 9-1-1: Nashville premieres on Thursday, Oct. 9.

9-1-1: Nashville amplifies the stories of heroic first responders in the heart of Music City, and stars Chris O’Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, LeAnn Rimes and others. The series revolves around Captain Don Sharpe (O’Donnell), a fire captain leading Nashville’s busiest fire station with his son.

Date Time Show Notes Saturday, Aug. 23 7:30 p.m. ET College Football North Carolina Central Eagles at Southern University Jaguars Monday, Sept. 8 8 p.m. ET Monday Night Football Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears Tuesday, Sept. 16 8 p.m. ET Dancing with the Stars Season 34, two-hour premiere Tuesday, Sept. 16 10 p.m. ET High Potential Season 2 Wednesday, Sept. 24 8 p.m. ET The Golden Bachelor Season 2, Two-hour premiere Wednesday, Sept. 24 10 p.m. ET Shark Tank Season 17 Friday, Sept. 26 8 p.m. ET Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 6 Friday, Sept. 26 9 p.m. ET 20/20 Season 48 Sunday, Sept. 28 7 p.m. ET America’s Funniest Home Videos Season 36 Sunday, Sept. 28 8 p.m. ET The Wonderful World of Disney Wednesday, Oct. 1 8 p.m. ET Shifting Gears Season 2 Wednesday, Oct. 1 8:30 p.m. ET Abbott Elementary Season 5 Wednesday, Oct. 1 9 p.m. ET The Golden Bachelor Regular timeslot begins Thursday, Oct. 9 8 p.m. ET 9-1-1 Season 9 Thursday, Oct. 9 9 p.m. ET 9-1-1: Nashville New series Thursday, Oct. 9 10 p.m. ET Grey’s Anatomy Season 22

Curious what’s new on tonight? Check out New Shows on ABC Tonight.

2025 CBS Fall Lineup Schedule

There’s plenty of new entertainment from CBS to get excited for this fall, too. First, in the unscripted department, fans will get new seasons of The Amazing Race and Survivor, and news series 48 Hours and 60 Minutes will also return.

Sitcom The Neighborhood will air its eighth and final season, Big Bang spin-off George & Mandy’s First Marriage returns, as does the fan-favorite Ghosts.

Returning drama series are a plenty: FBI, Watson, NCIS, NCIS: Origins, NCIS: Sydney, Elsbeth, Matlock, Fire Country and Tracker are all on the fall TV premiere docket.

But the real excitement comes from the numerous new series being dropped by CBS this fall:

DMV : A workplace comedy set in the notorious DMV, showcasing underpaid employees as they navigate bureaucratic challenges and demanding customers with humor.

: A workplace comedy set in the notorious DMV, showcasing underpaid employees as they navigate bureaucratic challenges and demanding customers with humor. Sheriff Country : Building off of Fire Country, the new drama centers around Sheriff Mickey Fox, stepsister to Cal Fire’s chief Sharon Leone, as she navigates the challenges of policing the small town of Edgewater while dealing with personal and familial troubles.

: Building off of Fire Country, the new drama centers around Sheriff Mickey Fox, stepsister to Cal Fire’s chief Sharon Leone, as she navigates the challenges of policing the small town of Edgewater while dealing with personal and familial troubles. Boston Blue : Boston Blue is a brand-new expansion of hit series Blue Bloods, and follows investigator Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) as he enters a new chapter of his career with Boston PD.

: Boston Blue is a brand-new expansion of hit series Blue Bloods, and follows investigator Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) as he enters a new chapter of his career with Boston PD. The Road: Blake Shelton and Kieth Urban come together to find the next country music star in The Road, a new competition series following 12 up-and-coming artists.

Date Time Show Notes Thursday, Sept. 25 8 p.m. ET The Amazing Race Season 38 Wednesday, Sept. 24 8 p.m. ET Survivor Season 49 (two-hour premiere) Saturday, Sept. 27 10 p.m. ET 48 Hours Season 38 Sunday, Sept. 28 7:30 p.m. ET 60 Minutes Season 58 Monday, Oct. 13 8 p.m. ET The Neighborhood Season 8 Monday, Oct. 13 8:30 p.m. ET DMV New series Monday, Oct. 13 9 p.m. ET FBI Season 8 Monday, Oct. 13 10 p.m. ET Watson Season 2 Tuesday, Oct. 14 8 p.m. ET NCIS Season 23 Tuesday, Oct. 14 9 p.m. ET NCIS: Origins Season 2 Tuesday, Oct. 14 10 p.m. ET NCIS: Sydney Season 3 Thursday, Oct. 16 8 p.m. ET Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Season 2 Thursday, Oct. 16 8:30 p.m. ET Ghosts Season 5 Thursday, Oct. 16 9 p.m. ET Elsbeth Season 3 (regular time-slot premiere) Season 3 sneak peek airs Oct. 12 Thursday, Oct. 16 9 p.m. ET Matlock Season 2 (regular time-slot premiere) Season 2 sneak peek airs Oct. 12 Friday, Oct. 17 8 p.m. ET Fire Country Season 4 Friday, Oct. 17 9 p.m. ET Sheriff Country New series Friday, Oct. 17 10 p.m. ET Boston Blue New series Sunday, Oct. 19 8 p.m. ET Tracker Season 3 Sunday, Oct. 19 9 p.m. ET The Road New series

Curious what’s new on tonight? Check out New Shows on CBS Tonight.

FOX Fall Lineup – 2025 Release Schedule

FOX’s fall schedule brings back plenty of big personalities and over-the-top competitions, alongside the network’s iconic adult animation block that continues to anchor Sunday nights.

In the unscripted and game show department, fans can look forward to a new season of Celebrity Name That Tune as well as the debut of Celebrity Weakest Link, which puts stars in the hot seat for trivia — with a twist. The Floor returns for its fourth season, while the brand-new series 99 to Beat makes its premiere, promising a fresh take on competitive fun.

Gordon Ramsay is also back in the kitchen for Hell’s Kitchen Season 24, and Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test continues to push celebrity contestants to their absolute limits.

FOX’s signature adult animation lineup is also back in full force this fall. The Simpsons kicks off its record-breaking 37th season, joined by Universal Basic Guys returning for season 2, Krapopolis for season 3 and fan-favorite Bob’s Burgers, which enters season 16.

Date Time Show Notes Friday, Aug. 29 8 p.m. ET Fox College Football Friday Monday, Sept. 15 8 p.m. ET Celebrity Name That Tune Season 5 Monday, Sept. 15 9 p.m. ET Celebrity Weakest Link New series Tuesday, Sept. 23 8 p.m. ET Murder in a Small Town Season 2 Tuesday, Sept. 23 9 p.m. ET Doc Season 2 Wednesday, Sept. 24 8 p.m. ET The Floor Season 4 Wednesday, Sept. 24 9 p.m. ET 99 to Beat New series Thursday, Sept. 25 8 p.m. ET Hell’s Kitchen Season 24 Thursday, Sept. 25 9 p.m. ET Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Season 4 Sunday, Sept. 28 7 p.m. ET NFL on Fox Sunday, Sept. 28 7:30 p.m. ET The OT / FOX Animation Encores Sunday, Sept. 28 8 p.m. ET The Simpsons Season 37 Sunday, Sept. 28 8:30 p.m. ET Universal Basic Guys Season 2 Sunday, Sept. 28 9 p.m. ET Krapopolis Season 3 Sunday, Sept. 28 9:30 p.m. ET Bob’s Burgers Season 16

Curious what’s new on tonight? Check out New Shows on FOX Tonight.

NBC 2025 Fall Schedule

NBC is leaning into its powerhouse drama franchises this fall, bringing back Law & Order Thursdays with new seasons of Law & Order, SVU and Organized Crime. Wednesdays are also stacked with the full Chicago lineup — Med, Fire and P.D. — bringing a blend of drama and procedural-style action.

On the lighter side, comedies like St. Denis Medical and Happy’s Place return for new seasons, offering a welcome balance of laughs alongside NBC’s high-stakes dramas.

On the unscripted side, The Voice remains a fall staple, while Jimmy Fallon brings something new to the schedule with On Brand with Jimmy Fallon, a blend of talk-show charm and comedic flair. And of course, late-night comedy juggernaut Saturday Night Live returns for its 51st season, keeping weekends sharp with political satire, celebrity cameos and musical guests.

Date Time Show Notes Thursday, Sept. 4 7 p.m. ET Football Night in America Thursday, Sept. 4 8:20 p.m. ET NFL Kickoff Game Dallas at Philadelphia Sunday, Sept. 7 7 p.m. ET Football Night in America Season premiere (also on Peacock) Sunday, Sept. 7 8:20 p.m. ET NBC Sunday Night Football Baltimore at Buffalo (also on Peacock) Monday, Sept. 22 8 p.m. ET The Voice Season 28 Monday, Sept. 22 10 p.m. ET Brilliant Minds Season 2 Tuesday, Sept. 23 8 p.m. ET The Voice Tuesday premiere Thursday, Sept. 25 8 p.m. ET Law & Order Season 25 Thursday, Sept. 25 9 p.m. ET Law & Order: SVU Season 27 Thursday, Sept. 25 10 p.m. ET Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 (NBC premiere) Friday, Sept. 26 9 p.m. ET Dateline NBC Season 34 Tuesday, Sept. 30 10 p.m. ET On Brand with Jimmy Fallon New series, Tuesday premiere (airs 2x / week) Wednesday, Oct. 1 8 p.m. ET Chicago Med Season 11 Wednesday, Oct. 1 9 p.m. ET Chicago Fire Season 14 Wednesday, Oct. 1 10 p.m. ET Chicago P.D. Season 13 Friday, Oct. 3 8 p.m. ET On Brand with Jimmy Fallon Friday premiere Saturday, Oct. 4 11:30 p.m. ET Saturday Night Live Season 51 Tuesday, Oct. 21 6:30 p.m. ET NBA Pre-Game Show Tuesday, Oct. 21 8 p.m. ET NBA on NBC Monday, Nov. 3 8 p.m. ET St. Denis Medical Season 2 Friday, Nov. 7 8 p.m. ET Happy’s Place Season 2

Curious what’s new on tonight? Check out New Shows on NBC Tonight.

Set Your DVR for Fall TV Premieres

With so many fan-favorite shows and new premieres hitting the screen this fall, now’s the time to set your DVR and stay ahead of the buzz. Thanks to DIRECTV’s unlimited cloud DVR, you’ll never have to stress about choosing what to save or risk missing an episode — you can catch every moment on your own schedule and skip the spoilers altogether.

Get started today!

Frequently Asked Questions What new shows are in CBS's 2025 fall lineup? CBS is releasing the following new series this fall: DMV, Sherriff Country, Boston Blue and The Road. What new shows are in ABC's 2025 fall lineup? ABC is releasing just one new series as a part of their 2025 fall TV lineup, 9-1-1: Nashville. What new shows are in NBC's 2025 fall lineup? NBC is adding a new unscripted series, On Brand with Jimmy Fallon, to its 2025 fall lineup. This fall will also be the NBC premiere of Law & Order: Organized Crime.

