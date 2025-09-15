Fall is one of the most exciting times of the year for TV fans — the season when all the biggest shows return and brand-new series debut across ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and more.
With so many TV premieres packed into the fall 2025 schedule, it can be tough to keep track of what’s on and when. That’s why DIRECTV’s unlimited cloud DVR makes it easy to catch every premiere, from returning favorites to the most anticipated new shows.
Below, you’ll find the full 2025 fall TV premiere release schedule for ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC. Additionally, we’ve got network-by-network breakdowns of all the fall premieres.
Skip to:
Looking for more than just fall premieres? Check out our regularly updated TV Premiere Dates guide, which provides you with the dates for new and returning shows. And watch them live with DIRECTV!
Full 2025 Fall TV Premieres Release Schedule
Below you’ll find the full fall TV lineup across the biggest networks: ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC:
Saturday, Aug. 23
- 7:30 p.m. ET — College Football (ABC) | North Carolina Central Eagles at Southern University Jaguars
Friday, Aug. 29
- 8 p.m. ET — Fox College Football Friday (FOX)
Thursday, Sept. 4
- 7 p.m. ET — Football Night in America (NBC)
- 8:20 p.m. ET — NFL Kickoff Game (NBC) | Dallas at Philadelphia
Sunday, Sept. 7
- 7 p.m. ET — Football Night in America (NBC) | Season premiere (also on Peacock)
- 8:20 p.m. ET — NBC Sunday Night Football (NBC) | Baltimore at Buffalo (also on Peacock)
Monday, Sept. 8
- 8 p.m. ET — Monday Night Football (ABC) | First Monday Night Football game of the season
Monday, Sept. 15
- 8 p.m. ET — Celebrity Name That Tune (FOX) | Season 5
- 9 p.m. ET — Celebrity Weakest Link (FOX) | Series reboot
Tuesday, Sept. 16
- 8 p.m. ET — Dancing with the Stars (ABC) | Season 34, two-hour premiere
- 10 p.m. ET — High Potential (ABC) | Season 2
Monday, Sept. 22
- 8 p.m. ET — The Voice (NBC) | Season 28
- 10 p.m. ET — Brilliant Minds (NBC) | Season 2
Tuesday, Sept. 23
- 8 p.m. ET — Murder in a Small Town (FOX) | Season 2
- 9 p.m. ET — Doc (FOX) | Season 2
- 8 p.m. ET — The Voice (NBC) | Tuesday premiere
- 10 p.m. ET — America’s Got Talent (NBC) | Season finale
Wednesday, Sept. 24
- 8 p.m. ET — The Golden Bachelor (ABC) | Season 2, two-hour premiere
- 10 p.m. ET — Shark Tank (ABC) | Season 17
- 8 p.m. ET — Survivor (CBS) | Season 49, two-hour premiere
- 8 p.m. ET — The Floor (FOX) | Season 4
- 9 p.m. ET — 99 to Beat (FOX) | New series
- 8 p.m. ET — America’s Got Talent special (NBC) | Premiere special
- 9 p.m. ET — America’s Got Talent (NBC) | Season finale
Thursday, Sept. 25
- 8 p.m. ET — The Amazing Race (CBS) | Season 38
- 8 p.m. ET — Hell’s Kitchen (FOX) | Season 24
- 9 p.m. ET — Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test (FOX) | Season 4
- 8 p.m. ET — Law & Order (NBC) | Season 25
- 9 p.m. ET — Law & Order: SVU (NBC) | Season 27
- 10 p.m. ET — Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC) | Season 5 NBC premiere
Friday, Sept. 26
- 8 p.m. ET — Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC) | Season 6
- 9 p.m. ET — 20/20 (ABC) | Season 48
- 10 p.m. ET — 48 Hours (CBS) | Season 38
- 9 p.m. ET — Dateline NBC (NBC) | Season premiere
Sunday, Sept. 28
- 7 p.m. ET — America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC) | Season 36
- 8 p.m. ET — The Wonderful World of Disney (ABC)
- 7:30 p.m. ET — 60 Minutes (CBS) | Season 58
- 7 p.m. ET — NFL on Fox (FOX)
- 7:30 p.m. ET — The OT / FOX Animation Encores (FOX)
- 8 p.m. ET — The Simpsons (FOX) | Season 37
- 8:30 p.m. ET — Universal Basic Guys (FOX) | Season 2
- 9 p.m. ET — Krapopolis (FOX) | Season 3
- 9:30 p.m. ET — Bob’s Burgers (FOX) | Season 16
Tuesday, Sept. 30
- 10 p.m. ET — On Brand with Jimmy Fallon (NBC) | Tuesday premiere
Wednesday, Oct. 1
- 8 p.m. ET — Shifting Gears (ABC) | Season 2
- 8:30 p.m. ET — Abbott Elementary (ABC) | Season 5
- 9 p.m. ET — The Golden Bachelor (ABC) | Regular timeslot begins
- 8 p.m. ET — Chicago Med (NBC) | Season 11
- 9 p.m. ET — Chicago Fire (NBC) | Season 14
- 10 p.m. ET — Chicago P.D. (NBC) | Season 13
Friday, Oct. 3
- 8 p.m. ET — On Brand with Jimmy Fallon (NBC) | Friday premiere
Saturday, Oct. 4
- 11:30 p.m. ET — Saturday Night Live (NBC) | Season 51 premiere
Thursday, Oct. 9
- 8 p.m. ET — 9-1-1 (ABC) | Season 9
- 9 p.m. ET — 9-1-1: Nashville (ABC) | New series
- 10 p.m. ET — Grey’s Anatomy (ABC) | Season 22
Monday, Oct. 13
- 8 p.m. ET — The Neighborhood (CBS) | Season 8
- 8:30 p.m. ET — DMV (CBS) | New series (Season 1)
- 9 p.m. ET — FBI (CBS) | Season 8
- 10 p.m. ET — Watson (CBS) | Season 2
Tuesday, Oct. 14
- 8 p.m. ET — NCIS (CBS) | Season 23
- 9 p.m. ET — NCIS: Origins (CBS) | Season 2
- 10 p.m. ET — NCIS: Sydney (CBS) | Season 3
Thursday, Oct. 16
- 8 p.m. ET — Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (CBS) | Season 2
- 8:30 p.m. ET — Ghosts (CBS) | Season 5
- 9 p.m. ET — Elsbeth (CBS) | Season 3 regular timeslot
- 9 p.m. ET — Matlock (CBS) | Season 2 regular timeslot
Friday, Oct. 17
- 8 p.m. ET — Fire Country (CBS) | Season 4
- 9 p.m. ET — Sheriff Country (CBS) | New series (Season 1)
- 10 p.m. ET — Boston Blue (CBS) | New series (Season 1)
Sunday, Oct. 19
- 8 p.m. ET — Tracker (CBS) | Season 3
- 9 p.m. ET — The Road (CBS) | New series (Season 1)
Tuesday, Oct. 21
- 6:30 p.m. ET — NBA Pre-Game Show (NBC) | Season premiere
- 8 p.m. ET — NBA on NBC (NBC) | Season premiere
Monday, Nov. 3
- 8 p.m. ET — St. Denis Medical (NBC) | Season 2
Friday, Nov. 7
- 8 p.m. ET — Happy’s Place (NBC) | Season 2
Looking for just ABC, CBS, FOX or NBC fall TV premieres? Scroll below for network-by-network breakdowns so you know when to tune in to catch the return of your favorite shows.
ABC Fall Lineup – 2025 Release Schedule
ABC has a variety of fan-favorite series returning to the screen this fall, including stalwart competition series like Dancing with the Stars, back for its 34th season and Shark Tank, making waves with its 17th season. The second season of The Golden Bachelor also returns as a new senior bachelor tries to find love. Plus, America’s Funniest Home Videos returns with tons of new unfortunate fails to cringe over.
On the sitcom front, get ready to laugh your way through season 2 of Shifting Gears, starring Kat Dennings and Tim Allen, season 5 of Emmy-award winning Abbott Elementary.
Dramas like High Potential (Season 2), Greys Anatomy (Season 22) and 9-1-1 (Season 9) are also returning, and a brand new 9-1-1 spin-off, 9-1-1: Nashville premieres on Thursday, Oct. 9.
9-1-1: Nashville amplifies the stories of heroic first responders in the heart of Music City, and stars Chris O’Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, LeAnn Rimes and others. The series revolves around Captain Don Sharpe (O’Donnell), a fire captain leading Nashville’s busiest fire station with his son.
|Date
|Time
|Show
|Notes
|Saturday, Aug. 23
|7:30 p.m. ET
|College Football
|North Carolina Central Eagles at Southern University Jaguars
|Monday, Sept. 8
|8 p.m. ET
|Monday Night Football
|Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears
|Tuesday, Sept. 16
|8 p.m. ET
|Dancing with the Stars
|Season 34, two-hour premiere
|Tuesday, Sept. 16
|10 p.m. ET
|High Potential
|Season 2
|Wednesday, Sept. 24
|8 p.m. ET
|The Golden Bachelor
|Season 2, Two-hour premiere
|Wednesday, Sept. 24
|10 p.m. ET
|Shark Tank
|Season 17
|Friday, Sept. 26
|8 p.m. ET
|Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
|Season 6
|Friday, Sept. 26
|9 p.m. ET
|20/20
|Season 48
|Sunday, Sept. 28
|7 p.m. ET
|America’s Funniest Home Videos
|Season 36
|Sunday, Sept. 28
|8 p.m. ET
|The Wonderful World of Disney
|Wednesday, Oct. 1
|8 p.m. ET
|Shifting Gears
|Season 2
|Wednesday, Oct. 1
|8:30 p.m. ET
|Abbott Elementary
|Season 5
|Wednesday, Oct. 1
|9 p.m. ET
|The Golden Bachelor
|Regular timeslot begins
|Thursday, Oct. 9
|8 p.m. ET
|9-1-1
|Season 9
|Thursday, Oct. 9
|9 p.m. ET
|9-1-1: Nashville
|New series
|Thursday, Oct. 9
|10 p.m. ET
|Grey’s Anatomy
|Season 22
Curious what’s new on tonight? Check out New Shows on ABC Tonight.
2025 CBS Fall Lineup Schedule
There’s plenty of new entertainment from CBS to get excited for this fall, too. First, in the unscripted department, fans will get new seasons of The Amazing Race and Survivor, and news series 48 Hours and 60 Minutes will also return.
Sitcom The Neighborhood will air its eighth and final season, Big Bang spin-off George & Mandy’s First Marriage returns, as does the fan-favorite Ghosts.
Returning drama series are a plenty: FBI, Watson, NCIS, NCIS: Origins, NCIS: Sydney, Elsbeth, Matlock, Fire Country and Tracker are all on the fall TV premiere docket.
But the real excitement comes from the numerous new series being dropped by CBS this fall:
- DMV: A workplace comedy set in the notorious DMV, showcasing underpaid employees as they navigate bureaucratic challenges and demanding customers with humor.
- Sheriff Country: Building off of Fire Country, the new drama centers around Sheriff Mickey Fox, stepsister to Cal Fire’s chief Sharon Leone, as she navigates the challenges of policing the small town of Edgewater while dealing with personal and familial troubles.
- Boston Blue: Boston Blue is a brand-new expansion of hit series Blue Bloods, and follows investigator Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) as he enters a new chapter of his career with Boston PD.
- The Road: Blake Shelton and Kieth Urban come together to find the next country music star in The Road, a new competition series following 12 up-and-coming artists.
|Date
|Time
|Show
|Notes
|Thursday, Sept. 25
|8 p.m. ET
|The Amazing Race
|Season 38
|Wednesday, Sept. 24
|8 p.m. ET
|Survivor
|Season 49 (two-hour premiere)
|Saturday, Sept. 27
|10 p.m. ET
|48 Hours
|Season 38
|Sunday, Sept. 28
|7:30 p.m. ET
|60 Minutes
|Season 58
|Monday, Oct. 13
|8 p.m. ET
|The Neighborhood
|Season 8
|Monday, Oct. 13
|8:30 p.m. ET
|DMV
|New series
|Monday, Oct. 13
|9 p.m. ET
|FBI
|Season 8
|Monday, Oct. 13
|10 p.m. ET
|Watson
|Season 2
|Tuesday, Oct. 14
|8 p.m. ET
|NCIS
|Season 23
|Tuesday, Oct. 14
|9 p.m. ET
|NCIS: Origins
|Season 2
|Tuesday, Oct. 14
|10 p.m. ET
|NCIS: Sydney
|Season 3
|Thursday, Oct. 16
|8 p.m. ET
|Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage
|Season 2
|Thursday, Oct. 16
|8:30 p.m. ET
|Ghosts
|Season 5
|Thursday, Oct. 16
|9 p.m. ET
|Elsbeth
|Season 3 (regular time-slot premiere)
Season 3 sneak peek airs Oct. 12
|Thursday, Oct. 16
|9 p.m. ET
|Matlock
|Season 2 (regular time-slot premiere)
Season 2 sneak peek airs Oct. 12
|Friday, Oct. 17
|8 p.m. ET
|Fire Country
|Season 4
|Friday, Oct. 17
|9 p.m. ET
|Sheriff Country
|New series
|Friday, Oct. 17
|10 p.m. ET
|Boston Blue
|New series
|Sunday, Oct. 19
|8 p.m. ET
|Tracker
|Season 3
|Sunday, Oct. 19
|9 p.m. ET
|The Road
|New series
Curious what’s new on tonight? Check out New Shows on CBS Tonight.
FOX Fall Lineup – 2025 Release Schedule
FOX’s fall schedule brings back plenty of big personalities and over-the-top competitions, alongside the network’s iconic adult animation block that continues to anchor Sunday nights.
In the unscripted and game show department, fans can look forward to a new season of Celebrity Name That Tune as well as the debut of Celebrity Weakest Link, which puts stars in the hot seat for trivia — with a twist. The Floor returns for its fourth season, while the brand-new series 99 to Beat makes its premiere, promising a fresh take on competitive fun.
Gordon Ramsay is also back in the kitchen for Hell’s Kitchen Season 24, and Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test continues to push celebrity contestants to their absolute limits.
FOX’s signature adult animation lineup is also back in full force this fall. The Simpsons kicks off its record-breaking 37th season, joined by Universal Basic Guys returning for season 2, Krapopolis for season 3 and fan-favorite Bob’s Burgers, which enters season 16.
|Date
|Time
|Show
|Notes
|Friday, Aug. 29
|8 p.m. ET
|Fox College Football Friday
|Monday, Sept. 15
|8 p.m. ET
|Celebrity Name That Tune
|Season 5
|Monday, Sept. 15
|9 p.m. ET
|Celebrity Weakest Link
|New series
|Tuesday, Sept. 23
|8 p.m. ET
|Murder in a Small Town
|Season 2
|Tuesday, Sept. 23
|9 p.m. ET
|Doc
|Season 2
|Wednesday, Sept. 24
|8 p.m. ET
|The Floor
|Season 4
|Wednesday, Sept. 24
|9 p.m. ET
|99 to Beat
|New series
|Thursday, Sept. 25
|8 p.m. ET
|Hell’s Kitchen
|Season 24
|Thursday, Sept. 25
|9 p.m. ET
|Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test
|Season 4
|Sunday, Sept. 28
|7 p.m. ET
|NFL on Fox
|Sunday, Sept. 28
|7:30 p.m. ET
|The OT / FOX Animation Encores
|Sunday, Sept. 28
|8 p.m. ET
|The Simpsons
|Season 37
|Sunday, Sept. 28
|8:30 p.m. ET
|Universal Basic Guys
|Season 2
|Sunday, Sept. 28
|9 p.m. ET
|Krapopolis
|Season 3
|Sunday, Sept. 28
|9:30 p.m. ET
|Bob’s Burgers
|Season 16
Curious what’s new on tonight? Check out New Shows on FOX Tonight.
NBC 2025 Fall Schedule
NBC is leaning into its powerhouse drama franchises this fall, bringing back Law & Order Thursdays with new seasons of Law & Order, SVU and Organized Crime. Wednesdays are also stacked with the full Chicago lineup — Med, Fire and P.D. — bringing a blend of drama and procedural-style action.
On the lighter side, comedies like St. Denis Medical and Happy’s Place return for new seasons, offering a welcome balance of laughs alongside NBC’s high-stakes dramas.
On the unscripted side, The Voice remains a fall staple, while Jimmy Fallon brings something new to the schedule with On Brand with Jimmy Fallon, a blend of talk-show charm and comedic flair. And of course, late-night comedy juggernaut Saturday Night Live returns for its 51st season, keeping weekends sharp with political satire, celebrity cameos and musical guests.
|Date
|Time
|Show
|Notes
|Thursday, Sept. 4
|7 p.m. ET
|Football Night in America
|Thursday, Sept. 4
|8:20 p.m. ET
|NFL Kickoff Game
|Dallas at Philadelphia
|Sunday, Sept. 7
|7 p.m. ET
|Football Night in America
|Season premiere (also on Peacock)
|Sunday, Sept. 7
|8:20 p.m. ET
|NBC Sunday Night Football
|Baltimore at Buffalo (also on Peacock)
|Monday, Sept. 22
|8 p.m. ET
|The Voice
|Season 28
|Monday, Sept. 22
|10 p.m. ET
|Brilliant Minds
|Season 2
|Tuesday, Sept. 23
|8 p.m. ET
|The Voice
|Tuesday premiere
|Thursday, Sept. 25
|8 p.m. ET
|Law & Order
|Season 25
|Thursday, Sept. 25
|9 p.m. ET
|Law & Order: SVU
|Season 27
|Thursday, Sept. 25
|10 p.m. ET
|Law & Order: Organized Crime
|Season 5 (NBC premiere)
|Friday, Sept. 26
|9 p.m. ET
|Dateline NBC
|Season 34
|Tuesday, Sept. 30
|10 p.m. ET
|On Brand with Jimmy Fallon
|New series, Tuesday premiere (airs 2x / week)
|Wednesday, Oct. 1
|8 p.m. ET
|Chicago Med
|Season 11
|Wednesday, Oct. 1
|9 p.m. ET
|Chicago Fire
|Season 14
|Wednesday, Oct. 1
|10 p.m. ET
|Chicago P.D.
|Season 13
|Friday, Oct. 3
|8 p.m. ET
|On Brand with Jimmy Fallon
|Friday premiere
|Saturday, Oct. 4
|11:30 p.m. ET
|Saturday Night Live
|Season 51
|Tuesday, Oct. 21
|6:30 p.m. ET
|NBA Pre-Game Show
|Tuesday, Oct. 21
|8 p.m. ET
|NBA on NBC
|Monday, Nov. 3
|8 p.m. ET
|St. Denis Medical
|Season 2
|Friday, Nov. 7
|8 p.m. ET
|Happy’s Place
|Season 2
Curious what’s new on tonight? Check out New Shows on NBC Tonight.
Set Your DVR for Fall TV Premieres
With so many fan-favorite shows and new premieres hitting the screen this fall, now’s the time to set your DVR and stay ahead of the buzz. Thanks to DIRECTV’s unlimited cloud DVR, you’ll never have to stress about choosing what to save or risk missing an episode — you can catch every moment on your own schedule and skip the spoilers altogether.
Get started today!
Frequently Asked Questions
What new shows are in CBS's 2025 fall lineup?
CBS is releasing the following new series this fall: DMV, Sherriff Country, Boston Blue and The Road.
What new shows are in ABC's 2025 fall lineup?
ABC is releasing just one new series as a part of their 2025 fall TV lineup, 9-1-1: Nashville.
What new shows are in NBC's 2025 fall lineup?
NBC is adding a new unscripted series, On Brand with Jimmy Fallon, to its 2025 fall lineup. This fall will also be the NBC premiere of Law & Order: Organized Crime.
DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.