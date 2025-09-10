DIRECTV support icon

Movies - Article

HBO Max Free Preview on DIRECTV is September 18-21

HBO Max Free Preview on DIRECTV is September 18-21

Explore the treasure trove of entertainment on HBO Max, on us during our upcoming Free Preview! From brand new shows to award-winning films, take a look below to see just some of what you’ll have access to. 

WHAT’S INCLUDED?

Catch hit movies & top series, during this 4-day free preview from September 18-21. Ch. 501–511. Don’t miss the first 3 episodes of the new series Task starring Mark Ruffalo and hit movies like Friendship, Final Destination: Bloodlines, The Legend of Ochi, and Freaky Tales.

The HBO Max Free Preview does not include access to the HBO Max app.

Watch HBO Max Now

HOW TO WATCH HBO Max Free Preview

DIRECTV and STREAM

HBO Max starts at channel 501.
Enjoy the free preview live or live streaming on the DIRECTV app and on directv.com. On-demand is not available.

Channels: 501-511

HBO Max HIGHLIGHTS

‘Task’

Premieres September 7, new episodes air Sunday nights at 8 PM CST.

‘The Case Against Adnan Syed’

Part 5 of this docuseries premiers September 18, catch up on parts 1-4 here.

‘Caleb Hearon: Model Comedian’

Premiers September 19.

‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’

New episodes Sundays at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

‘Boardwalk Empire’

Season 1 marathon airing on September 19.

Now that you’ve explored the great options, add HBO Max to your DIRECTV subscription today!

Get HBO Max Now

Promo

