Looking for the newest episodes of your favorite FOX shows like The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers and MasterChef?
We'll keep this page updated with all of the network's programming each and every day, so you don't miss any FOX shows tonight. For the news junkies among us, we'll also list Fox News Channel shows!
NEW ON FOX TONIGHT
Here’s today’s schedule for new TV shows and episodes airing on FOX tonight. Check back daily to find out what to watch on FOX tonight.
FOX LIVE TV SCHEDULE
Friday, June 6, 2025
All Times Eastern
|Time
|Network/Channel
|Show
|Season/Episode
|Episode Title
|5:00AM
|Fox News Channel
|FOX & Friends First
|S2025, E113
|6:00AM
|Fox News Channel
|FOX & Friends
|S2025, E113
|9:00AM
|Fox News Channel
|America’s Newsroom
|S2025, E113
|11:00AM
|Fox News Channel
|The Faulkner Focus
|S2025, E112
|12:00PM
|Fox News Channel
|Outnumbered
|S2025, E113
|1:00PM
|Fox News Channel
|America Reports
|S2025, E112
|3:00PM
|Fox News Channel
|The Story
|S2025, E112
|4:00PM
|Fox News Channel
|The Will Cain Show
|S2025, E99
|5:00PM
|Fox News Channel
|The Five
|S2025, E113
|6:00PM
|Fox News Channel
|Special Report
|S2025, E113
|7:00PM
|Fox News Channel
|The Ingraham Angle
|S2025, E113
|8:00PM
|Fox News Channel
|Jesse Watters Primetime
|S2025, E113
|9:00PM
|Fox News Channel
|Hannity
|S2025, E113
|10:00PM
|Fox News Channel
|Gutfeld!
|S2025, E111
|11:00PM
|Fox News Channel
|Fox News @ Night
|S2025, E110
How to Watch FOX Shows Tonight
All of the FOX shows airing tonight and every night can be viewed by tuning in to your local FOX affiliate channel.
