75th Emmy Awards: Date, How to Watch & 2023 Nominees

It’s been a big year for TV, in more ways than one. One of the most exciting events in the TV industry, the Emmy Awards commemorates the best shows and actors of the year. And while we can’t wait to see which of our favorite shows and actors will win, we will have to wait a bit longer than usual. The 2023 Emmy Awards has been postponed because of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, but the show will go on.

The new date for the 2023 Emmys is Monday, January 15, 2024. The award ceremony will be broadcast on FOX. There may be a few more months to wait, but it’s never too early to check out the year’s nominations. In fact, now there’s more time to catch up on all the great content nominated before the awards are announced!

WHAT ARE THE EMMY AWARDS?

For 75 years, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) have awarded the top shows and actors in TV for their outstanding performances. There are two versions of the Emmy ceremony, one for daytime programming and another for primetime television. This post will be focused on the Primetime Emmy Awards.

TV programs released between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023, are eligible for an Emmy nomination.

Nominations are typically announced at the beginning of July, and the voting period closes at the beginning of September. Only active members of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences can vote for the winners.

Since voting closes at the start of September, the winners have already been chosen, which certainly builds some anticipation leading up to the January event.

NOMINATIONS FOR THE 75TH EMMY AWARDS

The Primetime Emmy Awards are split into a few main categories: Programs, Directing, Writing and Acting. Within those categories, there are awards for different genres and role types. There are also a number of creative arts Emmys, focusing on costume design, makeup, choreography and more.

It’s exciting to see a wide variety of shows and actors being nominated for the 2023 awards. One of the more surprising nominations is the unique – and hilarious – Jury Duty, the reality/documentary/prank show released earlier this year on Amazon Freevee. We hope to see other lower-budget shows like this getting nominations in the future.

Among the most nominated programs include The Last of Us, Succession, Ted Lasso and The White Lotus. HBO/Max shows have nominations up and down the board, coming in at the most nominated network.

Below is the list of the main award categories and the 2023 nominees for each. For the full list of awards and the 2023 nominees, head to the official Emmy Awards website.

PROGRAM NOMINATIONS

First up are the awards for TV shows and programming.

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO/Max)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV)

The Bear (FX)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Wednesday (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

Andor (Disney+)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

House of the Dragon (HBO/Max)

The Last of Us (HBO/Max)

Succession (HBO/Max)

The White Lotus (HBO/Max)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

OUTSTANDING LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

Beef (Netflix)

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Daisy Jones and the Six (Prime Video)

Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

OUTSTANDING REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM

The Amazing Race (CBS)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

Survivor (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

OUTSTANDING SCRIPTED VARIETY SERIES

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

OUTSTANDING TALK SERIES

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

The Problem with Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas (NBC)

Fire Island (Hulu)

Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney+)

Prey (Hulu)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

ACTING EMMY NOMINATIONS

The acting categories are split into lead and supporting roles, as well as by gender. Some award shows have omitted gendered categories in an effort to be more inclusive, but the Emmy Awards have yet to do so. Here are the nominees for some of the most sought-after categories.

LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES & LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES:

Bill Hader – Barry as Barry Berkman/Barry Block (HBO)

Jason Segel – Shrinking as Jimmy Laird (Apple TV+)

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building as Oliver Putnam (Hulu)

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso as Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (FX)

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me as Jen Harding (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as Miriam “Midge” Maisel (Prime Video)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary as Janine Teagues (ABC)

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face as Charlie Cale (Peacock)

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday as Wednesday Addams/Goody Addams (Netflix)

LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES & LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES:

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man as Dan Chase (FX)

Brian Cox – Succession as Logan Roy (HBO)

Kieran Culkin – Succession as Roman Roy (HBO)

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul as Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman/Gene Takavic (AMC)

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us as Joel (HBO)

Jeremy Strong – Succession as Kendall Roy (HBO)

Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters as Eva Garvey (Apple TV+)

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets as Shauna (Showtime)

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale as June / Offred (Hulu)

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us as Ellie (HBO)

Keri Russell – The Diplomat as Kate Wyler (Netflix)

Sarah Snook – Succession as Shiv Roy (HBO)

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES & SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES:

Anthony Carrigan – Barry as NoHo Hank (HBO)

Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso as Jamie Tartt (Apple TV+)

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso as Roy Kent (Apple TV+)

James Marsden – Jury Duty as himself (Amazon Freevee)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear as Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (FX)

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary as Gregory Eddie (ABC)

Henry Winkler – Barry as Gene Cousineau (HBO)

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as Susie Myerson (Prime Video)

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear as Sydney Adamu (FX)

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary as Ava Coleman (ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary as Barbara Howard (ABC)

Juno Temple – Ted Lasso as Keeley Jones (Apple TV+)

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso as Rebecca Welton (Apple TV+)

Jessica Williams – Shrinking as Gaby (Apple TV+)

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES & SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES:

F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus as Bert Di Grasso (HBO)

Nicholas Braun – Succession as Greg Hirsch (HBO)

Michael Imperioli – The White Lotus as Dominic Di Grasso (HBO)

Theo James – The White Lotus as Cameron Sullivan (HBO)

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession as Tom Wambsgans (HBO)

Alan Ruck – Succession as Connor Roy (HBO)

Will Sharpe – The White Lotus as Ethan Spiller (HBO)

Alexander Skarsgård – Succession as Lukas Matsson (HBO)

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt (HBO)

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown as Diana, Princess of Wales (Netflix)

Meghann Fahy – The White Lotus as Daphne Sullivan (HBO)

Sabrina Impacciatore – The White Lotus as Valentina (HBO)

Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus as Harper Spiller (HBO)

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul as Kim Wexler (AMC)

J. Smith-Cameron – Succession as Gerri Kellman (HBO)

Simona Tabasco – The White Lotus as Lucia Greco (HBO)

