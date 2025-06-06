Looking for the newest episodes of your favorite NBC shows like Law & Order, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire? Look no further: Here’s your daily guide to new episodes, new shows and season premieres on NBC.

NEW ON NBC TONIGHT

Here’s today’s schedule for new TV shows and episodes airing on NBC tonight. Check back daily to find out what to watch on NBC tonight.

NBC LIVE TV SCHEDULE

Friday, June 6, 2025

All times ET

Time Network/Channel Show Season/Episode Episode Title 5:00AM MSNBC Way Too Early S2025, E111 – 6:00AM MSNBC Morning Joe S2025, E112 – 7:00AM NBC Today S2025, E113 Cynthia Erivo 9:00AM NBC Today 3rd Hour S2025, E113 Mark Hamill, Cynthia Erivo 10:00AM NBC Today with Jenna & Friends S1, E104 Savannah Guthrie, Elaine Welteroth, Natasha Rothwell, Danny Seo 10:00AM MSNBC Ana Cabrera Reports S2025, E110 – 12:00PM MSNBC Chris Jansing Reports S2025, E109 – 2:00PM MSNBC Katy Tur Reports S2025, E109 – 4:00PM MSNBC Deadline: White House S2025, E112 – 6:00PM MSNBC The Beat with Ari Melber S2025, E110 – 6:30PM NBC NBC Nightly News S2025, E153 – 7:00PM MSNBC The Weeknight S2025, E23 – 8:00PM MSNBC All In with Chris Hayes S2025, E85 – 9:00PM MSNBC The Briefing with Jen Psaki S2025, E20 – 10:00PM MSNBC The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell S2025, E111 – 11:00PM MSNBC The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle S2025, E107 –

