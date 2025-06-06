DIRECTV support icon

New Tonight on NBC: New Shows & Episode Listings

New Tonight on NBC: New Shows & Episode Listings

Looking for the newest episodes of your favorite NBC shows like Law & Order, Chicago P.D. and Chicago FireLook no further: Here’s your daily guide to new episodes, new shows and season premieres on NBC.

We’ll keep this page updated with all of the network’s programming each and every day, so you don’t miss any NBC shows tonight.

And don't forget: You can watch — or record — all of the best shows on NBC with DIRECTV!

NEW ON NBC TONIGHT

Here’s today’s schedule for new TV shows and episodes airing on NBC tonight. Check back daily to find out what to watch on NBC tonight.

NBC LIVE TV SCHEDULE

Friday, June 6, 2025

All times ET

Time Network/Channel Show Season/Episode Episode Title
5:00AM MSNBC Way Too Early S2025, E111
6:00AM MSNBC Morning Joe S2025, E112
7:00AM NBC Today S2025, E113 Cynthia Erivo
9:00AM NBC Today 3rd Hour S2025, E113 Mark Hamill, Cynthia Erivo
10:00AM NBC Today with Jenna & Friends S1, E104 Savannah Guthrie, Elaine Welteroth, Natasha Rothwell, Danny Seo
10:00AM MSNBC Ana Cabrera Reports S2025, E110
12:00PM MSNBC Chris Jansing Reports S2025, E109
2:00PM MSNBC Katy Tur Reports S2025, E109
4:00PM MSNBC Deadline: White House S2025, E112
6:00PM MSNBC The Beat with Ari Melber S2025, E110
6:30PM NBC NBC Nightly News S2025, E153
7:00PM MSNBC The Weeknight S2025, E23
8:00PM MSNBC All In with Chris Hayes S2025, E85
9:00PM MSNBC The Briefing with Jen Psaki S2025, E20
10:00PM MSNBC The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell S2025, E111
11:00PM MSNBC The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle S2025, E107

How to Watch NBC Shows Tonight

All of the NBC shows airing tonight and every night can be viewed by tuning in to your local NBC affiliate channel. Not sure which channel that is? Find yours below!

Don't miss a single episode of Law & Order: SVU, Chicago Med or America's Got Talent

