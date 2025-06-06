Looking for the newest episodes of your favorite NBC shows like Law & Order, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire? Look no further: Here’s your daily guide to new episodes, new shows and season premieres on NBC.
We’ll keep this page updated with all of the network’s programming each and every day, so you don’t miss any NBC shows tonight.
NEW ON NBC TONIGHT
Here’s today’s schedule for new TV shows and episodes airing on NBC tonight. Check back daily to find out what to watch on NBC tonight.
NBC LIVE TV SCHEDULE
Friday, June 6, 2025
All times ET
|Time
|Network/Channel
|Show
|Season/Episode
|Episode Title
|5:00AM
|MSNBC
|Way Too Early
|S2025, E111
|–
|6:00AM
|MSNBC
|Morning Joe
|S2025, E112
|–
|7:00AM
|NBC
|Today
|S2025, E113
|Cynthia Erivo
|9:00AM
|NBC
|Today 3rd Hour
|S2025, E113
|Mark Hamill, Cynthia Erivo
|10:00AM
|NBC
|Today with Jenna & Friends
|S1, E104
|Savannah Guthrie, Elaine Welteroth, Natasha Rothwell, Danny Seo
|10:00AM
|MSNBC
|Ana Cabrera Reports
|S2025, E110
|–
|12:00PM
|MSNBC
|Chris Jansing Reports
|S2025, E109
|–
|2:00PM
|MSNBC
|Katy Tur Reports
|S2025, E109
|–
|4:00PM
|MSNBC
|Deadline: White House
|S2025, E112
|–
|6:00PM
|MSNBC
|The Beat with Ari Melber
|S2025, E110
|–
|6:30PM
|NBC
|NBC Nightly News
|S2025, E153
|–
|7:00PM
|MSNBC
|The Weeknight
|S2025, E23
|–
|8:00PM
|MSNBC
|All In with Chris Hayes
|S2025, E85
|–
|9:00PM
|MSNBC
|The Briefing with Jen Psaki
|S2025, E20
|–
|10:00PM
|MSNBC
|The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell
|S2025, E111
|–
|11:00PM
|MSNBC
|The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle
|S2025, E107
|–
How to Watch NBC Shows Tonight
All of the NBC shows airing tonight and every night can be viewed by tuning in to your local NBC affiliate channel.
Programming data provided by TVMaze.
