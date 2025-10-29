When choosing a live TV streaming service, there are a lot of factors to keep track of. Beyond pricing and channel availability, you also need to think about picture quality, ease of use and on-demand content — and that’s just the start. With so many aspects to consider, making the best decision can be challenging.

This article compares DIRECTV to Sling TV to help you confidently choose the best TV streaming service for your unique entertainment needs.

Let’s get started.

DIRECTV has more options than ever, making customizing your entertainment experience easy!

Ways to Connect: DIRECTV vs. Sling

When choosing a live TV provider, one of the first things to consider is how you’ll connect.

DIRECTV gives you flexibility right from the start: You can choose to get your service via satellite or via Internet.

Satellite service is ideal for homes that prefer a traditional setup with a reliable signal, even in areas with limited high-speed internet.

is ideal for homes that prefer a traditional setup with a reliable signal, even in areas with limited high-speed internet. Internet service lets you stream over your existing broadband connection, with no dish required.

Once you decide how to connect, DIRECTV offers a range of ways to watch, from full TV lineups (five Signature streaming plans and one Spanish Signature plan: ENTERTAINMENT, CHOICE™, ULTIMATE, PREMIER and ÓPTIMO MÁS™) to Genre Packs, which are smaller, specially-curated packages focused on specific types of content.

Sling TV, on the other hand, operates entirely over the internet. It’s designed for viewers who want smaller, lower-cost packages with fewer channels — more comparable to DIRECTV’s Genre Packs than its full lineup.

For the purposes of this article, we’ll focus on DIRECTV’s Genre Packs versus Sling’s core packages, since those offer the most direct comparison in size, price and flexibility.

Sling Packages vs. DIRECTV Genre Pack Options & Pricing

Once you’ve decided how you want to connect, the next step is finding the right plan.

Below, you can compare DIRECTV’s most popular Genre Packs with Sling TV’s two base packages.

Note: Additional Genre Packs are available and will be covered later in this article.

Package Price Intro Offer Channels / Highlights DIRECTV MyEntertainment $34.99/mo. + tax (cancel anytime) 5-day free trial; $5 off first 2 months; MyCinema free 2 months 60+ channels including FX, HGTV, Bravo, A&E + Disney+, Hulu Bundle & HBO Max (Basic with Ads) included DIRECTV MySports $69.99/mo. + tax (cancel anytime) 5-day free trial; $10 off first 2 months 20+ sports channels (including locals where available) + ESPN Unlimited included DIRECTV MyNews $39.99/mo. + tax (cancel anytime) 5-day free trial 10+ news channels (including locals where available) – ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, Bloomberg TV Sling Orange $45.99/mo. No free trial (Short Day/Weekend/Week Passes available) 30+ channels – A&E, TBS, Lifetime, Disney Channel Sling Blue $48.99/mo. No free trial (Short Day/Weekend/Week Passes available) 48+ channels – AMC, History, NFL Network, E! Network

Pricing as of Oct 2025; offers subject to change. New residential customers only. Additional fees may apply. Cancel anytime.

Overall, DIRECTV’s Genre Packs include more curated lineups for your interests and more premium streaming apps, like Disney+, Hulu Bundle, HBO Max (Basic with Ads) and ESPN Unlimited – all built in at no extra cost. Sling offers a leaner lineup that’s lower-priced but lacks many of those extra perks.

Spanish-Language Content Availability

For Spanish-speaking viewers, both services offer dedicated plans. Here’s how DIRECTV’s MiEspañol Genre Pack compares to Sling Latino and Sling Mexico.

Package Type Cost Channels Highlights DIRECTV MiEspañol Genre Pack $29.99/mo. for first 2 months, then $34.99/mo. 60+ live channels + ViX Premium (with ads) Univision, Telemundo, UniMás, Estrella TV, FOX Deportes, TUDN, Discovery en Español, A3 Series, Antena 3, Cine Estelar & more Sling Latino Add-on /Base Package $10/mo. 21 channels BeIN Sports Connect, Baby TV en Español, Discovery en Español, History en Español, Nat Geo Mundo, Hola! TV & more Sling Mexico Add-on /Base Package $10/mo. 11 channels Canal Once, Cinema Dinamita, Multimedios, Mexicanal, TeleFórmula, Milenio TV, Teleritmo, Video Rola & more

While Sling’s Spanish plans are inexpensive add-ons, MiEspañol delivers the most value with more than 60 channels and ViX Premium included at no extra cost, making it ideal for households that watch a wide variety of Spanish-language content.

In a direct comparison of both lineups:

Sling-exclusive channels: France 24, QVC, Tarima, TeleFórmula, Milenio Televisión, Sling Scapes

France 24, QVC, Tarima, TeleFórmula, Milenio Televisión, Sling Scapes MiEspañol-exclusive channels: Includes major networks such as Univision, Telemundo, UniMás, FOX Deportes, CNN en Español, TUDN, ESPN Deportes, Galavisión, Cine Estelar and many others

In short: MiEspañol covers nearly all of Sling’s channels plus dozens more top Spanish networks across entertainment, news, movies and sports. That makes it the most comprehensive Spanish-language lineup in this comparison.

Next, let’s take a closer look at what each DIRECTV Genre Pack includes and how they’re designed to fit specific viewing interests.

DIRECTV Genre Packs Overview: Channel Options and Pricing

DIRECTV’s Genre Packs are curated, budget-friendly packages that let you choose only the channels you want – without paying for extras you don’t. Each pack focuses on a different type of content, so you can personalize your lineup based on your interests.

Genre Pack Channels & Highlights Price* MySports 20+ sports channels including ESPN Unlimited and locals where available $69.99/mo.

(first 2 months $59.99/mo. + tax; cancel anytime) MyEntertainment 60+ entertainment channels + Disney+, Hulu Bundle, and HBO Max with Ads included $34.99/mo.

(first 2 months $29.99/mo . + tax) MyNews 10+ news channels, including locals where available $39.99/mo. + tax

(cancel anytime) MiEspañol 60+ Spanish-language channels + ViX Premium (with ads) included $34.99/mo.

(first 2 months $29.99/mo . + tax; cancel anytime) MyKids 10+ family-friendly channels + Disney+ $19.99/mo. + tax (cancel anytime)

*Includes free trial and 2-month promotional pricing. Service auto-renews monthly at then-prevailing rates until you cancel.

How Genre Packs Compare to Sling

While Sling offers smaller, mix-and-match base packages, DIRECTV Genre Packs provide more focused options – each with built-in premium streaming apps (like Disney+, Hulu Bundle, HBO Max, or ViX Premium).

This means you can enjoy more of the channels you care about – sports, news, entertainment or kids’ content – without needing to pay for a larger full-TV plan.

Channel Availability: Where DIRECTV Beats Sling

In the Packages & Pricing section, we compared the number of channels and overall value. But numbers only tell part of the story — it’s equally important to look at which channels you actually get.

While Sling’s smaller packages cover some essentials, many popular networks available through DIRECTV’s Genre Packs aren’t included with Sling. These range from local stations and kids’ favorites to premium entertainment and sports channels.

Channels Exclusive to DIRECTV Genre Packs

Local Channels

ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC (included in MySports and MyNews; unavailable for most Sling customers)

Sports

CBS (MySports, MyNews)

CBS Sports Network (MySports)

ESPN Unlimited (MySports)

TUDN (MiEspañol)

News & Business

CNBC World (MyNews)

CNN International (MyNews)

C-SPAN (MyNews)

C-CPAN2 (MyNews)

Entertainment & Lifestyle

Cozi TV (MyEntertainment)

ION (MyEntertainment)

MTV2 (MyEntertainment)

Pop TV (MyEntertainment)

Kids & Family

Discovery Family Channel (MyKids)

Disney XD (MyKids)

Nickelodeon (MyKids)

TeenNick (MyKids)

Spanish-Language

CNN en Español (MiEspañol)

TUDN (MiEspañol)

And more!

With such broad coverage, DIRECTV’s Genre Packs deliver more of the channels viewers actually want, across every genre.

For a complete list of available networks, visit the DIRECTV Channel Lineup.

Regional Sports Coverage: DIRECTV vs. Sling

When it comes to regional sports, DIRECTV gives fans a major advantage. With the MyHomeTeam mini-pack, Genre Pack customers can access 30+ regional sports networks (RSNs) across the country.Sling TV doesn’t currently offer access to any RSNs.

Note: MyHome Team provides access to one local RSN based on your location. To watch all RSNs nationwide, you’ll need a Signature package with the Sports Pack Add-On.

Regional Sports Networks Available Through DIRECTV

DIRECTV’s coverage includes regional channels from top sports network families such as:

Cincinnati, Detroit, Florida, Midwest, North, Ohio, Oklahoma, SoCal, Southeast, South, Southwest, Sun, West, Wisconsin

NBC Sports Regional Networks

Bay Area, Bay Area Plus, Boston, California

Other Regional Networks

Altitude Sp orts , Chicago Sports Network, Madison Square Garden Network, Marquee Sports Network, Mid Atlantic Sports Network, Monumental Sports Network, MSG Sportsnet, NESN+, ROOT Sports Northwest, Space City Home Network, Rangers Sports Network, Spectrum SportsNet, Spectrum SportsNet LA, SportsNet New York (SNY), SportsNet Pittsburgh, YES Network

With this lineup, DIRECTV ensures fans can follow their local teams – something Sling’s national-only packages don’t provide.

DIRECTV MySports vs. Sling Sports Extra: Sports Packages Compared

If you’re a sports fan, access to the right mix of channels can make all the difference. Both DIRECTV and Sling offer sports-focused options, but DIRECTV’s MySports Genre Pack gives you broader coverage – including major broadcast networks, league channels and ESPN Unlimited – without requiring a separate base package.

By contrast, Sling makes you purchase a base plan (like Sling Orange) before adding its Sports Extra add-on for additional networks.

DIRECTV MySports Genre Pack Highlights

MySports includes 20+ major sports networks plus ESPN Unlimited, delivering the most comprehensive coverage in a single plan. Key channels include:

Broadcast networks: ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC

ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC League channels: NFL Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, MLB Network, SEC Network, Big Ten Network

NFL Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, MLB Network, SEC Network, Big Ten Network Sports Networks: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, FS1, FS2, TBS, TNT, truTV, Golf Channel

ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, FS1, FS2, TBS, TNT, truTV, Golf Channel Bonus feeds: DIRECTV Sports Mix and DIRECTV News Mix

Most of these networks aren’t available with Sling unless you combine multiple add-ons or packages.

Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature DIRECTV MySports Genre Pack Sling Orange + Sports Extra Add-On Type Genre Pack Add-On (requires base package) Cost $59.99/mo. for first 2 months, then $69.99/mo. $11/mo. (in addition to base Sling plan) Number of Channels 20+ + ESPN Unlimited 11 Key Networks ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN family, FOX Sports 1 & 2, NFL Network, MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, TBS, TNT, truTV, Golf Channel ACC Network, beIN SPORTS, MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network, Tennis Channel, ESPNews, ESPNU, Longhorn Network Local Channels Included Yes No ESPN Unlimited Access Included Not available Requires Base Package No Yes

DIRECTV’s MySports Genre Pack delivers a complete lineup of national and league-specific channels – including local broadcasts many other streamers don’t carry.

Sling’s Sports Extra add-on provides a smaller, more niche selection that still requires a base plan, making it less convenient and less comprehensive overall.

Premium & Add-On Channel Comparison: DIRECTV vs. Sling

When it comes to premium channels and specialty add-ons, both DIRECTV and Sling offer ways to expand your lineup, but DIRECTV includes more premium perks upfront, while Sling charges for additional add-ons to access similar content.

Mini-Pack Add-Ons (DIRECTV Only)

DIRECTV offers mini-pack add-ons to enhance specific Genre Packs. These provide even more niche entertainment options for sports, movies and local coverage.

Add-On Description Price / Trial MySports Extra Adds more top sports channels, including MAVTV, MLB Strike Zone, MotorTrend, NFL Red Zone, Outdoor Channel, Pursuit Channel, Sportsman Channel, and Willow HD 1 month free, then $12.99/mo. (available with MySports) MyCinema 9+ movie-focused channels such as Hallmark Family, LMN, INSP, ShortsTV, TCM, and Smithsonian Channel 2 months free, then $9.99/mo. (available with MyNews, MyEntertainment, MySports, or MyKids) MyHomeTeam Access to your local team’s broadcasts (varies by market) $19.99/mo. (available with MySports)

You can also mix and match Genre Packs. For example, pairing MyNews and MyKids gives you and your kids the content you want without paying for a 100+ channel full package.

Premium Channels Comparison

Here’s how premium entertainment and streaming add-ons stack up between DIRECTV and Sling:

Channel DIRECTV Sling Disney+, Hulu Bundle Included in MyEntertainment Not available Disney+ Included with MyKids Not available ESPN Unlimited Included in MySports Not available HBO Max Basic with Ads Included in MyEntertainment $16.99/mo. Apple TV+ $9.99/mo.+ tax Not Available A&E Crime Central* $4.99/mo. + tax Not available AMC+ includes access to Shudder, Sundance Now, IFC Films Unlimited Available add-on for Signature packages $5/mo. For 1 month, $9.99/mo. after BET+ Available add-on for Signature packages $10.99/mo. + tax Cinemax $10.99/mo. $10/mo. Comedy Dynamics Network Not available $5/mo. CONtv Not available $5/mo. Curiosity Stream $4.99/mo. +tax $4.99/mo. discovery+ includes HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, Animal Planet, Discovery Channel Available add-on for Signature packages $9.99/mo. Docurama Not available $5/mo. DOX – A Documentary Collection Not available $3/mo. FOX Nation $7.99/mo. + tax $8.99/mo. Hal lmark +* $7.99/mo. + tax $7.99/mo. HBO Max $16.99/mo. + tax $16.99/mo. + tax History Vault $5.99/mo. + tax Not available Here TV Not available $8/mo. Lifetime Movie Club* $4.99/mo. + tax Not available Magnolia Selects Not available $5/mo. Monsters and Nightmares Not available $3/mo. MGM+ $7.99/mo. $5/mo. Netflix $7.99/mo. Not available PARAMOUNT+ WITH SHOWTIME Available add-on for Signature packages $5/1 month then $10/mo. STARZ $10.99/mo. $5/1 month then $10.99/mo. ScreamFlix Not available $3/mo. Shudder Included in AMC+ add-on $8.99/mo. Sundance Now Included in AMC+ add-on $7/mo. Tastemade+ Not available (Multiple Tastemade channels available through MyFree) $5.99/mo. True Royalty Not available $6/mo. UP Faith & Family $5.99/mo. + tax $5/mo. Warriors & Gangsters Not available $3/mo.

Pricing as of Oct 2025; offers subject to change.

Additional Sling Add-Ons

While Sling lacks many of DIRECTV’s integrated streaming bundles, it does include Entertainment Extra – an optional $6/mo. upgrade that adds 12 extra networks: aspireTV, AWE, CMT, FETV, Game Show Network, Laff TV, LOGO, MTV, Paramount Network, REVOLT TV and TV Land.

In summary, DIRECTV Includes several major streaming services and premium networks (Disney+, Hulu Bundle, HBO Max, ESPN Unlimited, ViX Premium) at no extra cost with select Genre Packs. Sling offers lower-cost base packages but fewer included perks and many premium services require separate add-ons that cost more.

For maximum flexibility and premium access, DIRECTV’s Genre Packs with mini packs offer far more value than Sling’s à la carte add-on model.

Free Streaming Options: MyFree DIRECTV and Sling Freestream

In addition to their paid plans, both DIRECTV and Sling offer free, ad-supported streaming options that anyone can access — whether or not you’re a subscriber.

MyFree DIRECTV provides access to 90+ free, ad-supported (FAST) channels and on-demand content. All you need to do is sign up with your email – no credit card required – to start watching immediately.

Sling Freestream offers a similar free experience, with hundreds of live and on-demand channels available to stream anytime through the Sling app or website. Like DIRECTV’s free option, it’s open to all viewers, not just paying customers.

Both options make it easy to explore live TV and on-demand content without subscription and can be a great way to sample what each platform offers before upgrading to a paid plan.

Entertainment Experience: DIRECTV vs. Sling

Beyond channel lineups and pricing, the overall viewing experience is just as important. Here’s how DIRECTV and Sling compare when it comes to content organization, picture quality, and streaming flexibility.

Content Aggregation

With so many streaming apps and networks today, managing multiple platforms can get messy. DIRECTV simplifies this by letting customers access their favorite third-party apps directly through the DIRECTV interface* – no input-switching or juggling remotes.

Sling, by contrast, keeps its platform separate from most third-party services, meaning you’ll still need to switch between apps to access all your subscriptions.

*Requires separate paid subscriptions for third-party apps and an internet-connected Gemini device.

Picture Quality & 4K Content

DIRECTV provides exclusive 4K Ultra HD channels* at no additional cost for internet and streaming customers, including:

Channel 105 (LIVE4K): occasional live sports and events

Channel 106 (LIVE4K2): additional 4K sporting events

Sling supports some 4K content but only on limited devices and programming, making DIRECTV the stronger choice for viewers prioritizing visual quality.

*4K TV required.

Simultaneous Streaming

DIRECTV allows unlimited in-home streams and up to three simultaneous streams outside the home.

Sling’s limits vary by package:

Sling Orange: 1 stream

Sling Blue: 3 streams

Sling Orange + Blue: varies by channel

DIRECTV offers a simpler, more flexible experience with fewer restrictions.*

When it comes to ease of use, streaming quality and multi-device flexibility, DIRECTV offers a more unified and premium viewing experience, while Sling provides a simpler, more basic platform suited for lighter streaming needs.

*Minimum internet speed of 25 Mbps recommended for optimal viewing. Certain channels excluded. See directv.com/unlimitedstreams for details.

Compare DIRECTV with Sling

With all the information above, you should now have a clear picture of how DIRECTV and Sling stack up across connection options, channel availability, sports coverage, premium add-ons and overall viewing experience.

DIRECTV’s Genre Packs stand out for offering more flexibility and value by letting you choose the entertainment, sports or language content you care about most, often with premium streaming apps like Disney+, Hulu Bundle, and HBO Max (With Ads) already included.

Sling, on the other hand, provides smaller, lower-cost base packages that can work for viewers who prefer a simple, inexpensive lineup.

Ultimately, the right service depends on how you watch.

If you’re also comparing DIRECTV with other streaming or live TV competitors, we’ve got you covered there too – check out our DIRECTV vs. the Competition guide to see how DIRECTV performs against the rest of the market.

Or, if you’re ready to start watching your favorite shows, sports and on-demand content, you can sign up today.

Frequently Asked Questions What factors should I consider when choosing a live TV provider? When choosing the best live TV provider for you, it's important to consider how you want to connect, the number and type of channels offered, pricing, local and regional sports coverage, picture quality, and simultaneous streaming capabilities. How do DIRECTV and Sling compare? While DIRECTV and Sling both have ways to customize TV plans, DIRECTV offers a more robust catalog of channels, curated channel lineups, sports channels and premium add-ons. Does DIRECTV or Sling have more Regional Sports Networks? DIRECTV has 30+ Regional Sports Networks available to consumers, whereas Sling has zero RSNs.

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.