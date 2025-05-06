DIRECTV is transforming the entertainment experience to ensure customers have more choice and flexibility than ever before at a lower cost.

MiEspañol is one of four brand-new Genre Packs offered by DIRECTV to give you more of the channels you want, and less of the ones you don’t.

With the one-of-a-kind MiEspañol Genre Pack, you can choose your TV experience and get a lineup with the TV you want most – hit movies, shows and more, all in Spanish.

How Much Does MiEspañol Cost?

For just $34.99/mo. + tax, MiEspañol customers can get over 60 channels ranging from the top sporting events on FOX Deportes, ESPN Deportes and GolTV to the latest nature documentaries on Nat Geo Mundo and so much more.

You may be thinking: 64 channels for just $34.99 a month? That can’t be true. With the MiEspañol Genre Pack, it is — and that’s not all! In addition to the more than 60 popular Spanish-language channels, customers will also soon get access to Vix Premium with Ads, the streaming service owned and operated by TelevisaUnivision, for no additional cost

That way, you can have all the live channels and streaming shows you love all for one low cost.

What Channels are Included in MiEspañol, The Spanish-Centric Skinny Bundle?

Check out the channels included in the MiEspañol streaming service bundle (some availability will be dependent on location). Find all the available channels here:

¡Hola! TV

A3Series

Antena 3

Atres Cine

BabyTV

Bandamax

Canal 22

Canal Once

Caracol TV

Centroamérica TV

Cine Estelar

Cine Mexicano

Cine Nostalgia

Cinelatino

Cinema Dinamita

CNN En Español

Daystar Español

De Pelicula

De Pelicula Clásico

Discovery En Español

Discovery Familia

Ecuavisa

Enlace

ESPN Deportes

Estrella News

Estrella TV

EWTN Espanol

FOX Deportes

Galavisión

GolTV

History en Español

HITN

HOGAR de HGTV

Meganoticias

MegaTV

Multimedios

N+FORO

Nat Geo Mundo

NTN24

Nuestra Tele

Nuestra Vision

Pasiones

Peru Magico

Sony Cine

SUR Perú

TC Internacional

Telecentro

Telefe

Telemundo

Telemundo – Opt-ins

TUDN

TV Chile

TVE

TyC Sports

UniMás

UNIVERSO

Univision

Univision tlnovelas

VePlus

Videorola

Vme

WAPA América

ZooMoo

Why is MiEspañol better than Competitor Packages?

If you still aren’t convinced that MiEspañol is the best Spanish-language TV and streaming option on the market, check out how it beats out the competition.

MiEspañol vs. YouTube TV

MiEspañol contains over 60 Spanish-language channels and access to Vix Premium with Ads, all for $34.99/mo. + tax. YouTube TV has a base Spanish Plan for the same price ($34.99/mo.) but you only get 30 channels on that lineup. Not to mention, getting any additional channels on YouTube TV would require purchasing the base package for $82.99/month, while MiEspañol customers can add any other curated genre pack in an easy-to-use interface, without a signature package.

MiEspañol vs. Hulu+ Live TV

With Hulu+ Live TV, people looking for Spanish-language plans will only find one option, Hulu’s Español Add-on with only nine channels, which must be added to a base subscription (starting at $82.00/month) for $4.99/month. That leaves you paying over $85 a month just to watch the Spanish-language channels you want. Now with MiEspañol, you don’t have to!

Customize Your TV Experience with MiEspañol

TV lovers everywhere deserve easy access to their favorite shows and movies in the language of their choice, without the hassle of scrolling through streaming services to find it. And now you can, with MiEspañol from DIRECTV. Not to mention, when you purchase the Genre Pack, you also get the following DIRECTV features:

Watch TV wherever you go with the DIRECTV STREAM app – included at no extra cost.

Cloud DVR

Unlimited hours of cloud DVR storage included

And so much more!

Frequently Asked Questions What is MiEspañol? MiEspañol is the new curated Genre Pack from DIRECTV that gives you access to 60+ Spanish-language channels and Vix+. How much does MiEspañol cost? $34.99/mo. + tax

