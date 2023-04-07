If you’re tired of cable bills that seem to grow every month or want to watch your favorite shows on your own schedule, live TV streaming services may be the right move.

Unlike regular streaming services, which only offer On Demand content and no live, local or regional content, live TV streaming services let you choose from an On Demand library and live TV, including your favorite sports, movies and shows as they air.

If you want the best of both worlds, get it with live TV streaming. You can watch live TV online from the comfort of your home (or basically anywhere else with an internet connection).

But, with the rise in streaming content, there are more providers now than ever before.

Feeling spoiled for choice? Don’t worry, because we’re going to examine the top live TV streaming service providers available and help you decide which one is the best fit. Let’s dive into the world of modern live TV.

What Is Live TV?

Live TV streaming refers to broadcasting television in real time using your internet connection rather than a cable connection or satellite dish. With this type of TV, you can watch live shows, sports events, news broadcasts, movies and any other program — straight through the internet.

You can also view any live TV stream through other devices with an internet connection, including a smartphone, computer or streaming device (like a Roku Streaming Stick or Apple TV). Most live TV streaming services are compatible with your favorite screens, but always verify that your devices will work before you sign up for a service.

Typical streaming services, like Netflix or a standard Hulu account, offer only On Demand content. Live TV streaming services let you watch On Demand content, live TV and pay-per-view (PPV) content. Talk about a win-win-win situation.

If you love being able to watch whatever you want, whenever you want, live TV streaming may be the perfect service for you.

What You Need to Watch Live TV

To watch a live TV streaming service, you’ll need the following:

A high-speed internet connection

A streaming device

A live TV streaming service subscription

Each service is a little bit different, but you’ll usually need limited equipment to watch live TV. No satellite dish or cable connection required – just an easy self-installation process available anywhere with high-speed internet. Plus, if you do have questions, live TV streaming service providers should offer exceptional, ongoing customer service to give you real-time support.

Best Live TV Streaming Services to Consider

There are quite a few live TV providers out there, so how can you make the right decision when it’s time to pick one? By looking at the pros and cons of each option.

Let’s break down the top 3 live TV services so you can make the best choice based on your preferences and needs.

1. DIRECTV

DIRECTV provides more than top-of-the-line satellite services, you can also get live TV through DIRECTV over internet. Our DIRECTV via internet packages start at $64.99/month for 75+ live TV channels (the ENTERTAINMENT package). We also have three other options so you can choose what you pay for:

CHOICE™: $84.99/month for 105+ channels, regional sports networks and optional add-ons for more sports or premium channels

$84.99/month for 105+ channels, regional sports networks and optional add-ons for more sports or premium channels ULTIMATE: $109.99/month for 140+ channels, regional sports networks and optional add-ons for more sports or premium channels

$109.99/month for 140+ channels, regional sports networks and optional add-ons for more sports or premium channels PREMIER™: $154.99/month for 150+ channels, regional sports networks, premium channels (like HBO Max™, SHOWTIME®, STARZ® and Cinemax®) and optional add-ons for more sports channels

Pros of DIRECTV via internet:

Access to live TV, On Demand and PPV shows, movies and sports

Industry-leading sports content (never miss a minute of play time)

All channels and over 7,000 apps in one spot on our Gemini receiver, with top apps preloaded from the Google Play store

Customizable channel lineup (can add premium, Spanish, international or sports channels for additional monthly fees)

First three months of premium channels included (or always included with a PREMIER™ package)

Unlimited cloud DVR storage (included when ordering online)

Included voice-controlled remote with Google Assistant

Special features, including an interactive guide with visual previews and high-quality video on every screen

Unlimited in-home device streaming

Cons of DIRECTV via internet:

Certain channels or live events not available in all regions of the U.S.

No free trial

2. Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is another service offering live and On Demand content with over 85 channels so you can watch the latest movies, sports, TV shows and local news. Hulu’s live TV plans include:

Hulu + Live TV, Disney+ and ESPN+ (All With Ads): $69.99/month

$69.99/month Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (No Ads) and ESPN+ (With Ads): $82.99/month

$82.99/month Live TV Only (no access to Hulu content library, Disney+ or ESPN+): $68.99/month

Pros of Hulu + Live TV:

Full access to Hulu’s On Demand content library, including Hulu Originals

Includes Disney+ and ESPN+ through a single account

Customizable channel lineup (can add premium, Spanish or sports channels for additional monthly fees)

Unlimited cloud DVR storage for up to 9 months

Can create multiple profiles (up to six) on a single account

Special features, including Like, Dislike, Remove from Watch History and Add to My Stuff

Supported on various devices, including gaming consoles and smart TVs

No contract necessary (and option to pause subscription for up to 12 weeks)

Cons of Hulu + Live TV:

Certain channels or live events not available in all regions of the U.S.

Subscribers billed by T-Mobile will not get Disney+ or ESPN+

Can only stream on up to two devices at once with some plans (or unlimited for an additional $9.99/month)

No free trial for live TV services

3. YouTube TV

YouTube TV provides access to over 85 channels chock full of live TV, YouTube videos and On Demand content.

Their base plan is their primary package option at $64.99/month ($54.99/month for the first three months). You can also choose to get a Spanish Plan, which offers 28+ Spanish channels (and no traditional base plan channels) at $34.99/month, or you could opt for their standalone networks option, which enables you to pick the networks you’d like to pay for from a select list.

Pros of YouTube TV:

Add-on NFL Sunday Ticket starting in 2023

Customizable channel lineup (can add premium, Spanish or sports channels for additional monthly fees)

Unlimited cloud DVR storage for up to 9 months

Can create multiple profiles (up to six) on a single account

Special features, including Remove from Watch History and Reorder Networks in the Guide (based on preference)

Supported on various devices, including smartphones, tablets and smart TVs

No contract necessary (and option to pause subscription for up to six months)

Free trial available to new subscribers

Cons of YouTube TV:

Certain channels or live events not available in all regions of the U.S.

Can only stream on up to three devices at once (or unlimited for an additional monthly charge with the 4K add-on)

How to Choose Your Live TV Streaming Package

Before selecting a live TV streaming service, make sure it checks the most important boxes on your list. Some questions to ask yourself are:

Does it offer all the channels, programming and features I want?

Is the service user-friendly?

Does this service work with my preferred devices?

Is the cost fair for the amount of content and features I get?

Will I have access to customer service if problems come up?

Can I get extra content, like movie channels or sports add-ons, for a reasonable price?

We believe everyone should be able to watch live TV the way they want — without compromise. Considering your family’s wants, needs and basic preferences will help you narrow the list of choices.

1. Review Channel Selection

What’s the point of signing up for a live TV service if you don’t get the channels you want? Every provider has a unique mix of channels, so if you have any “must-have” channels, make sure they’re on the list.

DIRECTV is a leader in sports entertainment with one of the best live sports TV lineups out there. With our top three packages, you get regional sports included for no extra cost. But if you want to add more sports channels (or premium movie channels), you can easily do that at any time.

2. Determine Your Budget

With traditional streaming, you only get On Demand content from a preset library. You won’t typically have much control over the types of content you can access. But, with a live TV streaming service, you’ll get On Demand content and live TV, meaning you can watch all of your favorite sports, movies and shows in real-time (or save them for later with a DVR).

Essentially, live TV streaming gives you more control over how you enjoy TV, whether it’s live or not. It’s all about choices.

It’s no secret that live TV streaming costs a little bit more than traditional streaming. But you get so much more.

Pay close attention to what you’re actually paying for with each provider, including special features, content libraries, unique technology and other factors that make the price worth it. DIRECTV offers four distinct packages so you can pay for the live TV content you want rather than spending money on what you won’t use — it’s as simple as that.

3. Consider Additional Features

Just like checking the channel lineup, you should also make sure any provider you choose offers features that will make life easier. For instance, if you’re not home that often and need to record movies or shows to watch later, you might want to choose a service with unlimited DVR storage or remote access to your DVR.

DIRECTV via internet has a lot of features you won’t want to live without. And, with a high-speed internet connection, you can access everything we have to offer.

With our easy to use technology, DIRECTV allows you to customize your selected TV package and collect your channels and apps all in a single location — no fuss, no muss. You even have unlimited streaming capabilities at home, so no one misses out on their favorite show.

Getting the Most Out of Live TV

If you want to get the most out of live TV, DIRECTV via internet has just about everything, no matter where you live in the U.S. Starting at $64.99/month, we have the live TV you crave.

Love sports? We have your favorite teams. Prefer movies? We have everything from cult classics to modern-day blockbusters. Looking for something else? Odds are, we have it.

And, with our new Gemini receiver, you can get to all your favorite channels and streaming apps with ease.

You don’t have to compromise. DIRECTV gives you the power to connect to live TV your way. Get started today.

