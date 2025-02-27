When keeping up with the latest news is a priority to you, a comprehensive live TV package with hundreds of channels may not be your preferred TV experience. But now, with the new curated Genre Packs from DIRECTV, you only have to pay for the channels you want.

So, if you’re a news buff looking to stay up to date on the latest in news and current events without breaking the bank, MyNews is the skinny bundle for you. Learn more below.

What is MyNews from DIRECTV?

DIRECTV is transforming the TV-watching experience to ensure customers have more choice and flexibility than ever before at a lower cost.

MyNews is one of four brand-new Genre Packs being offered by DIRECTV to give streaming customers more of the channels they want, and less of all the ones they don’t.

That’s right, you can get only the channels you love. With the one-of-a-kind MyNews Genre Pack, you can choose your TV experience based on the type of programming you want most.

How Much Does MyNews Cost?

For just $39.99/mo. + tax, MyNews customers can get a broad lineup of U.S. & world news, politics, weather and more. Get real-time information, analysis and commentary across a wide array of networks, including local channels – and a plethora of free channels with MyFree DIRECTV.

You may be thinking: my favorite news channels, including some locals, for just $39.99 a month? That can’t be true. Well, with the MyNews Genre Pack, it is, and it’s one of very few streaming bundles on the market like it today.

What Channels are Included in MyNews, The News-Centric Skinny Bundle?

Check out the channels included in the MyNews streaming service bundle (some availability will be dependent on location, including locals). Find all the available channels here:

CNBC

CNBC World

Cheddar News*

CNN

CNNi

FOX^

FOX Business Network

FOX News Channel

i24 News

MSNBC

NBC^

Newsmax

The First*

Yahoo! Finance*

* Part of MyFree DIRECTV

^ Based on local affiliate availability

Why is MyNews better than Competitor Packages?

If you still aren’t convinced that MyNews is the best news-specific TV and streaming package on the market, check out how it beats out the competition.

MyNews vs. YouTube TV

MyNews contains 10 channels including CNN, CBS, FOX News, MSNBC, and more, all for $39.99/mo. + tax and that’s on top of the ability to also select from other Genre Packs and available through DIRECTV, whereas YouTube TV only has a singular base package with 100+ channels (whether you want them or not) for $82.99/month.

MyNews vs. Fubo

Fubo allows customers to choose from a few different package tiers with 150+ channels, starting at $84.99/month, making it an expensive option for those looking for a few key news channels.

Similarly, Hulu+ Live TV’s offering is more expensive at $82.99/month to get the channels you do want — and the ones you don’t.

Customize Your TV Experience with MyNews

News lovers everywhere deserve easy access to their favorite pundits and segments, without the hassle of scrolling through streaming services and channels to find it. And now you can, with MyNews from DIRECTV. Not to mention, when you purchase the package, you also get the following DIRECTV features:

Watch TV wherever you go with the DIRECTV app – included at no extra cost.

Cloud DVR

Unlimited hours of cloud DVR storage included

And so much more!

Frequently Asked Questions What is MyNews? MyNews is a tv streaming bundle with 10 curated news channels, including locals where available. How much is MyNews? $39.99/month + taxes

