Experience Cinema Like Never Before with DIRECTV MyCinema and Genre Pack Offerings

Cinephiles, rejoice! DIRECTV is transforming the entertainment experience to ensure customers have more choice and flexibility than ever before at a lower cost. That means that if you’re a film enthusiast, you can opt in to the MyCinema Mini pack to get access to top-tier movie channels, without having to sift through (or pay for) a litany of unrelated channels.

How Do Genre Packs Work?

Genre Packs are the latest offering from DIRECTV, which allow you to choose your channel lineup based on which genre you watch the most. With multiple options across a variety of genres, get the channels you want and the content you love without filler channel overload. No annual contract required.

The four base Genre Packs available are MyEntertainment, MiEspañol, MyNews and MySports. However, you can add more channels to a qualifying Genre Packs with Mini pack add-ons. Mini Genre Packs include MyCinema (movies), MySports Extra (additional sports channels) and MyHome Team (local teams and games).

What’s Included With MyCinema?

The MyCinema Mini pack add-on is chock-full of outstanding movie channels (some availability will be dependent on location). Find all the available channels here:

Family Movie Classics

Great American Family

GRIT

INSP

LMN

ShortsTV

Sony Movies HD

TCM

How Much Does MyCinema Cost?

The MyCinema Mini pack can be added to the MyEntertainment, MyNews or the MySports Genre Packs for just $9.99/month plus tax. If you think that sounds like a bargain, it’s because it is!

MyCinema Movies

There is a treasure trove of movies and TV shows to stream live or watch on demand when you add the MyCinema Mini pack to your existing Genre Pack. Here are some of our favorite movies currently available to watch:

Customize Your Viewing Experience With MyCinema

With Genre Packs, there’s no more scrolling through endless channels that don’t interest you. You know what you like, and now you can choose exactly that! If you’re a movie buff, simply select your ideal Genre Pack (MyEntertainment, MySports or MyNews) and add on the MyCinema Mini pack. Just like that; movies you want and none of the extra noise you don’t.