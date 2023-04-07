It’s tough to choose the right TV provider, especially with such a wide variety of options offering unique features, price points and channel selections. Picking the perfect option may seem like a real head-scratcher, but it doesn’t have to be difficult.

Understanding the difference between providers through research will help you make a smart choice.

We’re here to compare DIRECTV vs. Comcast Xfinity, two of the biggest names in the game. With our helpful comparison in tow, you can make an informed decision on which option is best for your household.

Comcast vs. DIRECTV Comparison

The most fundamental difference between DIRECTV and Comcast Xfinity is how TV makes its way to your home. While Comcast Xfinity uses a cable connection to deliver TV, DIRECTV lets you pick between satellite TV or internet TV.

What does this mean for you? If you choose DIRECTV, you’ll get an incredible channel lineup using your internet connection or a professionally installed satellite dish. No need to compromise, as you have plenty of choices to make your TV experience better than ever.

To help you make an educated decision between DIRECTV and Xfinity, take a look at this simple, side-by-side comparison:

Comcast vs. DIRECTV Price Comparison

Comparing prices is essential if you want to make a smart decision about home entertainment. You have to know how much you’re going to spend before you make a commitment.

Here’s a quick comparison of Comcast cable vs. DIRECTV prices:

Package DIRECTV CHOICE™ (via satellite) DIRECTV CHOICE™ (via internet) Comcast Xfinity Popular TV Price $84.99/month $84.99/month $60/month (may vary based on geographic location) Feature Highlights 165+ channels

Regional sports networks

Included Genie HD DVR

First 3 months of HBO Max™, SHOWTIME®, STARZ®, Cinemax® and MGM+™ included

Premium sports add-on option 75+ channels

Regional sports networks

Unlimited Cloud DVR storage (included when ordering online)

Unlimited in-home device streaming

First 3 months of HBO Max™, SHOWTIME®, STARZ®, Cinemax® and MGM+™ included

Premium sports add-on option 125+ channels

Cloud DVR with 20 hours of storage

Regional sports networks

Premium sports add-on option

No matter how you connect through DIRECTV, we offer plenty of options so you can choose the package and pricing tier that makes sense for your lifestyle. We have four packages to consider via satellite or internet:

ENTERTAINMENT: $64.99/month (for 165+ channels)

$64.99/month (for 165+ channels) CHOICE™: $84.99/month (for 200+ channels)

$84.99/month (for 200+ channels) ULTIMATE: $109.99/month (for 270+ channels)

$109.99/month (for 270+ channels) PREMIER™: $154.99/month (for 340+ channels)

Comcast Xfinity TV offers three packages at the following price points (prices may vary based on geographic location):

Limited Basic/Choice TV: $20/month (for 10+ channels)

$20/month (for 10+ channels) Popular TV: $60/month (for 125+ channels)

$60/month (for 125+ channels) Ultimate TV: $80/month (for 185+ channels)

Compare DIRECTV to Comcast Channels

Being able to access the channels you love and enjoy is what great TV is all about. After all, if you don’t get the channels you actually want to watch, what’s the point?

We get it, and we want to give you the best of the best when it comes to channel selection. DIRECTV connects you to the content you love using a satellite or internet connection. Either way, you get an extensive channel lineup.

Our top-tiered PREMIER™ package includes 340+ channels. No matter which plan you choose, you can expand your lineup with our premium, sports and international channel add-ons to your heart’s desire.

Don’t settle for a subpar channel selection. Build your package exactly as you want it (or leave it as is) — no compromising necessary.

Comcast Xfinity offers three cable TV plan options, with the top-tiered package featuring 185+ channels. If you want more, you can add additional channels for extra monthly costs, including premium, sports and international networks.

Comcast vs. DIRECTV Sports Channels and Add-ons

At DIRECTV, we live and breathe sports. We know you’re not just “watching the game” — you’re experiencing the thrill and excitement of watching your favorite teams in real time. That’s why we offer a comprehensive lineup of sports channels. You’ll never miss a moment of the action.

Whether you connect via satellite or internet, you can access everything from national and regional networks to college and league-specific channels. We cater our TV packages to meet your needs with features like:

Live regional sports starting (with CHOICE™ packages or higher)

Essential sports channels like ESPN and NBCSN (starting in the ENTERTAINMENT package)

12 sports channels in the CHOICE™ package

20 sports channels in the ULTIMATE or PREMIER™ packages

Optional sports add-ons

Comcast Xfinity also offers regional sports in their cable packages, including 11 channels in their Popular TV package. And you can include additional sports on any of their plans with added fees.

Not a big sports fan? We have plenty of other content for people who love movies, popular TV shows, international channels and much more.

If you love SHOWTIME®, STARZ®, Cinemax® and HBO Max™, our PREMIER™ package (or premium channel add-ons) gives you even more of the stuff you like. And, even if you choose a different package, the first 3 months of these channels are totally free.

Although Comcast Xfinity’s plans don’t offer premium channels, you can purchase them as an add-on for an extra cost if you want channels like STARZ® or SHOWTIME®.

Comcast vs. DIRECTV Equipment

Let’s look at the equipment needed for both providers, as well as any fees associated with them.

Are you tired of being limited to one way of watching your favorite movies, sports and shows? DIRECTV is here to save the day. We let you enjoy your entertainment via satellite or internet, but the option you choose impacts what equipment you’ll need.

If you want to watch via satellite, you can connect with a satellite and receiver. If you’re on the go, you can also watch TV with the DIRECTV app, giving you access to over 70,000 On Demand movies and shows or live sports (based on your package).

With our DIRECTV packages via internet, all you need is a screen (doesn’t have to be your TV) and our Gemini™ receiver. You’ll gain access to the Google Play Store, which has 7,000+ apps so you can personalize your TV time whenever you sit down to watch. With all your preferred streaming apps in one place, you won’t be scrambling for different remotes to watch your favorite shows.

You can get DIRECTV SATELLITE installed at no extra cost, or you can connect via internet for a fast and easy self-install right away with your internet connection.

Comcast Xfinity offers cable TV, so you need a TV and receiver (no satellite). But you will need a professional to check or install a cable line.

DIRECTV and Comcast Streaming Capabilities

DIRECTV makes it easy to enjoy your favorite shows and movies. And, no matter how you connect, you get to choose the screens you want to watch on with our streaming capabilities.

Want another perk of connecting via internet? You can take your streaming experience up a notch with the DIRECTV Gemini receiver. This little gem gives you access to all your preferred apps, so you can watch basically anything and everything you’ve signed up for all in one spot. No more messing around with different devices — it’s all there at your fingertips.

With Xfinity, you can stream your TV through the Xfinity Stream app or the Xfinity Stream portal. However, you may not have access to all live or On Demand content if you’re not an Xfinity internet customer.

It doesn’t matter if you choose to connect via satellite or internet. When you go with DIRECTV, you’ll experience top-notch TV service. Check out our package options at DIRECTV today.

