We’re here to guide you through the wonderful world of TV providers and services. At DIRECTV, we know you should be the boss of your home entertainment options. With the right knowledge at hand, you can make the right decision on the best TV provider for your family.
Satellite TV is a television service delivered via communications satellites, giving you an extensive range of programs at home. If you want to expand your entertainment horizons from almost anywhere, satellite has you covered. Learn more about what satellite TV is.
Gone are the days when you have no choice but to stick with a satellite or cable. TV over internet revolutionizes the way you watch TV using your internet connection. Find out more about who TV over Internet is right for.
Satellite beams TV signals straight to your home, while TV over internet uses the power of your internet connection to bring you the goods. No need to compromise – the choice is yours. Learn more about the difference between satellite TV and TV over Internet.
Looking for the flexibility of streaming but missing out on your favorite sports, local news and other live TV content? Consider the top live TV providers to find a provider that delivers on all fronts. Find out how to watch live TV online.
It’s DIRECTV vs. Spectrum, and we’ve got the inside scoop on key similarities and differences between these major TV providers. From costs to equipment requirements, this gives you the necessary intel to swipe right on the perfect TV service provider. See the difference between DIRECTV and Spectrum.
Get ready to rumble! It’s time for a satellite smackdown between DIRECTV and DISH. We look at DIRECTV vs. DISH in this showdown of satellite TV service providers. Learn more about the differences.
We compare DIRECTV vs. Comcast Xfinity to help you find the premier TV provider. Review factors like pricing, channel selection and more to make a well-informed choice. Learn more about DIRECTV vs. Comcast Xfinity.
Frequently Asked Questions
What provider is best for TV?
DIRECTV is the best provider for TV. We offer multiple ways to connect so you don’t have to compromise to get the TV you love. And, with our tiered package options and optional add-ons, you make your channel selection how you want it, when you want it.
What is the cheapest way to get all TV channels?
You can get free TV using an antenna, but if you want to get all channels, you’ll need a TV provider. DIRECTV is an exceptional option for someone looking for choices in how they watch TV. With our pricing model, you pay more or less based on how much TV you want to enjoy – it's your decision.
What do you use instead of cable TV?
Satellite TV and internet TV are practical alternatives to cable TV. Choosing the right option will depend on your budget and preferences, but DIRECTV lets you pick between satellite or internet viewing, all with the same great TV service – that's the freedom of DIRECTV.