It’s time for the most competitive time of year, college football bowl season! Get ready for all the bowl games (42 if you’re counting ) from Dec. 16 through Jan. 9. Read on to find out how to watch college football bowl games, peruse the schedule and get planning for college football’s most exciting season.

Where To Watch College Football Bowl Games

You can find all your favorite college football bowl games on the following channels.

ESPN

ESPN2

ABC

FOX

CBS

College Football Bowl Game Schedule

Dec. 16 – Cure Bowl –11:30 a.m. ET – ESPN – Troy vs. UTSA Dec. 16 – Bahamas Bowl – 3 p.m. ET – ESPN – Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB Dec. 17 – Fenway Bowl – 11 a.m. ET – ESPN – Louisville vs. Cincinnati Dec. 17 – Celebration Bowl – 12 p.m. ET – ABC – North Carolina Central Eagles vs. Jackson State Tigers Dec. 17 – New Mexico Bowl – 2:15 p.m. ET – ESPN – BYU vs. SMU Dec. 17 – LA Bowl – 3:30 p.m. ET – ABC – Washington State vs. Fresno State Dec. 17 – LendingTree Bowl – 5:45 p.m. ET – ESPN – Southern Miss vs. Rice Dec. 17 – Las Vegas Bowl – 7:30 p.m. ET – ABC – Florida vs. Oregon State Dec. 17 – Frisco Bowl – 9:15 p.m. ET – ESPN – North Texas vs. Boise State Dec. 19 – Myrtle Beach Bowl – 2:30 p.m. ET – ESPN – Marshall vs. UConn Dec. 20 – Boca Raton Bowl – 3:30 p.m. ET – ESPN – Toledo vs. Liberty Dec. 20 – Famous Idaho Potato Bowl – 7:30 p.m. ET – ESPN – San Jose State vs. Eastern Michigan Dec. 21 – New Orleans Bowl – 9 p.m. – ESPN – Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama Dec. 22 – Armed Forces Bowl – 7:30 p.m. ET – ESPN – Baylor vs. Air Force Dec. 23 – Gasparilla Bowl – 7 p.m. ET – ESPN – Missouri vs. Wake Forest Dec. 23 – Independence Bowl – 3 p.m. ET – ESPN – Houston vs. Louisiana Dec. 24 – Hawai’i Bowl – 8 p.m. – ESPN – San Diego State vs. Middle Tennessee Dec. 26 – Quick Lane Bowl – 2:30 p.m. – ESPN – Bowling Green vs. New Mexico State Dec. 27 – Guaranteed Rate Bowl – 10:15 p.m. ET – ESPN – Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State Dec. 27 – Camellia Bowl – 12 p.m. ET – ESPN – Buffalo vs. Georgia Southern Dec. 27 – First Responder Bowl – 3:15 p.m. ET – ESPN – Memphis vs. Utah State Dec. 27 – Birmingham Bowl – 6:45 p.m. ET – ESPN – Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina Dec. 28 – Military Bowl – 2 p.m. ET – ESPN – Duke vs. UCF Dec. 28 – Liberty Bowl – 5:30 p.m. ET – ESPN – Arkansas vs. Kansas Dec. 28 – Holiday Bowl – 8 p.m. ET – FOX – Oregon vs. North Carolina Dec. 28 – Texas – 9 p.m. ET – ESPN – Ole Miss vs. Texas Tech Dec. 29 – Pinstripe Bowl – 2 p.m. ET – ESPN – Minnesota vs. Syracuse Dec. 29 – Cheez-It Bowl – 5:30 p.m. ET – ESPN – Oklahoma vs. Florida State Dec. 29 – Alamo Bowl – 9 p.m. ET – ESPN – Texas vs. Washington Dec. 30 – Duke’s Mayo Bowl – 12 p.m. ET – ESPN – Maryland vs. NC State Dec. 30 – Sun Bowl – 2 p.m. ET – CBS – UCLA vs. Pitt Dec. 30 – Gator Bowl – 3:30 p.m. ET – ESPN – Notre Dame vs. South Carolina Dec. 30 – Arizona Bowl – 4 p.m. ET – Barstool – Ohio vs. Wyoming Dec. 30 – Orange Bowl – 7:30 p.m. ET – ESPN – (6) Tennessee vs. (7) Clemson Dec. 31 – Music City Bowl – 12 p.m. ET – ABC – Iowa vs. Kentucky Dec. 31 – Peach Bowl semifinal – 8 p.m. ET – ESPN – (1) Georgia vs. (4) Ohio State Dec. 31 – Fiesta Bowl semifinal – 4 p.m. ET – ESPN – (2) Michigan vs. (3) TCU Dec. 31 – Sugar Bowl– 12 p.m. ET – ESPN – (5) Alabama vs. (9) Kansas State Jan. 2 – ReliaQuest Bowl – 12 p.m. ET – ESPN2 – Mississippi State vs. Illinois Jan. 2 – Citrus Bowl – 1 p.m. ET – ABC – LSU vs. Purdue Jan. 2 – Cotton Bowl – 1 p.m. ET – ESPN – (10) USC vs. (16) Tulane Jan. 2 – Rose Bowl – 5 p.m. ET – ESPN – (8) Utah vs. (11) Penn State Jan. 9 – National Championship – 7:30 p.m. ET – ESPN – Semifinal winners

What College Football Bowl Games Are on Today?

Find which college bowl games are on today, tomorrow and beyond.

What’s Happening in NCAA Football?

Common College Football Bowl Game Questions

How many bowl games are there in college football?

There are 43 schedule college football bowl games in the 2022-2023 season.

What are the best bowl games in college football?

The most popular college football bowl games are the Rose Bowl, Orange Bowl, Sugar Bowl, Cotton Bowl, Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl.

When do college football bowl games start?

The first bowl game is on Dec. 16, 2022.

Why do college football players opt out of bowl games?

Some college football players opt out of bowl games to avoid injury and due to bowl game season’s proximity to the NFL Draft.

