Your Guide to the Rose Bowl and Tournament of Roses Parade

Coined America’s New Year Celebration®, the Rose Parade® and Rose Bowl Game® take over Pasadena, Calif. For New Year’s Day. The century old celebration brings sports, music, flowers and community together to kick off the new year.

The Rose Bowl Game is the oldest, and arguably, best-known college football bowl game.

The 2023 season marks the 110th edition of the New Year’s Day classic, this year featuring the University of Michigan and the University of Alabama, semifinalists in the College Football Playoffs. The winner advances to the National Championship Game in Houston.

The Rose Bowl Game is part of the renowned New Year’s Six (NY6), find out how to watch them all in our helpful NY6 Bowl Games Guide.

THE TOURNAMENT OF ROSES PARADE

The Rose Parade presented by Honda from Pasadena, Calif. starts promptly at 8 a.m. PST. Rose-clad floats will stroll along Colorado Boulevard at 2.5 mph over the 5.5-mile, two-hour-long course and will featured more than 500,000 roses!

FLOATS, MARCHING BANDS & HORSES

Over three dozen dazzling floats travel alongside two dozen marching bands from as far away as Japan. There are set to be 18 equestrian units this year. Including the famous Clydesdales from St. Louis.

NAME THAT TUNE

The 2024 Tournament of Roses Parade theme is “Celebrating a World of Music.” Expect to hear some of your favorites during the telecast.

DON’T FORGET THE ROSE BOWL GAME.

Join millions of college football fans and watch along when the Alabama Crimson Tide take on the #1-ranked Michigan Wolverines later that day at 2 p.m. PST, live on ESPN from Rose Bowl Stadium.

AND THE 2024 PARADE GRAND MARSHAL IS

The star of theatre, music, and television, Audra McDonald. The award-winning entertainer joins an all-star roster of past Grand Marshals including Charles Schulz, Walt Disney, Pele, and Frank Sinatra. Some years multiple Grand Marshals share the honors. In 1952 seven Medal of Honor recipients led the parade

Check Out the DIRECTV Float

The DIRECTV Float, titled “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” will be making its debut this year. Adorned with roses, ferns, lilies, dendrobiums, orchids and snapdragons, the float will also feature the 2023 Little League World Series champs from DIRECTV hometown, El Segundo, Calif.

A COLLEGE FOOTBALL STADIUM LIKE NO OTHER

Did you know the Rose Bowl Stadium is the nation’s largest and oldest post-season college bowl arena? It’s also the nation’s 7th largest U.S. football stadium by seating, at 92,542 (modern configuration)

THAT FIRST ROSE BOWL GAME IN 1902

After its inaugural year, they didn’t stage another one for 14 years, resuming the series in 1916. Maybe the outcome is what prompted a hiatus: Michigan 49, Stanford 0. The game was played at Tournament Park, next to the Caltech campus, two decades before the opening of the Rose Bowl Stadium.

USC WINS THE ATTENDANCE PRIZE

The University of Southern California claims a chart-topping 34 Rose Bowl visits. Number two is Big 10 conference powerhouse University of Michigan with 20 trips to Pasadena. USC’s last appearance in 2017 was memorable, a 52 – 49 thriller over Penn State

USC TAKES TOP HONORS IN THE VICTORY COUNT, TOO

The Trojans have posted 25 wins over the last 100 years. Fittingly, their first visit and win (USC 14 – Penn State 3) was 1923, the dedication year of the brand-new Rose Bowl Stadium.

THERE MUST BE SOMETHING ABOUT THE NUMBER 49

The University of Michigan Wolverines claim the largest (and identical) winning margins in two games. 1902: Michigan 49 – Stanford 0. 1948: Michigan 49 – USC 0

THE SCOREKEEPER CAN’T KEEP UP

The most points scored by one team: University of Oregon scored 59 points in 2015

THE LEISHMAN TROPHY

The iconic trophy is awarded to the Rose Bowl Champion. The 15-pound, 21-inch-tall prize is a ¾-sized replica of a football in sterling silver. Tiffany’s workshop in Parsippany, NJ created it, the same folks behind the NFL’s Vince Lombardi Trophy, MLB’s World Series Trophy and the U.S. Open Tennis Championship Trophy.

THAT’S ONE IMPRESSIVE FAMILY

If you include the CFP National Championship Game, the number of college football bowl games is now 42 across December and early January. Granddaddy indeed!

