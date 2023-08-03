Guide to College Football Schedules, Feature Matchups & More

When you’re serious about NCAA football, it’s important that you never miss your favorite college football games. Beginning Week Zero through the bowl season, including all the Power 5 and other conferences, culminating in New Year’s Eve national semifinals and the national championship, there’s almost always a live game to watch. But how do you ensure you enjoy access to the most games possible? Discover when the season starts, find college football schedules, how to watch and more with this go-to college football guide.
When Does the 2023 College Football Season Start?
The college football season kicks off with some Week Zero games on August 26, and everyone gets into the action on Week One which starts on August 31. Then it’s a heavy dose of weekly games all the way through the end of November. Bowl season gets underway Dec. 16 with near-daily action until the two national semifinals on New Year’s Eve and CFP National Championship on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.
How to Watch College Football
Finding your favorite college football games can be a challenge when there’s so many different telecasts, often at the same time. That’s why DIRECTV makes it easy. With the CHOICE™ Package or above and you’ll get the Big Ten Network, SEC Network and ACC Network alongside staples like ABC, ESPN, FOX and FS1. This ensures you’ll enjoy more live sports year-round than with any other TV provider.
Get DIRECTV Sports Pack to make sure you can keep up with your favorite college sports and so much more.
Where to Watch College Football
NCAA college football is televised across numerous channels and varies based on region. Explore some of the networks that carry the most major college football games below.
- Local ABC affiliates (ACC, American, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12)
- Local FOX affiliates (Big 12, Big Ten, Mountain West, Pac-12)
- CBS affiliates (SEC, Mountain West, Army-Navy)
- ESPN (ACC, American, Big 12, Big Ten, BYU, C-USA, Liberty, MAC, Pac-12, SEC, Sun Belt)
- FS1 (Big 12, Big Ten, Mountain West, Pac-12)
- ESPN2 (ACC, American, Big 12, Big Ten, BYU, C-USA, Liberty, MAC, Pac-12, SEC, Sun Belt)
- ESPNU (ACC, American, Big 12, Big Ten, BYU, C-USA, Liberty, MAC, Pac-12, SEC, Sun Belt)
- NBC affiliates (Notre Dame home games)
- CBS Sports Network
- ACC Network
- Big Ten Network
- SEC Network
- The Longhorn Network (Texas Longhorns only)
- BYUtv (Brigham Young only)
How Does the NCAA Football Championship Work?
Unlike in most pro sports, the NCAA football championship’s four teams are chosen by a 13-member selection committee made up of administrators, former coaches and players. This year’s top four teams will meet at either the Dec. 31 Rose Bowl in Pasadena or the or Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans with the winners advancing to the CFB National Championship.
How to Stream College Football?
The best way to stream college football games is with DIRECTV Via Internet or DIRECTV STREAM, which both offer access to the most networks, cloud DVR and additional features. Find out how to get DIRECTV so you never miss a second of your favorite games.
What are the College Football Conferences?
|FBS (Division I-A Conferences)
|FCS (Division I-AA Conferences)
|American
|ASUN-WAC
|ACC
|ASUN
|Big 12
|Big Sky
|Big Ten
|Big South
|Conference USA
|CAA
|FBS Independents
|FCS Independents
|Mid-American
|Great West
|Mountain West
|Ivy
|Pac-12
|MEAC
|SEC
|Missouri Valley
|Sun Belt
|Northeast
|Ohio Valley
|Patriot League
|Pioneer
|Southern
|Southland
|SWAC
When Are the College Football Bowls?
Get prepared with our College Football Bowl Game Guide.
Saturday, Dec 16, 2023
|
HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl
|
Thomas Robinson Stadium
|
11:00am ET
|
Cricket Celebration Bowl
|
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|
12:00pm ET
|
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
|
Caesars Superdome
|
2:15pm ET
|
Cure Bowl
|
Exploria Stadium
|
3:30pm ET
|
New Mexico Bowl
|
University Stadium
|
5:45pm ET
|
LA Bowl
|
SoFi Stadium
|
7:30pm ET
|
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
|
Independence Stadium
|
9:15pm ET
Monday, Dec 18, 2023
|
Myrtle Beach Bowl
|
Brooks Stadium
|
2:30pm ET
Tuesday, Dec 19, 2023
|
Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl
|
Toyota Stadium
|
9:00pm ET
Thursday, Dec 21, 2023
|
RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
|
FAU Stadium
|
8:00pm ET
Friday, Dec 22, 2023
|
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
|
Raymond James Stadium
|
6:30pm ET
Saturday, Dec 23, 2023
|
Birmingham Bowl
|
Protective Stadium
|
12:00pm ET
|
Camellia Bowl
|
Cramton Bowl
|
12:00pm ET
|
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
|
Amon G. Carter Stadium
|
3:30pm ET
|
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
|
Albertsons Stadium
|
3:30pm ET
|
68 Ventures Bowl
|
Hancock Whitney Stadium
|
7:00pm ET
|
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
|
Allegiant Stadium
|
7:30pm ET
|
EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl
|
Ching Complex
|
10:30pm ET
Tuesday, Dec 26, 2023
|
Quick Lane Bowl
|
Ford Field
|
2:00pm ET
|
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
|
Gerald J. Ford Stadium
|
5:30pm ET
|
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
|
Chase Field
|
9:00pm ET
Wednesday, Dec 27, 2023
|
Military Bowl
|
Navy-Marine Corps Mem. Stadium
|
2:00pm ET
|
Duke’s Mayo Bowl
|
Bank of America Stadium
|
5:30pm ET
|
Holiday Bowl
|
Petco Park
|
8:00pm ET
|
TaxAct Texas Bowl
|
NRG Stadium
|
9:00pm ET
Thursday, Dec 28, 2023
|
Wasabi Fenway Bowl
|
Fenway Park
|
11:00am ET
|
Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
|
Yankee Stadium
|
2:15pm ET
|
Pop-Tarts Bowl
|
Camping World Stadium
|
5:45pm ET
|
Valero Alamo Bowl
|
Alamodome
|
9:15pm ET
Friday, Dec 29, 2023
|
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
|
TIAA Bank Field
|
12:00pm ET
|
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
|
Sun Bowl Stadium
|
2:00pm ET
|
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
|
Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
|
3:30pm ET
|
Goodyear Cotton Bowl
|
AT&T Stadium
|
8:00pm ET
Saturday, Dec 30, 2023
|
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
|
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|
12:00pm ET
|
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
|
Nissan Stadium
|
2:00pm ET
|
Capital One Orange Bowl
|
Hard Rock Stadium
|
4:00pm ET
|
Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl
|
Arizona Stadium
|
4:30pm ET
Monday, Jan 1, 2024
|
ReliaQuest Bowl
|
Raymond James Stadium
|
12:00pm ET
|
Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
|
Camping World Stadium
|
1:00pm ET
|
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
|
State Farm Stadium
|
1:00pm ET
|
Rose Bowl Game
|
Rose Bowl Stadium
|
5:00pm ET
|
Allstate Sugar Bowl
|
Caesars Superdome
|
8:45pm ET
Monday, Jan 8, 2024
|
CFP National Championship
|
NRG Stadium
|
7:30pm ET
|
College Football Schedule
There are often numerous games played simultaneously every Game Day weekend. Find out which are available right now, kicking off soon, or the best remaining matchup through the end the season. Explore the DIRECTV sports schedule below which includes both college football and NFL.
Make sure you keep up with your favorite college football teams with the provider who has the most sports available in one place, DIRECTV.
Frequently Asked Questions
When does college football start?
The 2023 college football season kicks off on August 26, 2023.
When is NCAA Football Championship?
The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game will be played on January 8, 2024.
Where is the NCAA Football Championship Game in January?
The 2024 CFB National Championship will be played in NRG Stadium in Houston, TX on Jan. 8, 2024.
Where to watch college football?
DIRECTV is the best place to watch college football on channels like SEC, Big Ten, Longhorn Network, ACC and more.
