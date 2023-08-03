DIRECTV support icon

TYPE WHAT YOU’RE LOOKING FOR BELOW TO SEARCH ON INSIDER OR DIRECTV

Football - Article

Guide to College Football Schedules, Feature Matchups & More

Guide to College Football Schedules, Feature Matchups & More
Share

When you’re serious about NCAA football, it’s important that you never miss your favorite college football games. Beginning Week Zero through the bowl season, including all the Power 5 and other conferences, culminating in New Year’s Eve national semifinals and the national championship, there’s almost always a live game to watch. But how do you ensure you enjoy access to the most games possible? Discover when the season starts, find college football schedules, how to watch and more with this go-to college football guide.

When Does the 2023 College Football Season Start?

The college football season kicks off with some Week Zero games on August 26, and everyone gets into the action on Week One which starts on August 31. Then it’s a heavy dose of weekly games all the way through the end of November. Bowl season gets underway Dec. 16 with near-daily action until the two national semifinals on New Year’s Eve and CFP National Championship on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

How to Watch College Football

Finding your favorite college football games can be a challenge when there’s so many different telecasts, often at the same time. That’s why DIRECTV makes it easy. With the CHOICE™ Package or above and you’ll get the Big Ten Network, SEC Network and ACC Network alongside staples like ABC, ESPN, FOX and FS1. This ensures you’ll enjoy more live sports year-round than with any other TV provider.

Get DIRECTV Sports Pack to make sure you can keep up with your favorite college sports and so much more.  

Where to Watch College Football

NCAA college football is televised across numerous channels and varies based on region. Explore some of the networks that carry the most major college football games below.

  • Local ABC  affiliates (ACC, American, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12)
  • Local FOX affiliates (Big 12, Big Ten, Mountain West, Pac-12)
  • CBS affiliates (SEC, Mountain West, Army-Navy)
  • ESPN (ACC, American, Big 12, Big Ten, BYU, C-USA, Liberty, MAC, Pac-12, SEC, Sun Belt)
  • FS1 (Big 12, Big Ten, Mountain West, Pac-12)
  • ESPN2 (ACC, American, Big 12, Big Ten, BYU, C-USA, Liberty, MAC, Pac-12, SEC, Sun Belt)
  • ESPNU (ACC, American, Big 12, Big Ten, BYU, C-USA, Liberty, MAC, Pac-12, SEC, Sun Belt)
  • NBC affiliates (Notre Dame home games)
  • CBS Sports Network
  • ACC Network
  • Big Ten Network
  • SEC Network
  • The Longhorn Network (Texas Longhorns only)
  • BYUtv (Brigham Young only)

How Does the NCAA Football Championship Work?

Unlike in most pro sports, the NCAA football championship’s four teams are chosen by a 13-member selection committee made up of administrators, former coaches and players. This year’s top four teams will meet at either the Dec. 31 Rose Bowl in Pasadena or the or Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans with the winners advancing to the CFB National Championship.

How to Stream College Football?

The best way to stream college football games is with DIRECTV Via Internet or DIRECTV STREAM, which both offer access to the most networks, cloud DVR and additional features. Find out how to get DIRECTV so you never miss a second of your favorite games.

What are the College Football Conferences?

FBS (Division I-A Conferences) FCS (Division I-AA Conferences)
American ASUN-WAC
ACC ASUN
Big 12 Big Sky
Big Ten Big South
Conference USA CAA
FBS Independents FCS Independents
Mid-American Great West
Mountain West Ivy
Pac-12 MEAC
SEC Missouri Valley
Sun Belt Northeast
Ohio Valley
Patriot League
Pioneer
Southern
Southland
SWAC

When Are the College Football Bowls?

Get prepared with our College Football Bowl Game Guide

Saturday, Dec 16, 2023

HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl
C-USA vs. MAC

Thomas Robinson Stadium
Nassau, Bahamas

11:00am ET
ESPN

Cricket Celebration Bowl
MEAC vs. SWAC

Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta, GA

12:00pm ET
ABC

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
C-USA vs. Sun Belt

Caesars Superdome
New Orleans, LA

2:15pm ET
ESPN

Cure Bowl
AAC/C-USA/MAC/MWC/SBC/Army

Exploria Stadium
Orlando, FL

3:30pm ET
ABC

New Mexico Bowl
C-USA vs. MWC

University Stadium
Albuquerque, NM

5:45pm ET
ESPN

LA Bowl
Pac-12 vs. MWC

SoFi Stadium
Inglewood, CA

7:30pm ET
ABC

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
Big 12 vs. Pac-12

Independence Stadium
Shreveport, LA

9:15pm ET
ESPN

Monday, Dec 18, 2023

Myrtle Beach Bowl
American/MAC/Sun Belt

Brooks Stadium
Conway, SC

2:30pm ET
ESPN

Tuesday, Dec 19, 2023

Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl
AAC/C-USA/MAC/MWC/SBC

Toyota Stadium
Frisco, TX

9:00pm ET
ESPN

Thursday, Dec 21, 2023

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
AAC/C-USA/MAC/MWC/SBC/Army

FAU Stadium
Boca Raton, FL

8:00pm ET
ESPN

Friday, Dec 22, 2023

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
American/ACC/ND/SEC

Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, FL

6:30pm ET
ESPN

Saturday, Dec 23, 2023

Birmingham Bowl
American vs. SEC

Protective Stadium
Birmingham, AL

12:00pm ET
ABC

Camellia Bowl
MAC vs. Sun Belt

Cramton Bowl
Montgomery, AL

12:00pm ET
ESPN

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
American vs. C-USA

Amon G. Carter Stadium
Fort Worth, TX

3:30pm ET
ABC

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
MAC vs. MWC

Albertsons Stadium
Boise, ID

3:30pm ET
ESPN

68 Ventures Bowl
MAC vs. Sun Belt

Hancock Whitney Stadium
Mobile, AL

7:00pm ET
ESPN

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas, NV

7:30pm ET
ABC

EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl
MWC vs. American/C-USA

Ching Complex
Honolulu, HI

10:30pm ET
ESPN

Tuesday, Dec 26, 2023

Quick Lane Bowl
Big Ten vs. MAC

Ford Field
Detroit, MI

2:00pm ET
ESPN

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
American/ACC/Big 12

Gerald J. Ford Stadium
Dallas, TX

5:30pm ET
ESPN

Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Big 12 vs. Big Ten

Chase Field
Phoenix, AZ

9:00pm ET
ESPN

Wednesday, Dec 27, 2023

Military Bowl
ACC/ND vs. American

Navy-Marine Corps Mem. Stadium
Annapolis, MD

2:00pm ET
ESPN

Duke’s Mayo Bowl
ACC/ND vs. SEC

Bank of America Stadium
Charlotte, NC

5:30pm ET
ESPN

Holiday Bowl
ACC vs. Pac-12

Petco Park
San Diego, CA

8:00pm ET
FOX

TaxAct Texas Bowl
Big 12 vs. SEC

NRG Stadium
Houston, TX

9:00pm ET
ESPN

Thursday, Dec 28, 2023

Wasabi Fenway Bowl
ACC/ND vs. American

Fenway Park
Boston, MA

11:00am ET
ESPN

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
ACC/ND vs. Big Ten

Yankee Stadium
Bronx, NY

2:15pm ET
ESPN

Pop-Tarts Bowl
ACC/ND vs. Big 12

Camping World Stadium
Orlando, FL

5:45pm ET
ESPN

Valero Alamo Bowl
Big 12 vs. Pac-12

Alamodome
San Antonio, TX

9:15pm ET
ESPN

Friday, Dec 29, 2023

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
SEC vs. Big Ten or ACC/ND

TIAA Bank Field
Jacksonville, FL

12:00pm ET
ESPN

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
ACC/ND vs. Pac-12

Sun Bowl Stadium
El Paso, TX

2:00pm ET
CBS

AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Big 12 vs. SEC

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
Memphis, TN

3:30pm ET
ESPN

Goodyear Cotton Bowl
At-Large vs. At-Large

AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX

8:00pm ET
ESPN

Saturday, Dec 30, 2023

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
At-Large vs. At-Large

Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta, GA

12:00pm ET
ESPN

TransPerfect Music City Bowl
SEC vs. Big Ten

Nissan Stadium
Nashville, TN

2:00pm ET
ABC

Capital One Orange Bowl
ACC/ND vs. Big Ten/SEC

Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, FL

4:00pm ET
ESPN

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl
MAC vs. MWC

Arizona Stadium
Tucson, AZ

4:30pm ET
Barstool

Monday, Jan 1, 2024

ReliaQuest Bowl
SEC vs. Big Ten

Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, FL

12:00pm ET
ESPN2

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
Big Ten vs. SEC

Camping World Stadium
Orlando, FL

1:00pm ET
ABC

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
At-Large vs. At-Large

State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ

1:00pm ET
ESPN

Rose Bowl Game
Semifinal Game

Rose Bowl Stadium
Pasadena, CA

5:00pm ET
ESPN

Allstate Sugar Bowl
Semifinal Game

Caesars Superdome
New Orleans, LA

8:45pm ET
ESPN

Monday, Jan 8, 2024

CFP National Championship
Semifinal Winners

NRG Stadium
Houston, TX

7:30pm ET
ESPN

College Football Schedule

There are often numerous games played simultaneously every Game Day weekend. Find out which are available right now, kicking off soon, or the best remaining matchup through the end the season. Explore the DIRECTV sports schedule below which includes both college football and NFL. 

Make sure you keep up with your favorite college football teams with the provider who has the most sports available in one place, DIRECTV

Get DIRECTV Today

Frequently Asked Questions

When does college football start?

The 2023 college football season kicks off on August 26, 2023.

When is NCAA Football Championship?

The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game will be played on January 8, 2024.

Where is the NCAA Football Championship Game in January?

The 2024 CFB National Championship will be played in NRG Stadium in Houston, TX on Jan. 8, 2024.

Where to watch college football?

DIRECTV is the best place to watch college football on channels like SEC, Big Ten, Longhorn Network, ACC and more.

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."

Share

Most Popular

Movies

San Diego Comic-Con 2023 Guide: What To Expect and More

read more
Sports

NASCAR’s Pocono 400 Presented by HighPoint.com Information

read more
Sports

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford: Who Will Remain Undefeated

read more
TV

Watch the Top College Sports with the ACC Network on DIRECTV

read more
Movies

Keep the Good Times Rolling With These Game Night Movies

read more

More Like This

Your Game Day Guide to 2023-24 College Football Bowl Games, Schedules & More
Sports

Your Game Day Guide to 2023-24 College Football Bowl Games, Schedules & More

Big Ten Network: The Ultimate College Sports Hub
TV

Big Ten Network: The Ultimate College Sports Hub

NFL SUNDAY TICKET Continues to be Available to Commercial Establishments Nationwide Through DIRECTV
NFL

NFL SUNDAY TICKET Continues to be Available to Commercial Establishments Nationwide Through DIRECTV

A Guide to 2023-2024 NFL Schedules, Teams and How to Watch Football this Season
Sports

A Guide to 2023-2024 NFL Schedules, Teams and How to Watch Football this Season

Your Guide to the 2023 NFL Draft
Sports

Your Guide to the 2023 NFL Draft