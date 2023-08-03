Guide to College Football Schedules, Feature Matchups & More

When you’re serious about NCAA football, it’s important that you never miss your favorite college football games. Beginning Week Zero through the bowl season, including all the Power 5 and other conferences, culminating in New Year’s Eve national semifinals and the national championship, there’s almost always a live game to watch. But how do you ensure you enjoy access to the most games possible? Discover when the season starts, find college football schedules, how to watch and more with this go-to college football guide.

When Does the 2023 College Football Season Start?

The college football season kicks off with some Week Zero games on August 26, and everyone gets into the action on Week One which starts on August 31. Then it’s a heavy dose of weekly games all the way through the end of November. Bowl season gets underway Dec. 16 with near-daily action until the two national semifinals on New Year’s Eve and CFP National Championship on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

How to Watch College Football

Where to Watch College Football

NCAA college football is televised across numerous channels and varies based on region. Explore some of the networks that carry the most major college football games below.

How Does the NCAA Football Championship Work?

Unlike in most pro sports, the NCAA football championship’s four teams are chosen by a 13-member selection committee made up of administrators, former coaches and players. This year’s top four teams will meet at either the Dec. 31 Rose Bowl in Pasadena or the or Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans with the winners advancing to the CFB National Championship.

How to Stream College Football?

