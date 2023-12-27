The biggest bowl games of the year are upon us – the New Year’s Six. From December 29 through January 1, 2024, the four of the most anticipated games of the college football season will go down all across the country. And while typically there are six games (hence NY6), this year the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl are CFP semifinals, so they will be treated separately. Explore them here.
How to Watch the New Year’s 6
GOODYEAR COTTON BOWL CLASSIC
Date: Fri., December 29, 2023
Time: 8 p.m. EST
Channel: ESPN (channel 206)
Matchup: Ohio State (7) vs. Missouri (9)
Two of the best NCAA football teams will go head-to-head at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for a chance to win the Cotton Bowl Classic. Fans can watch the game live with DIRECTV on ESPN.
CHICK-FIL-A PEACH BOWL
Date: Sat., December 30, 2023
Time: 12 p.m. EST
Channel: ESPN (channel 206)
Matchup: Penn State (10) vs. Ole Miss (11)
With Penn State going up against Ole Miss, fans can bet that this will be a fun game to watch, which they can do on ESPN.
CAPITAL ONE ORANGE BOWL
Date: Sat., December 30, 2023
Time: 4 p.m. EST
Channel: ESPN (channel 206)
Matchup: Florida State University (5) vs. University of Georgia (6)
Get ready for a big game at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida where an FSU will face off against either Georgia. You can watch it from home on ESPN.
VRBO FIESTA BOWL
Date: Mon., January 1, 2024
Time: 1 p.m. EST
Channel: ESPN (channel 206)
Matchup: Oregon (8) vs. Liberty (23)
ROSE BOWL (CFP SEMIFINALS)
Date: Mon., January 1, 2024
Time: 5 p.m. EST
Channel: ESPN (channel 206)
Matchup: Michigan (1) vs. Alabama (4)
Michigan will face off against Alabama, which is bound to be an action-filled game that college football fans won’t want to miss.
ALLSTATE SUGAR BOWL (CFP SEMIFINALS)
Date: Mon., January 1, 2024
Time: 8:45 p.m. EST
Channel: ESPN (channel 206)
Matchup: Washington (2) vs. Texas (3)
The Sugar Bowl will be a face off between No. 2 Washington and No. 3 Texas.
Frequently Asked Questions
What are the NY6 Bowls?
The New Year's Six (NY6) is the the Rose Bowl, Orange Bowl, Sugar Bowl, Cotton Bowl, Peach Bowl, and Fiesta Bowl. These games are played annually on or around New Year's Day and represent six of the ten oldest bowl games played in college football.
Who plays in the New Year’s 6 Bowls?
The 12 teams who play in the NY6 are selected by committee, including the top four seeds that participate in the Playoffs, while the remaining eight spots belong to teams within a certain criterion. See this year’s lineups above.
How to watch the New Year’s Six Bowl Games?
Explore the matchups above to find out how to watch your favorite teams on New Year’s Day and before.