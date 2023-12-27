The biggest bowl games of the year are upon us – the New Year’s Six. From December 29 through January 1, 2024, the four of the most anticipated games of the college football season will go down all across the country. And while typically there are six games (hence NY6), this year the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl are CFP semifinals, so they will be treated separately. Explore them here.

How to Watch the New Year’s 6

GOODYEAR COTTON BOWL CLASSIC

Date: Fri., December 29, 2023

Time: 8 p.m. EST

Channel: ESPN (channel 206)

Matchup: Ohio State (7) vs. Missouri (9)

Two of the best NCAA football teams will go head-to-head at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for a chance to win the Cotton Bowl Classic. Fans can watch the game live with DIRECTV on ESPN.

CHICK-FIL-A PEACH BOWL

Date: Sat., December 30, 2023

Time: 12 p.m. EST

Channel: ESPN (channel 206)

Matchup: Penn State (10) vs. Ole Miss (11)

With Penn State going up against Ole Miss, fans can bet that this will be a fun game to watch, which they can do on ESPN.

CAPITAL ONE ORANGE BOWL

Date: Sat., December 30, 2023

Time: 4 p.m. EST

Channel: ESPN (channel 206)

Matchup: Florida State University (5) vs. University of Georgia (6)

Get ready for a big game at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida where an FSU will face off against either Georgia. You can watch it from home on ESPN.

VRBO FIESTA BOWL

Date: Mon., January 1, 2024

Time: 1 p.m. EST

Channel: ESPN (channel 206)

Matchup: Oregon (8) vs. Liberty (23)

Date: Mon., January 1, 2024

Time: 5 p.m. EST

Channel: ESPN (channel 206)

Matchup: Michigan (1) vs. Alabama (4)

Michigan will face off against Alabama, which is bound to be an action-filled game that college football fans won’t want to miss.

ALLSTATE SUGAR BOWL (CFP SEMIFINALS)

Date: Mon., January 1, 2024

Time: 8:45 p.m. EST

Channel: ESPN (channel 206)

Matchup: Washington (2) vs. Texas (3)

The Sugar Bowl will be a face off between No. 2 Washington and No. 3 Texas.

