Comprehensive Guide - Article

DIRECTV vs. Hulu + Live TV: Compare Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV vs. Hulu + Live TV: Compare Live TV Streaming Services

When choosing a Live TV streaming service, there are a lot of factors to keep track of. Beyond pricing and channel availability, you also need to think about picture quality, ease of use and on-demand content. And that’s just the start. With so many aspects to consider, making the best decision can be challenging.

This article comparing DIRECTV and Hulu + Live TV will help you confidently choose the best TV streaming service for your needs.

Let’s get started.

DIRECTV vs. Hulu + Live TV Comparison

Keep reading to see how DIRECTV packages matchup against Hulu + Live TV plans across a variety of categories. Or skip around to the factors that are most important to you!

Ways to Connect

First and foremost, you want a live TV provider that lets you connect the way you want. But what does that really mean? When signing up with DIRECTV, you have a choice of whether you want to get service via satellite or via internet.

Depending on your home’s location, access to quality internet and a variety of other factors, one option may be better than the other. For a streaming service like Hulu, however, the only way to get access is through your existing internet connection.

Related Resource: How to Watch DIRECTV

This article will focus on DIRECTV plans and packages associated with DIRECTV via internet contracts. For more information on DIRECTV with a satellite, check out the related resource above.

Package Options & Pricing

Once you know how you want to connect, another of the key factors to consider is the package options and pricing. See how DIRECTV and Hulu + Live TV compare below. 

DIRECTV has four base packages to choose from (ENTERTAINMENT, CHOICE™, ULTIMATE and PREMIER) with several different ways to customize your experience, plus one Spanish-language plan. Hulu + Live TV, on the other hand, has fewer options, with two base plans and no Spanish-specific package.  

Here we will compare the two most popular DIRECTV tiers against Hulu + Live TV. 

Package

ENTERTAINMENT via Internet

CHOICE™ via Internet

Hulu + Live TV Base Plan

Price

$69.99/mo.* for 24 months + taxes & fees

($84.99/mo. total w/ req’d $15/mo. ARS fee) w/24-mo. agreement

$74.99/mo.* for 24 months + taxes & fees

($105.98/mo. w/ req’d $15/mo. ARS fee & Regional Sports Fee of $15.99/mo.) w/24-mo. agreement

$76.99/mo. 

Intro Offer

3-months included**: Max, SHOWTIME, STARZ, MGM+, Cinemax***

$10 off for 24 months

3-months included**: Max, SHOWTIME, STARZ, MGM+, Cinemax***

3-day free trial 

Includes: Hulu w/ ads, Disney+ w/ ads, ESPN+ w/ ads 

Package Specs

90+ channels

Local channels included, where available

Unlimited Cloud DVR recording

125+ channels 

Local channels included, where available

Regional & Specialty sports networks 

Unlimited Cloud DVR recording

90+ channels 

Local channels 

Specialty sports networks 

Unlimited cloud DVR  

*Pricing as of July 2024; offers subject to change at any time

**Must select offers. Max, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, STARZ, MGM+ and Cinemax are included for first 3 months and auto-renew monthly thereafter at then-prevailing rates (currently $15.99/mo. for Max, $11.99/mo. for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, $10.99/mo. each for STARZ and Cinemax, and $5.99/mo. for MGM+), unless cancelled. See [insert location] for details.

***Access Max only through Max app or max.com.  Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscription includes access to the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME streaming plan, available via the Paramount+ app or paramountplus.com/link. Online account registration may be required. Offer not available to DIRECTV and U-verse TV customers switching to DIRECTV via Internet. Cancel online or by phone. Offer subj. to change.

For more information into all four DIRECTV packages, check this out!

While Hulu doesn’t have a full-fledged Spanish-language package, they do have a Spanish-language add-on, of which DIRECTV has two for internet-connected customers. Here’s a look at them side by side.

DIRECTV ÓPTIMO MÁS™ DIRECTV DEPORTES
DIRECTV EN ESPAÑOL
 Español Hulu
Type Base package Add-on Add-on Add-on
Cost

$74.99/mo. for 24 months + taxes & fees

($89.99/mo. w/req’d $15/mo. ARS fee) w/ 24-mo. agmt. 

 $4.99/mo. + tax $14.99/mo. + tax $4.99/mo.
Number of Channels Up to 80+ Spanish channels; 125+ English channels 5 60+ 9
Package Highlights Local channels included, where available
Sports Channels: FS1, FS2, ESPN, FOX Deportes, ESPN Deportes, etc.
Entertainment Channels: A&E, Food Network, Discovery, E!, History en Espanol, etc.
News Channels: CNN/CNN International, Telemundo, Univision, etc.

ESPN Deportes
FOX Deportes
GolTV
TUDN
TYC Sports		 Everything included in DEPORTES, MÉXICO PLUS, AMÉRICAS PLUS & more! CNN en Español
Discovery en Español
Discovery Familia
ESPN Deportes
FOX Deportes
History Channel en Español
Hogar de HGTV
NBC Universo
The Weather Channel en Español

Channel Availability

In the Packages & Pricing section we went over the number of channels available and the monthly costs for both DIRECTV and Hulu + Live TV. But it’s also important to look at the individual channels to ensure the streaming service you choose has the channels you’re interested in.

Get an overview of both providers’ channel availability here.

Package ENTERTAINMENT CHOICE™ HULU + LIVE TV Base Plan
Number of Channels 90+ 125+ 90+
Popular Channels

ESPN

ESPN 2

FX

Disney Channel

CNN

HGTV

FOX News

 Featured ENTERTAINMENT Channels +

MLB NETWORK

NBA TV

NFL Network

Cooking Channel

Bally Sports

NBC Sports

ESPN

ESPN 2

FX

Disney Channel

CNN

HGTV

FOX News

NFL Network

NBC Sports
Local Channels Yes, where available (including PBS) Yes, where available (including PBS) Yes, where available
Local Regional Sports Networks No

Yes*

*Not all RSNs avail in all areas. Limited by zip code

 Limited availability (7)
Regional Sports Networks Yes, 30+ channels w/ Sports Pack for $14.99/mo. + taxes & fees Yes, 30+ channels w/ Sports Pack for $14.99/mo. + taxes & fees Limited Availability

There are a few key channels Hulu + Live TV doesn’t have that are available on DIRECTV. So, if you’re looking to watch any of these, DIRECTV ENTERTAINMENT or CHOICE™ TV packages will be your best bet. These are:

  • AccuWeather
  • AMC
  • AXS TV
  • BBC America
  • BBC World News*
  • CLEO TV
  • CNBC World*
  • Cooking Channel*
  • Fuse*
  • Great American Family*
  • IFC
  • MLB Network*
  • NBA TV*
  • NHL Network
  • Sundance TV
  • Tastemade
  • Tennis Channel
  • WE TV
  • Newsmax

*Requires the CHOICE™ Package

For a full list of DIRECTV channels, check out the Channel Lineup!

Regional Sports Networks Comparison

As mentioned above, DIRECTV provides customers 30+ in market regional sports networks (RSNs), while Hulu + Live TV only has a handful. The table below compares regional networks:

DIRECTV RSNs

Available with PREMIER package and DIRECTV Sports Pack Add-on

 Hulu + Live TV RSNs
Altitude Sports
Bally Sports Cincinnati
Bally Sports Detroit
Bally Sports Florida
Bally Sports Great Lakes
Bally Sports Midwest
Bally Sports North
Bally Sports Ohio
Bally Sports Oklahoma
Bally Sports SoCal
Bally Sports Southeast
Bally Sports South
Bally Sports Southwest
Bally Sports Sun
Bally Sports West
Bally Sports Wisconsin
Madison Square Garden
Marquee Sports Network
Mid Atlantic Sports Net
Monumental Sports Network
MSG Sportsnet
NBC Sports Bay Area Plus NBC Sports Bay Area Plus
NBC Sports Boston NBC Sports Boston
NBC Sports California NBC Sports California
NBC Sports Chicago NBC Sports Chicago
NBC Sports Philadelphia
NBC Sports Washington
NESN+
ROOT Sports Northwest
Space City Home Network
Spectrum SportsNet
Spectrum SportsNet LA
SNY SNY
SportsNet Pittsburgh
YES Network

Premium Channels & Add-Ons

Depending on your needs, there are countless premium channels for entertainment and sports you may be interested in. Let’s look at how premium channels compare between DIRECTV and Hulu + Live TV.

Entertainment Add-Ons

When it comes to specialty channels, there are some live TV providers that are better than others. Check out Hulu + Live TV’s Entertainment Add-ons here:

These are networks that customers can add to their base TV package for an extra cost.

Channel DIRECTV HULU + LIVE TV
Max 3 months included then $15.99/mo. $15.99/mo.
PARAMOUNT+ WITH SHOWTIME 3 months included then $11.99/mo. 7-day free trial then $11.99/mo.
STARZ 3 months included $10.99/mo. 7-day free trial then $9.99/mo.
MGM+ 3 months included then $5.99/mo. Not available
Cinemax 3 months included then $10.99/mo. 7-day free trial then $9.99/mo.
AMC+
includes access to Shudder, Sundance Now, IFC Films Unlimited		 $8.99/mo. + tax & $2 off monthly DIRECTV bill Not available
discovery+
includes HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, Animal Planet, Discovery Channel		 $4.99/mo. + tax & $2 off monthly DIRECTV bill Not available
ALLBLK $5.99/mo. + tax Not available
ACORN TV $7.99/mo. + tax Not available
FOX Nation $5.99/mo. + tax Not available
History Vault $4.99/mo. + tax Not available
Movies Extra Pack
Includes: Crime+Investigation; Hallmark Drama; Hallmark Movies & Mysteries; HDNet Movies; INSP HD; MTV Live; ShortsTV; Smithsonian Channel; Sony Movies		 $4.99/mo. +tax Not available
Lifetime Movie Club* $4.99/mo. + tax Not available
Peacock* $4.99/mo. + tax Not available
A&E Crime Central* $4.99/mo. + tax Not available
Hallmark Movies Now* $5.99/mo. + tax Not available
UP Faith & Family* $5.99/mo. + tax Not available

*May only be accessed on internet-connected HD DVR/Gemini and the DIRECTV app. Subscription not valid for streaming using the provider app or website.

While Hulu + Live TV has far fewer premium add-ons compared to DIRECTV, the platform does have an Entertainment Add-on that provides customers with some additional channels, for an extra $7.99/mo., which includes the following channels:

  • American Heroes Channel
  • BET Her
  • Boomerang Channel
  • CNBC World
  • Cooking Channel
  • Crime + Investigation
  • Destination America
  • Discovery Family
  • Discovery Life
  • Hallmark Drama
  • Nicktoons
  • MTV2
  • MTV Classic
  • Science
  • TeenNick

Premium Sports Channels

For sports fans, it’s important to have access to most networks so you can watch the most games. But these days, with broadcast rights for sports spanning networks and streaming services, it can be difficult.

Let’s look at the different sports packages available to customers for DIRECTV and Hulu + Live TV.

DIRECTV Sports Pack Hulu + Live TV Sports Plus Bundle
Cost $14.99/mo. + tax $9.99/mo. + tax
Number of Channels 22 additional channels for ENTERTAINMENT customers); 12 additional channels for CHOICE™ customers 8 channels
Channel List

ACC Network; Big Ten Network; CBS Sports Network; ESPNEWS; ESPNU; FanDuel TV; FOX Sports 2; Golf Channel; MLB Network; MLB Strike Zone; NBA TV; Next Level Sports; NFL Network; NFL RedZone; NHL Network; Outdoor Channel; SEC Network; Sportsman Channel; Tennis Channel; TUDN; Willow HD; Willow Xtra &…

30+ Regional Sports Networks (also included in PREMIER package)

 FanDuel TV; FanDuel Racing; MAVTV; MLB Strike Zone; NFL RedZone; Sportsman Channel; Outdoor Channel; Tennis Channel*

ACC Network, Big Ten Network, SEC Network included in base package

Additional Sports Add-Ons

Depending on the sports you watch, either of these add-on packages could work. But for fans of specific sports, you’ll have to be careful to make sure the provider has what you need to watch your teams live.

DIRECTV is a better option for fans of the following sports:

  • Hockey (NHL)
  • Baseball (MLB)
  • Basketball (NBA)
  • Cricket

For NHL coverage, DIRECTV offers internet-connected customers NHL Network. MLB is covered too, with MLB Network.

DIRECTV also allows customers to purchase premium sports add-ons like NBA League Pass. Plus, DIRECTV is one of the few providers with access to Willow TV, the exclusive cricket broadcast network in the US.

Entertainment Experience

You deserve a relaxing, uncomplicated entertainment experience, where you get the best content of the highest quality in a way that works best for you. Below are some considerations to think about before choosing a live TV service.

Content Aggregation

With so many disparate entertainment apps and networks these days, it can be difficult to stay organized. DIRECTV gives customers the opportunity to house all their video streaming services on the DIRECTV interface, so you never have to switch inputs again.

This is not the case for Hulu + Live TV, making it an important factor to consider when choosing a streaming option.

*Req’s separate paid subscriptions for 3rd party apps. Internet-connected Gemini device required.

Picture Quality & 4K Content

DIRECTV provides exclusively 4K Ultra HD channels to internet or stream customers for watching TV series, movies, live sports and more for no additional cost to customers*. The following three channels are always playing great content in the best quality. 

  • 104 (DTV4K) – 24/7 channel featuring shows, original series and documentaries
  • 105 (LIVE4K) – occasional live sporting events
  • 106 (LIVE4K2) – occasional live sporting events

Hulu + Live TV also has a limited selection of content in 4K, which can be distinguished by a 4K badge on the screen.

*4K TV required

Simultaneous Streams

Within the home, DIRECTV allows for unlimited devices to stream at the same time. Out of the home, three devices are permitted for use at the same time**.

For Hulu + Live TV, two simultaneous streams are permitted. Customers that purchase the Unlimited Screens Add-on for $9.99/mo. can stream on as many devices connected to your home network as you’d like. Outside the home, customers can stream on up to three devices.

DIRECTV comes out on top here, as there is no additional fee to be able to have unlimited streams at home, as there is with Hulu + Live TV.

**Minimum internet speed of 8Mbps per stream recommended for optimal viewing. All DIRECTV streams must be on the same home network and a compatible router is required. Certain channels are excluded. Limit 3 concurrent out-of-home DIRECTV streams. Restrictions apply. See directv.com/unlimitedstreams for details.

Compare DIRECTV with Hulu + Live TV

With all the information above, you should be able to make a smart choice about the live TV provider that’s right for you. If you’re also looking to compare DIRECTV to other competitors, we’ve got you covered there, too!

Check out our DIRECTV vs. the Competition to find out what other competitors DIRECTV beats out.

Or, if you’re ready to start watching, sign up today!

Shop packages

Frequently Asked Questions

What factors should I consider when choosing a live TV provider?

When choosing the best live TV provider for you, it's necessary to consider channel availability, pricing, introduction offers, flexibility & more.

How do DIRECTV and Hulu + Live TV compare?

While both DIRECTV and Hulu + Live TV provide customers with the top live channels, there are a few key differences when it comes to sports availability, premium add-ons and package flexibility.

Does DIRECTV or Hulu + Live TV have more Regional Sports Networks?

DIRECTV has 30+ out-of-market RSNs available for customers with DIRECTV Sports Pack or the PREMIER package. Hulu + Live TV only carries 7 regional sports channels.

