1. ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’

Join Guy Fieri on an exhilarating culinary road trip in Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. With a zest for big flavors and hearty meals, Fieri journeys coast to coast in search of America’s most mouth-watering and unconventional eateries. Watch as he discovers the hidden gem diners and dines at charmingly quirky drive-ins and dives, indulging in everything from gourmet burgers to homemade pie. Each episode is a tantalizing feast for the senses, as Fieri explores the gastronomic heart of America tucked away in its houses of homegrown cuisine. Don’t miss out, it’s time to hit the road with Fieri on this incredible edible journey!

2. ‘Beat Bobby Flay’

Who can beat celebrity chef Bobby Flay at his own game? In Beat Bobby Flay, two of some of the most talented chefs in the game compete for the chance to take on this culinary legend. The suspense builds as they fight tooth and nail, using every trick in their cookbook, to impress the judges and earn the chance at the ultimate face-off in the kitchen. Only one will get the once-in-a-lifetime chance to beat Bobby Flay and ascend from student to teacher.

3. ‘Tournament of Champions’

Acclaimed chefs step into the arena to face off in the ultimate cooking competition on Tournament of Champions. Hosted by Guy Fieri, this action-packed series features sizzling showdowns as contestants wield their culinary skills and creativity in the kitchen to go head-to-head amid mystery ingredients and unpredictable challenges, pushing their culinary boundaries to the edge. Find out who’s kitchen chops will bring home the belt in this thrilling gastronomic contest.

4. ‘Chopped’

Step into the unpredictable world of Chopped, a cutthroat cooking competition show that’s as deliciously entertaining as it is suspenseful. Watch chefs from different backgrounds as they compete in a race against the clock, forced to create a masterpiece out of mystery ingredients. Each dish is critiqued by a panel of culinary experts, including Ted Allen, who hosts the competition.

5. ‘Guy’s Grocery Games’

Enter the mouth-watering world of competitive cooking with Guy’s Grocery Games. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri hosts this high stakes cooking competition as chefs from around the country compete against the clock — and each other — in Fieri’s own grocery store, Flavortown Market. Filled with unexpected twists, a variety of culinary challenges and a compelling mix of personalities, each episode will hold you on the edge of your seat as you watch the chefs scramble to make the most delectable dishes. Don’t miss a moment of the fast-paced, culinary chaos on Guy’s Grocery Games.

6. ‘The Pioneer Woman’

Indulge in a slice of life from the Oklahoma ranch of The Pioneer Woman. Join Ree Drummond, an award-winning blogger and best-selling cookbook author, as she whips up hearty, home-style meals for her large, cowboy-centric family. Her love for simple, scrumptious food is contagious, and her creativity in the kitchen is sure to inspire you to recreate her mouthwatering dishes right in your own home.

7. ‘Spring Baking Championship’

Experience the sweet joy of baking with Spring Baking Championship, a delightful culinary competition that captures the vibrant colors and flavors of spring. Watch amateur and professional bakers battle it out in the kitchen, with each episode demanding unique creativity and skill to create the most tantalizing seasonal desserts. Hosted by Bobby Deen and a panel of esteemed judges, this show will keep you entertained, inspired and craving more. Tune in to Spring Baking Championship and embark on a journey of mouth-watering pastries, cookies and cakes, celebrating the spirit of the season.

8. ‘Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations’

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations is a delectable exploration of the world’s most unique and tantalizing cuisines hosted by the charismatic and daring Andrew Zimmern. Each episode takes the audience on a journey to uncover how different international cuisines have evolved over time, giving a historical perspective into the origins of these interesting dishes. This is not just a food show, nor is it just a travel show: it’s a remarkable fusion of culture, history and cuisine. Join Zimmern as he indulges his adventurous palate, savoring everything from the most exotic to the tried-and-true local favorites in fascinating destinations worldwide.

9. ‘The Kitchen’

Get ready to savor every moment with The Kitchen. This delicious show gathers a diverse group of culinary connoisseurs dedicated to bringing your taste buds to life with mouth-watering recipes and engaging food discussions. With experts sharing secrets from easy dinner ideas to the latest culinary innovations and Cookbook Club insights, there’s never a shortage of food inspiration on the show. Be prepared to fuel your passion for food and enjoy an abundance of witty conversation as you explore the enticing realms of gastronomy with these talented food enthusiasts.

10. ‘Man v. Food’

Man v. Food pits host Adam Richman against the meanest, most massive culinary creations America has to offer as he traverses the country, taking on local food challenges that push his gastric might to the limits. From flaming hot wings to towering burger stacks, Man v. Food provides a whole new perspective on comfort food. Follow Adam in his quest to conquer the nation’s most formidable and appetizing challenges in this hit food-reality show.

