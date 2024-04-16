Top 10 Best Action Adventure Movies to Stream Now

Looking for an adrenaline-pumping film to watch tonight, but can’t seem to land on one? Rather than spend more time scrolling endlessly through channels and streaming services, check out this list of the top 10 best action adventure movies to watch right now.

Keep an eye on this list as it is updated with the latest and greatest action movies so you can be sure you’re in the loop. From Expend4bles to Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, this list will help action movie fans stay up to date on the most popular action-packed movies available.

TOP 10 ACTION MOVIES TO WATCH

Let’s get started. Here are the trending action movies that movie lovers are enjoying right now, with all the information you need to check them out for yourself.

1. ‘Expend4bles’

↔ vs. Prior Week

The highly anticipated fourth installment of the adrenaline pumping Expend4bles is a wild right like no other. Sylvester Stallone is back as Barney Ross, leading an ensemble of legendary action icons in their gravest mission yet.

When one of their own is captured by a ruthless warlord, the rest of the team is put to the ultimate test. Packed with high-octane stunts and heart-stopping showdowns, the Expend4bles ventures deeper into the perilous world of mercenaries where loyalty is rewarded, and betrayal is death. One thing is for sure – this is not a mission for the faint-hearted.

2. ‘True Lies’

↑ 11 vs. Prior Week

When you think of action, it’s hard not to think of Arnold Schwarzenegger, thanks in part to his role in True Lies. The heart pumping film follows Schwarzenegger as Harry Tasker, a domestic man living a double life as a secret government operative.

When he discovers his wife, played by the one and only Jamie Lee Curtis, might be having an affair, the lines drawn between Tasker’s personal and professional lives begin to blur. With an intense mix of death-defying stunts, suspenseful plot twists and a surprising dose of humor, True Lies is an unforgettable action movie that explores the good, bad and ugly aspects of concealed identities.

3. ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

↑ 7 vs. Prior Week

Get ready for a wild ride as Spider-Man: No Way Home catapults audiences right into the heart of the multiverse. This latest installment in the Marvel universe sees Tom Holland return as Peter Parker as he navigates a reality vital to his past, while at the same time potentially damning his future.

Without giving too much away, Peter Parker’s journey through the multiverse adds some serious plot twists and unexpected moments to a story we thought we knew. And yet, the question remains: can a Spider-Man ever truly find his way home? This is a cinematic spectacle weaving together threads from previous Spider-Man worlds with fantastic visuals that leaves audiences marveling at the complexities the world(s).

4. ‘Morbius’

↔ vs. Prior Week

Dark. Edgy. Morbius. This action adventure is a bit darker than some of the others on this list and follows the lift of biochemist Michael Morbius. Played brilliantly by Jared Leto, Morbius is a tormented genius, who, desperately trying to cure his rare blood disorder, becomes inflicted with a condition far more terrifying- vampirism.

Emerging as an antihero, Morbius’ struggle between succumbing to his thirst for blood and retaining the humanity he can still hold on to creates a dark parallel for the viewer. This blend of science fiction and horror not only presents a unique take on the traditional vampire tale but also leaves audiences on the edge of their seats, grappling with questions of morality and identity.

5. ‘Jurassic World Dominion’

↑ 3 vs. Prior Week

Jurassic World Dominion rockets moviegoers into a thrilling world where dinosaurs coexist with humans. Starring renowned actors Chris Pratt as Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing, the film depicts a world that is toeing the line between living alongside these prehistoric creatures or ushering in a new age of chaos.

Combining suspense, action, adventure and a hint of romance, this franchise addition brings you heart-stopping moments and thought-provoking questions about the delicate balance of nature, and the role of humans in it.

6. ‘Free Guy’

↑ 9 vs. Prior Week

You can always count on Ryan Reynolds to bring something a little different to your screen, and that is most definitely the case in Free Guy. The film delivers a refreshing punch of action-fueled, comedic relief as it explores an unusual case of self-awareness when a non-playable character, Guy, in a popular video game realizes he’s part of a virtual universe.

As he rebels against his coded destiny, Guy must confront challenges devised by the game’s designer intent on stopping him. The film brilliantly plays with the trope of existential crisis while serving up a comedic tour de force. Get ready for mind-bending reality shifts and hilarious one-liners in this unexpected comedy action triumph.

7. ‘Moonfall’

↔ vs. Prior Week

Travel to the cosmos in 2022’s epic sci-fi action, Moonfall. When the moon threatens to crash into Earth, it’s up to a disillusioned astronaut, portrayed by none other than Halle Berry, to team up with an unlikely band of misfits to save humanity.

Directed by Roland Emmerich, viewers should expect the unexpected and be ready for some serious blockbuster visual effects as the group races against time to avert the impending apocalypse. This space adventure captures a spectacular celestial journey which will make you question our place in the universe and the fragility of our home planet.

8. ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’

↑ 3 vs. Prior Week

In the heart-pounding fourth installment of the John Wick franchise, John Wick: Chapter 4, Keanu Reeves returns as the eponymous hitman with an unquenchable thirst for vengeance. After upsetting the high table, though, Wick is on the run, and nearly every assassin in the world is hot on his heels.

The lines between friends, foes and allies blur in this adrenaline-fueled epic adventure, where survival is the name of the game. With reviews comparing this installment to the original, you won’t want to miss this John Wick story.

9. ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’

↑ 19 vs. Prior Week

Get ready for a whirlwind of chaos, action and intense entertainment with Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Tom Hardy returns as the complex hero Eddie Brock, still struggling to coexist with the symbiote that grants him extraordinary powers.

When a dangerous serial killer Cletus Kasady (played with unhinged glee by Woody Harrelson) becomes the host of an even more destructive alien symbiote named Carnage, things start to get even more intense. On a collision course with Carnage, Eddie and Venom must bury their differences and embrace their shared power to save the city from total destruction.

10. ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’

↓ 5 vs. Prior Week

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the much-anticipated sequel in the DC franchise, brings fans to the new depths of Aquaman world. Fronted by the dynamic Jason Momoa who reprises his iconic role as Aquaman, the film depicts a hidden underwater empire that was thought to be a legend.

As clashes brew between the surface world and this newfound underwater kingdom, Aquaman must navigate a path of power-struggles, difficult decisions and heartbreaking sacrifices. This film promises waves of action-packed sequences and emotional undertows, and it will have you on the edge of your seat from start to finish.

And there you have it: the top 10 action movies to stream at home. Stay tuned for updates to come so you can keep up with the best content available right now.

For those who aren’t DIRECTV customers, make the switch today! Get all the best channels, shows, movies and more. And with four unique packages, there’s something for everyone.

And for even more insight into the top shows and movies to watch right now, check out these other lists:

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."