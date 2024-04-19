An Unconventional Mother’s Day Watch Guide

Searching for a Mother’s Day watchlist that goes beyond the typical sappy and sentimental fare? Look no further, as we have curated a collection of movies that celebrate motherhood in all its complexities, with an unexpected twist. These titles offer a unique perspective on the joys, challenges, and even hilarity of motherhood, making them the perfect way to say “Happy Mother’s Day” to the special mom figure in your life.

Get DIRECTV to make sure you can watch all these amazing moms in action and so much more.

‘Little Women’

This tale is all about sisterhood, dreams, and the trials and tribulations of growing up. Follow the lives of four sisters in the 19th century as they navigate their way through life, love, and everything in between. This movie is a touching and timeless story that will make you want to call your own siblings (and mom) and cherish your bond even more. Watch Little Women on DIRECTV.

‘Lady Bird’

Meet Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson, a quirky and headstrong teenager who dreams of escaping her small town and living a life full of adventure. This coming-of-age movie follows Lady Bird as she navigates through her senior year of high school, friendships, romance, and her strained relationship with her mother. This movie is funny, heartfelt, and will make you want to hug your mom and thank her for putting up with your teenage antics. Watch Lady Bird on DIRECTV..

‘Juno’

Follow the journey of Juno, a witty and sarcastic high school student who finds herself pregnant after a one-night stand. This movie tackles themes of teenage pregnancy, adoption, and self-discovery in a refreshingly honest and humorous way. Juno is a charming and heartwarming movie that will make you laugh and cry at the same time. Watch Juno on DIRECTV..

‘Bad Moms’

Three overworked and stressed-out moms decide to let loose and rebel against the expectations of being the “perfect” mom. This movie is a hilarious and relatable comedy that celebrates the imperfect and messy realities of motherhood. Whether you’re a mom or not, you’ll definitely be able to relate to the struggles and joys of balancing work, family, and life. Watch Bad Moms on DIRECTV.

‘Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again’

Get ready to sing and dance along to the catchy tunes of ABBA as you follow the story of Sophie, a young woman who is trying to reopen her mother’s hotel on a Greek island. This movie is a fun and energetic musical that will make you want to book a trip to a sunny destination and dance your heart out. Plus, who doesn’t love a good sing-along with Meryl Streep? Watch Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again on DIRECTV.

‘Because I Said So’

Daphne, a meddling mother, takes matters into her own hands when she decides to find the perfect man for her daughter Milly. This movie is a charming and heartwarming comedy that celebrates the complicated and loving relationship between mothers and daughters. With a cast of talented actresses and witty dialogue, Because I Said So is a feel-good movie that will make you grateful for what your mother figure has done for you. Watch Because I Said So on DIRECTV.

‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’

When an interdimensional rupture wreaks havoc on reality, an unlikely hero steps up to the plate and discovers her extraordinary powers just in time to save the world from bizarre and bewildering dangers from the multiverse. Everything Everywhere All At Once is a mind-bending and thrilling journey that will leave you on the edge of your seat, with your mind blown and your heart racing. Are you ready to explore the endless possibilities of the multiverse? Watch Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Make sure you can watch your favorite stories on Mother’s Day 2024 and beyond when you have DIRECTV.

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."