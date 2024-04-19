Zodiac Watch Guides: Best Movies Featuring A Taurus

As the Taurus season approaches, it’s time to indulge in a little astrological fun and explore the traits of this earth sign. Known for their loyalty, sensuality, and practicality, Taureans are ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty. Whether you’re a fan of action-packed blockbusters or heartwarming dramas, there’s a film for every taste. So grab some popcorn, cozy up on the couch, and immerse yourself in the world of these talented Taureans.

Best Movies Featuring a Taurus

Spawned from a lab experiment gone awry, teenage terrapins Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael live in the sewers beneath New York. Although their rodent sensei, Splinter, advises against showing themselves above ground, the justice-loving, pizza-eating brothers can’t stand idly by while evil Shredder and his minions terrorize the city. With help from intrepid reporter April O’Neil (Megan Fox) and her cameraman (Will Arnett), the Turtles set out to save New York.

Henry Cavill – ‘Justice League’

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even more significant threat. Batman and Wonder Woman quickly recruit a team to stand against this newly awakened enemy. Despite the formation of an unprecedented league of heroes-Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg, and the Flash—it may be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Robert Pattinson – ‘Tenant’

A secret agent embarks on a dangerous, time-bending mission to prevent the start of World War III. See more of this Taurus in action.

Dwayne Johnson – ‘Black Adam’

In ancient Kahndaq, Teth Adam was bestowed the almighty powers of the gods. After using these powers for vengeance, he was imprisoned, becoming Black Adam. Nearly 5,000 years have passed, and Black Adam has gone from man to myth to legend. Now free, his unique form of justice, born out of rage, is challenged by modern-day heroes who form the Justice Society: Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher, and Cyclone.

Dom Toretto is living a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, but they know that danger always lurks just over the peaceful horizon. This time, that threat forces Dom to confront his past sins to save those he loves most. His crew soon comes together to stop a world-shattering plot by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered—Dom’s forsaken brother.

Jessica Alba – ‘The Fantastic Four’

Scientist Reed Richards (Ioan Gruffudd) persuades his arrogant former classmate, Victor von Doom (Julian McMahon), to fund his experiments with cosmic energy. On von Doom’s space station, the crew—including astronaut Ben Grimm (Michael Chiklis), researcher Sue Storm (Jessica Alba), and pilot Johnny Storm (Chris Evans)—are exposed to a mysterious cosmic storm that bestows them with superpowers. As they cope with their transformations, von Doom vows his revenge.

Born under unusual circumstances, Benjamin Button (Brad Pitt) springs into being as an elderly man in a New Orleans nursing home and ages in reverse. Twelve years after his birth, he meets Daisy, a child who flickers in and out of his life as she grows up to be a dancer (Cate Blanchett). Though he has had all sorts of unusual adventures throughout his life, his relationship with Daisy and the hope that they will come together at the right time drives Benjamin forward.

Channing Tatum – ‘22 Jump Street’

Although they successfully made their way through high school, an investigation at a local college brought significant changes for undercover officers Jenko (Channing Tatum) and Schmidt (Jonah Hill). When Jenko meets a kindred spirit on the football team, and Schmidt infiltrates the bohemian art-major scene, both men question their partnership. Not only do they have to crack the case, but now the two overgrown adolescents must learn how to behave like adults.

After 12 years of bucolic bliss, Mr. Fox (George Clooney) breaks a promise to his wife (Meryl Streep) and raids the farms of their human neighbors, Boggis, Bunce and Bean. Giving in to his animal instincts endangers his marriage and the lives of his family and their animal friends. When the farmers force Mr. Fox and his company deep underground, he has to resort to his natural craftiness to rise above the opposition.

Silver miner Daniel Plainview (Daniel Day-Lewis) leads a hardscrabble life with his son, H.W. (Dillon Freasier). When he hears about oil oozing from the ground near the Western town of Little Boston, Daniel takes his son on a mission to find their fortune. Daniel makes his lucky strike and becomes a self-made tycoon, but as his fortune grows, he deviates into moral bankruptcy.

Rami Malek – ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

Freddie Mercury, Queen’s lead singer, defied stereotypes and convention to become one of history’s most beloved entertainers. The band’s revolutionary sound and popular songs led to Queen’s meteoric rise in the 1970s. After leaving the group to pursue a solo career, Mercury reunited with Queen for Live Aid’s benefit concert, which resulted in one of the most outstanding performances in rock ‘n’ roll history.

Tina Fey – ‘Mean Girls’

Teenage Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) was educated in Africa by her scientist parents. When her family moves to the suburbs of Illinois, Cady finally gets to experience public school and gets a quick primer on the cruel, tacit laws of popularity that divide her fellow students into tightly-knit cliques. She unwittingly finds herself in the good graces of an elite group of cool students dubbed “the Plastics,” but Cady soon realizes how her shallow group of new friends earned this nickname.

Dev Patel – ‘The Personal History of David Copperfield’

The life of David Copperfield is chronicled from his youth into adulthood.

Wes Anderson – ‘The French Dispatch’

This is a love letter to journalists set in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th-century French city. It brings to life a collection of stories published in The French Dispatch.

Convinced that mutants threaten humanity, Dr. Bolivar Trask (Peter Dinklage) develops the Sentinels, enormous robotic weapons that can detect a mutant gene and zero in on that person. In the 21st century, the Sentinels have evolved into highly efficient killing machines. With mutants now facing extinction, Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) volunteers to go back in time and rally the X-Men of the past to help change a pivotal moment in history and save their future.

Taurus season is a time to embrace the qualities of this earth sign and enjoy the talents of some of the industry’s most beloved celebrities. So sit back, relax, and let the stars guide you through a season of sensuality, loyalty, and cinematic entertainment.

