San Diego Comic-Con 2023 is finally here! San Diego Comic-Con will take place from Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, July 23 at the San Diego Convention Center. Comic-Con has been one of the biggest media conventions in the world for a couple of decades, but this year will be a little different. Due to the writer’s strike, a number of studios decided against organizing big panels and parties. While it’s true that a lot of A-list superstars may not be in attendance this year, there will still be plenty of awesome panels to help make up for their absence.

To help you make the most out of your Comic-Con experience, we’ve put together a list of some of each day’s best panels and parties to check out. Let’s get into it.

Thursday

‘Project K’ (1-2 p.m., Hall H)

Project K is the working title for one of the biggest bets in Indian film history. Project K has an estimated budget of around $75 million, which will make it one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. We still don’t know much about the epic sci-fi film, but we do know that the producers are hoping this is the start of something huge. In a statement, the producers of the film said, “This exclusive event will transport guests into India’s most ambitious cinematic universe yet with their captivating storytelling, futuristic setting, and ‘Spice Punk’ aesthetic inspired by the film.” Director Nag Ashwin will join stars Kamal Hassan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone on the panel.

‘Archer’ (5:45-6:45 p.m., Ballroom 20)

The end of an era is near. Archer is getting ready to unveil its 14th and final season. Fans will be able to experience a (final) panel and screening for the FXX classic.

Fandom party featuring NCT DoJaeJung’s United States debut (7-11 p.m., FLOAT at the Hard Rock Hotel)

Fandom’s annual party is always one of the highlights of Comic-Con. This year, K-pop group NCT DoJaeJung will be playing their first ever U.S. show at San Diego Comic-Con. NCT DoJaeJung is a subunit of the superstar K-pop group NCT. The subunit features three of the members of NCT: Doyoung, Jaehyun and Jungwoo. Fandom’s party will also feature experiences from Paramount’s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Yellowjackets.

Friday

‘The Walking Dead’ Universe (1-3:30 p.m., Hall H)

Fans of The Walking Dead are going to be loving life. During this panel, the audience is going to get an exclusive first look at all the new things in The Walking Dead universe.

‘Rick and Morty’ 10th Anniversary (2-3 p.m., Indigo Ballroom)

Fans can celebrate the 10th birthday of Rick and Morty with the cast and crew. Also, everyone in attendance will get a sneak peek at the 7th season of the animated series.

‘The Continental’: From the World of ‘John Wick’ (3-4 p.m., Ballroom 20)

This upcoming series on Peacock is a prequel to one of the biggest action franchises of the century, John Wick. The show will focus on The Continental Hotel, which is the home base for assassins in John Wick. A young Winston Scott will be the star of the series, and it will take place during New York City in the 1970s. The panel will feature cast members and executive producers Basil Iwanyk and Albert Hughes.

A conversation with the cast and creator of ‘Invincible’ (5:45-6:45 p.m., Room 6BCF)

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the premiere of the Invincible. Since then, Invincible has become one of the most critically acclaimed comic books, and it was adapted into an incredible TV series. Fans can celebrate Invincible with comic book creator — and executive producer of the show — Robert Kirkman. He’ll be joined by cast members from the show. It hasn’t been announced who will attend yet, but the cast is full of stars, including Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey Griffin, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen and J.K. Simmons.

Saturday

‘Abbott Elementary’ Class in Session (12:30-1:30 p.m., Indigo Ballroom)

Abbott Elementary is one of the best shows on television. Last year, it won three Emmys: outstanding writing for a comedy series, outstanding casting for a comedy series, and outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series (the incredible Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard). On this panel, the award-winning cast will chat about the past, present and future of Abbott Elementary.

‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yabiba’ (4-5 p.m.)

Aniplex is hosting this panel about Demon Slayer’s Swordsmith Village Arc. In recent years, Demon Slayer has thrust itself into the conversation for the best anime series of all-time. Demon Slayer’s consideration as best anime isn’t recency bias — or just some random critic’s opinion either. In 2020, the Mugen Train arc grossed more than $507 million at the worldwide box office. This made it the highest-grossing film worldwide of 2020. On top of that, it became the highest-grossing Japanese film of all time. This panel will feature the anime’s English voice actors Zach Aguilar (Tanjiro Kamado), Abby Trott (Nezuko Kamado), Griffin Burns (Muichiro Tokito), Kira Buckland (Mitsuri Kanroji) and Zeno Robinson (Genya Shinazugawa)