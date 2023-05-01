Whether you’re a bona-fide fan of shonen action and shojo romance, or just getting into the anime scene, DIRECTV gives you access to the timeless classics and latest anime series straight from Japan.

What Are the Best Anime Shows Available?

DIRECTV is home to all of the most popular anime shows from the Land of the Rising Sun. Here are some fan favorites to check out:

‘Attack on Titan’

With humanity living under the constant threat of gigantic humanoid creatures called Titans, a group of soldiers must fight to protect their home and unravel the mysteries surrounding these monstrous beings. Catch the latest season of the long-running series and follow Eren, Mikasa and Armin as they venture to save humanity from the Titans’ wrath.

Combining heart-pounding action, drama and mystery from award-winning creator Hajime Isayama, Attack on Titan is a must-watch anime series that’s captivated millions of fans around the world since 2013.

‘My Hero Academia’

In a world where superpowers, known as “quirks,” are the norm, a quirkless boy named Izuku Midoriya aspires to become a hero. After enrolling in a specialized school and battling a never-ending stream of dangerous villains, follow Izuku’s journey as he undergoes rigorous hero training, forming friendships and rivalries along the way.

My Hero Academia is a thrilling series that explores themes of bravery, determination and heroism through explosive action sequences, a vibrant cast of characters and an epic storyline that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

‘Beyblade Burst Surge’

Beyblade Burst Surge is an adrenaline-fueled anime series that revolves around the high-speed sport of Beyblade, a game of spinning tops where players must battle opponents to become the ultimate champion. Follow protagonist Aiger Akabane as he embarks on a journey to battle his way through a thrilling tournament and become the world champion.

With epic battles, explosive powers and a diverse cast of characters, this action-packed series became an instant classic after its first run in 2016. So gear up, rev your launchers and get ready to let it rip in Beyblade Burst Surge!

‘Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon’

If demons, magic and samurai carnage get your blood pumping, then Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon is your one-way ticket to a fantastical adventure. Join the half-demon twins, Towa and Setsuna, as they embark on a quest across feudal Japan to find their missing mother, the slayer priestess Kagome.

Created by Rumiko Takahashi, the creator of Inuyasha, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon combines breathtaking visuals, thrilling action sequences and an epic storyline to bring viewers on a journey of discovery, friendship and heart-warming moments.

‘Bakugan: Armored Alliance’

Bakugan: Armored Alliance is a high-octane anime series that follows Dan Kouzo and his team of heroes as they battle against evil forces to protect the world of Vestroia. Fast-paced and full of surprises, this action-packed series is a must-watch for fans who love intense battles and high stakes.

From thrilling villains to exciting plot twists, Bakugan: Armored Alliance has something for everyone. So suit up, pick your Bakugan, and join Dan on an epic mission to save Vestroia from the forces of evil.

