Top 10 Best Sci Fi Movies for Movie Lovers to Watch Now

Not sure what to watch on TV tonight? Sometimes there are just too many options to choose from. Luckily, we have this list of the top 10 best sci-fi movies to watch on TV right now. Ready? 3, 2, 1… Blast off!

Keep an eye on this list as it is updated with the latest and greatest sci-fi movies so you can be sure you’re in the loop. From The Martian to Cowboys & Aliens, this list will help science fiction movie fans stay up to date on the most popular sci-fi movies available.

TOP 10 SCI-FI MOVIES TO WATCH

Let’s get started. Here are the trending sci-fi movies that TV-watchers are enjoying right now, with all the information you need to check them out for yourself.

1. ‘The Martian’

↔ vs. Prior Week

Get lost in space with The Martian, a thrilling interstellar adventure that will have you on the edge of your seat. The brilliant, charismatic Matt Damon plays Mark Watney, an astronaut left stranded on Mars after a severe storm. With limited supplies and no way to communicate with Earth, Watney must rely on his incomparable ingenuity and relentless determination to survive.

Despite the dark circumstances, his humor and optimism shine brighter than the Martian landscape. This epic tale of survival is an emotional roller-coaster that will both terrify and inspire you at the same time.

2. ‘Dune: Part Two’

↔ vs. Prior Week

Set in a far-out future world on the brink of interstellar war, Dune: Part Two takes off as Paul Atreides, portrayed by Timothée Chalamet, joins forces with Chani and the resilient Fremen in a bid for vengeance against those who annihilated his family. Thrust into an unimaginable choice between his love for Chani and the impending fate of the universe, Paul fights to avert a horrifying future that only his visionary abilities can foresee.

Can he navigate the labyrinth of betrayal, power and prophecy, or will he be swallowed by the sand (worms) of destiny? An intense, immersive continuation of Frank Herbert’s iconic novel, Dune: Part Two is an epic, suspense-filled journey across otherworldly landscapes and the deepest recesses of the human soul.

3. ‘Men in Black’

↑ 21 vs. Prior Week

Men in Black is a must-see cinematic masterpiece that fuses comedy with science fiction in a never-before-seen manner. Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones bring to life the characters of Agent J and Agent K, two secretive government agents.

Their mission? Protecting Earth from intergalactic threats and maintaining the veil of secrecy around the existence of aliens on Earth. The first in what has become an iconic series, Men in Black offers a thrilling and hilarious story filled with wild alien encounters and a stunning reveal of the secrets that exist in the least expected places.

4. ‘Men in Black 3’

↑ 40 vs. Prior Week

In Men in Black 3, nothing is as it seems in this thrilling continuation to the iconic sci-fi franchise. Will Smith reprising his role as Agent J, is compelled to embark on a chilling journey through time to save his sardonic partner, Agent K, played by Tommy Lee Jones.

Here, he encounters the puzzling secrets of the youthful Agent K, portrayed by Josh Brolin, ultimately unraveling the core of the Men in Black Organization. Filled with hi-tech gadgets, peculiar creatures and mind-boggling plot twists, it’s an exhilarating blend of comedy and velocity, sure to keep you at the edge of your seat.

5. ‘I, Robot’

↑ 120 vs. Prior Week

In the gripping sci-fi thriller, I, Robot, Will Smith shines as Detective Del Spooner, a seasoned investigator with a deep-seated mistrust of artificial intelligence. In the year 2035, robots have become an integral part of societal infrastructure, operating under three essential rules formulated to protect humans.

When the founder of U.S. Robotics, Alfred Lanning (James Cromwell), suspiciously dies, Spooner is convinced a highly advanced, humanoid robot (Alan Tudyk) is guilty of the unthinkable. With the assistance of robotics expert (Bridget Moynahan), Spooner unravels a disturbing conspiracy, culminating in the world he thought he knew being turned upside down.

6. ‘Back to the Future’

↔ vs. Prior Week

Journey into the past with Back to the Future, a mind-bending sci-fi adventure that is always worthy of a rewatch. Small-town California teen Marty McFly, played by the one and only Michael J. Fox, and his eccentric scientist friend Doc Brown, incredibly portrayed by Christopher Lloyd, traverse time in a spectacularly modified DeLorean car.

After an experiment goes wrong, Marty finds himself in the ’50s, meeting younger versions of his parents (Crispin Glover, Lea Thompson), where he must ensure their romance flourishes, or risk fading from existence. Additionally, Marty embarks on a daunting mission to save Doc Brown and return to his own timeline, making this climactic escapade a must-watch.

7. ‘Jurassic World’

↑ 24 vs. Prior Week

Jurassic World plunges audiences back into the thrilling and terrifying world of prehistoric giants. Set on the iconic island of Isla Nublar, where dinosaurs are now an integrated part of a fully functional theme park, all goes awry when a genetically modified horror breaks loose.

Chris Pratt shines as Owen Grady, a witty yet rugged dinosaur trainer who rises to the challenge of halting the ensuing chaos. An adrenaline-filled roller coaster jam-packed with jaw-dropping CGI and gripping plot twists, Jurassic World is a visual spectacle that reawakens the childlike awe and terror of incredible dinosaurs coming to life.

8. ‘Transformers: Age of Extinction’

↔ vs. Prior Week

When a sprawling city is left shattered in the wake of an epic battle, hope continues to persist in Transformers: Age of Extinction. As humanity inches towards recovery, sinister forces conspire to hijack the narrative of history. Concurrently, an ancient and formidable new foe targets Earth.

In the midst of this escalating crisis, Cade Yeager (played by Mark Wahlberg), alongside a fresh crop of humans, aligns with Optimus Prime (voiced by Peter Cullen) and the brave Autobots. They converge to confront their most intense challenge to date: a global showdown of virtue against malevolence.

9. ‘Men in Black 2’

↑ 168 vs. Prior Week

The year 2002 saw the return of our favorite alien-busting agents in Men in Black II. Will Smith, reprising his role as Agent J, finds himself in an interstellar pickle when the MIB agency’s history is threatened. Tommy Lee Jones, as the retired Agent K returns, but with a case of amnesia.

The duo faces a battle against time and memory, rocketing you through their quick-witted exchanges and showing you that even in a universe filled to the brim with aliens, their unique bond is truly out of this world. The sequel infuses ample humor with action-packed alien adventures, making for a wildly entertaining ride.

10. ‘Cowboys & Aliens’

↓ 4 vs. Prior Week

In the thrilling mash-up of genres, Cowboys & Aliens, audiences experience an epic invasion the Wild West has never seen before. Walk through the dusty streets with Daniel Craig, who stars as an amnesiac outlaw named Jake Lonergan, finding himself caught up in a cosmic confrontation. With his stern attitude and enigmatic past, Jake teams up with the relentless Colonel Dolarhyde, played by the indomitable Harrison Ford.

As they band together to defend their homes from the extraterrestrial menace, they prove that a six-shooter is as good as any laser gun when it comes to courage and defiance. This electrifying film combines the suspense of the alien invasion lore with the gritty heroism of classic Westerns to create an adventure like no other.

And there you have it: the top 10 sci-fi movies to enjoy right now at home. Stay tuned for updates to come so you can keep up with the best content available right now.

For those who aren’t DIRECTV customers, make the switch today! Get all the best channels, shows, movies and more. And with four unique packages, there’s something for everyone.

And for even more insight into the top shows and movies to watch right now, check out these other lists:

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."