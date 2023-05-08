What is it about post-apocalyptic zombies that us viewers love so much? The blood and guts? The brain-eating? The chance for a jump-scare around every corner? Those might be factors, but for shows like Fear the Walking Dead, there is much more than that to love.

A spin-off from the original zombie-eating Walking Dead series, Fear the Walking Dead (FTWD) follows the lives of two families who must rely on one another to survive the apocalypse. The series portrays the start of the zombie invasion of the West Coast and follows the travelers from there.

Unfortunately for fans of the series, FTWD season 8 will be the show’s final season. But have no fear! We have all the information you need to know to prepare for season 8. Plus, we’ll give you a sneak peek into what’s next for the Walking Dead universe.

When Does ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 8 Premiere?

The finale season of the horror/drama series has 12 episodes which will be released in two 6-episode installments: the first episode launches May 14th at 9 p.m. ET and will continue to be released through June 18th.

The second batch of episodes will be coming later in 2023, but no official date has been released yet. Fans will be able to watch each episode on AMC and AMC+ through the best-in-class entertainment provider DIRECTV.

You can also check out the season 8 trailer here.

What to Expect of the Final Season?

After seven seasons, FTWD is ready to wrap, but not before addressing plot holes and other questions fans have been asking over the seasons. Here are a few of the main storylines we can expect to see in the final season.

CAUTION: Season 1-7 spoilers ahead!

The Return of Madison

Madison, a main character and fan-favorite in the first three seasons, was presumed dead in the middle of season 4 after sacrificing herself to a baseball stadium full of walkers to save the rest of her group.

As we learned in the Fear TWD season 7 finale, though, our dear Madison Clark did not really die. But how did she escape that baseball stadium?

That’s one question fans should get the answer to this season. And after years of TWD fans pushing for the showrunners to #BringBackMadison, this is certainly a win.

A Look into P.A.D.R.E.

P.A.D.R.E., an alleged safe zone set up by the United States government in the event of social collapse, has long been folklore in Fear the Walking Dead. And while we still don’t know much, Madison’s return promises us the closest look into P.A.D.R.E. we’ve had.

As fans found out after Madison’s return, it was P.A.D.R.E. that saved Madison after the baseball stadium sacrifice. She then joined the group to serve as a “collector” in hopes they would help her find her children.

The season 7 finale also revealed to us that P.A.D.R.E. is in the kidnapping business, which is what Madison did as a collector. To P.A.D.R.E, this isn’t bad. It’s what’s right. “No attachments. No connections,” Madison explained the group’s sentiment.

And while Madison feels like she can’t redeem the things she has done, she does begin to recognize that P.A.D.R.E. needs to be challenged. Despite shifting loyalties, Madison doesn’t know where P.A.D.R.E. is located, and the season ends with Morgan and her being blindfolded on a boat to be taken there.

What’s next for the pair? Only time will tell.

What Does This Mean for the Walking Dead Universe?

Season 8 of Fear the Walking Dead hasn’t started yet, but many fans are already lamenting the end of it.

But as they say, when one door closes, another opens, and that is the case for the Walking Dead Universe. As Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios explained:

“It’s a truly exciting year for The Walking Dead Universe, as we conclude an epic journey on Fear the Walking Dead, which became one of the most successful shows in the history of cable television… And now we are set to bring forth the next iteration of the franchise — two new and anticipated series featuring the beloved characters of Maggie, Negan and Daryl.”

With the announcement of a handful of new spin-offs, fans won’t be left yearning for long. The Walking Dead: Dead City and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will both be premiering on AMC and AMC+ later in 2023.

Frequently Asked Questions When does Fear the Walking Dead season 8 premiere? The final season of Fear the Walking Dead will be released in two installments, the first episode premiering on May 14th. Where can I watch the new season of Fear the Walking Dead? Fear the Walking Dead is available on AMC, which is included in DIRECTV’s Entertainment package. AMC is available on channel 254. AMC Plus, a DIRECTV add on ($7 per month) can be found on channel 557. You can find the right package for your needs here. Where can I rewatch FTWD season 7? You can catch up on the full seventh season of Fear the Walking Dead with your DIRECTV subscription.

