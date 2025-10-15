A film director is one of the most influential figures in movie production. Responsible for shaping the look and tone of high-budget films that can cost hundreds of millions of dollars, top directors are expected to make a major impact on the industry and deliver strong box office results.

Here are the highest-grossing film directors in Hollywood history.

Don’t forget: You can watch these directors’ movies right on DIRECTV!

The 10 Highest-Grossing Film Directors Worldwide

So, which of your favorite directors are responsible for pulling the most money into Hollywood’s coffers? Let’s take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing directors ever, as of October 2025.

1. Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg is the top-grossing film director of all time, grossing $10.8 billion at the global box office. Known for shaping modern Hollywood, Spielberg has directed some of the most iconic films of all time, including Jaws, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, the Indiana Jones franchise and the Jurassic Park franchise.

Spielberg balances blockbuster spectacle with heartfelt storytelling, making him a dominant force in both commercial and critical cinema, and nearly synonymous with top-quality filmmaking. He’s won multiple Academy Awards for Schindler’s List (Best Picture, Best Director) and Saving Private Ryan (Best Director).

Highest grossing film: Jurassic Park ($1.1B worldwide)

2. James Cameron

James Cameron is known for pushing the boundaries of cinematic technology and has helmed two of the most iconic and technologically advanced films in modern cinematic history in Titanic and Avatar.

The groundbreaking use of visual effects redefined the sci-fi and action genres to bring us classics like the Terminator and the sequel to the iconic sci-fi horror film Alien.

Cameron’s third installation in the Avatar series Avatar: Fire and Ash hits theaters December 19, 2025. The sequel Avatar: Way of Water is the third highest grossing film of all time.

Highest grossing film: Avatar ($2.9B)

3. The Russo Brothers (Anthony Russo & Joe Russo)

Anthony and Joe Russo, known professionally as The Russo Brothers, became household names after directing some of the most successful films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Starting with Captain America: The Winter Soldier, the Russo Brothers were tasked with wrapping up the original Marvel run with Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

These solidified the movie directors’s reputation as masters of large-scale, character-driven action movies. The Russo Brothers return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Avengers: Doomsday which is slated for a 2026 release.

Highest grossing film: Avengers: Endgame ($2.8B)

4. Peter Jackson

Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy was a cultural phenomenon in the early 2000s. The beloved adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s series set a new standard for epic filmmaking in the process, winning 17 Academy Awards, including Best Picture for The Return of the King.

The box office success of Lord of the Rings films created the opportunity for Jackson to direct The Hobbit trilogy, a prequel to the original movies, and allowed him to explore diverse projects, including the documentary They Shall Not Grow Old.

Highest grossing film: The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King ($1.2B)

5. Michael Bay

A Michael Bay guarantee: the movie is going to be high-octane and explosion-heavy. Bay has dominated the action genre with films like Armageddon, Bad Boys and The Rock.

His true box office hits came courtesy of the Transformers franchise. Bay directed the first five films and grossed billions worldwide. His visual flair, fast-paced editing and over-the-top action sequences define his filmmaking approach.

His latest film applied his style to real life with the documentary We Are Storror (2025) which follows a team of parkour athletes.

Highest grossing film: Transformers: Dark of the Moon ($1.1B)

6. David Yates

David Yates was the directorial mind behind a series of epic fantasy films that took pop culture by storm in the early 2000s: the Harry Potter franchise. Yates directed the final four Harry Potter films, bringing a much darker, more mature tone as the characters aged and the series neared its conclusion.

He continued his work in the Wizarding World franchise with the Fantastic Beasts films of which the fourth installment is in development.

Highest grossing film: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2 ($1.1B)

7. Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan is one of the most innovative filmmakers of his generation. A Nolan film, starting with the Dark Knight series, became a can’t miss theatrical event. On top of The Dark Knight trilogy, he crafted intricate, high-concept films like Inception, Interstellar and Tenet.

His style of large-format cinematography and minimal CGI has earned him both critical, commercial and audience acclaim. His next venture promises to be his most epic yet as he adapts Homer’s The Odyssey.

Highest grossing film: The Dark Knight Rises ($1.4B)

8. Ridley Scott

Ridley Scott is one of the most iconic action and sci-fi film directors ever. He made his mark with the original Alien and the sci-fi classic Blade Runner, redefining how the genre was approached. He directed the Academy Award-winning Gladiator and successful box office films like The Martian, Prometheus and Hannibal. His blend of visual spectacle and thought-provoking themes has kept him relevant for decades.

Highest grossing film: The Martian ($653M)

9. Tim Burton

Tim Burton’s gothic aesthetic and quirky storytelling are iconic. He’s the mind behind cult classics like Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, Corpse Bride, Sweeney Todd and The Nightmare Before Christmas. His signature visual style of twisted fairytale elements and dark, gloomy aesthetics makes him one of Hollywood’s most distinctive filmmakers.

Burton also helmed the Netflix hit Wednesday. One thing is for sure: you know a Tim Burton project when you see one.

Highest grossing film: Alice in Wonderland ($1.03B)

Related: Wednesday Season 2 Watch Guide

10. J.J. Abrams

J.J. Abrams has found himself in some of the most pressure-packed film projects of all-time. He was tasked with reviving the Star Trek movie franchise and continuing the Star Wars film series with The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker.

He earned those roles in part because of the massive success of Mission: Impossible III. His first film in six years, currently titled Ghostwriter, is in development now.

Highest grossing film: Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($2.07B)

Top 30 Highest Grossing Directors, All-Time

And here’s a full list of the top 30 highest-grossing directors of all time, including which of their movies made the most money:

Rank Name Worldwide Box Office Highest-Grossing Film 1 Steven Spielberg $10.8B Jurassic Park – $1.1B 2 James Cameron $8.8B Avatar – $2.9B 3 Russo brothers $6.9B Avengers: Endgame – $2.8B 4 Michael Bay $6.7B Transformers: Dark of the Moon – $1.1B 5 Peter Jackson $6.6B The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King – $1.2B 6 David Yates $6.5B Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 – $1.4B 7 Christopher Nolan $6.2B The Dark Knight Rises – $1.1B 8 Ridley Scott $5.0B The Martian – $653.6M 9 Tim Burton $4.9B Alice in Wonderland – $1.0B 10 J. J. Abrams $4.7B Star Wars: The Force Awakens – $2.1B 11 Robert Zemeckis $4.4B Forrest Gump – $679.8M 12 Jon Favreau $4.3B The Lion King – $1.7B 13 Ron Howard $4.3B The Da Vinci Code – $767.8M 14 Sam Raimi $4.3B Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – $955.8M 15 Chris Renaud $4.2B Despicable Me 2 – $970.8M 16 James Wan $4.1B Furious 7 – $1.5B 17 Chris Columbus $4.1B Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone – $1.0B 18 Shawn Levy $4.1B Deadpool and Wolverine ($1.3B) 19 Roland Emmerich $4.01B Independence Day – $817.4M 20 Jon Watts $3.9B Spider-Man: No Way Home – $1.9B 21 Pierre Coffin $3.7B Minions – $1.2B 22 Bryan Singer $3.7B Bohemian Rhapsody – $910.8M 23 Francis Lawrence $3.7B The Hunger Games: Catching Fire – $865.0M 24 Gore Verbinski $3.7B Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest – $1.1B 25 George Lucas $3.4B Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace – $1.0B 26 Brad Bird $3.4B Incredibles 2 – $1.2B 27 Todd Phillips $3.4B Joker – $1.1B 28 Clint Eastwood $3.5B American Sniper – $547.7M 29 James Gunn $3.3B Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – ($863.8) 30 M. Night Shyamalan $3.2B The Sixth Sense – $672.8M

Watch All the Best Movies on DIRECTV

You can watch these top-grossing films from some of the highest-earning directors of all time, plus tons more television and film content, right on DIRECTV!

Don’t have DIRECTV yet? Sign up today and start watching!

Frequently Asked Questions Who is the all-time top-grossing director? Steven Spielberg is the highest-grossing director in history. Who are the top five highest-grossing directors? Steven Spielberg, James Cameron, The Russo Brothers, Michael Bay and Peter Jackson are the top five top-grossing directors of all time. What is the highest-grossing film of all time? James Cameron's Avatar is the all-time highest grossing film.

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.