NHL All-Star Weekend: TV Schedule, Rosters, How to Watch & More

Don’t miss this year’s NHL All-Star Weekend, coming up from February 1-3, 2024. This year the fan-favorite weekend takes place in Toronto, the event’s first return to Canada since Ottawa in 2012. With exciting new twists this year, it promises to be an exhilarating weekend full of the best professional hockey entertainment.

WHEN IS THE NHL ALL-STAR GAME?

The NHL All-Star game time is at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

WHERE CAN YOU WATCH THE NHL ALL-STAR WEEKEND?

Tune in to the NHL All-Star game live via ABC on DIRECTV. Check this channel guide to find your local ABC affiliate station. Fans with ESPN+ subscriptions can also stream the game live.

Not only can you watch the game live, but there are a variety of other events over the course of the weekend you can watch live on ESPN and ESPN2, too. But more on that below.

NHL ALL-STAR SCHEDULE

Thurs., Feb. 1 @ 6 p.m. ET: NHL All-Star Draft (Watch on ESPN2, channel 209)

(Watch on ESPN2, channel 209) Fri., Feb. 2 @ 7 p.m. ET: NHL All-Star Skill Competition (ESPN, channel 206 and ESPN+)

(ESPN, channel 206 and ESPN+) Sat., Feb. 3 @ 3 p.m. ET: NHL All-Star Game (Watch on ABC and ESPN+)

WEEKEND SCHEDULE BREAKDOWN

The weekend’s highlights include the NHL All-Star Thursday, the All-Star Skill Competition on Friday and the culminating All-Star Game on Saturday. Delve into the details below to learn how to watch these All-Star Weekend events unfold.

NHL ALL-STAR THURSDAY (THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 1, 2024 @ 6 P.M. ET)

Start the weekend off early with Thursday’s events, which include:

Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft

NHL Alumni Man of the Year, honoring the 1967 Toronto Maple Leafs

The Canadian Tire Professional Women’s Hockey League 3-on-3 Showcase

And don’t forget to check out the newly formed Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL), now streaming on CBC, TSN and Sportsnet in Canada and applicable Regional Sports Networks in the US (NESN, Bally Sports North and MSG Network). Those RSNs are available on DIRECTV.

NHL ALL-STAR SKILL COMPETITION PRESENTED BY DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK (FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 2 @ 7 P.M. ET)

With a new format this year, watch 12 NHL All-Stars compete for points across eight events, with the winner receiving a $1 million prize! Here’s the breakdown:

Round 1 (made up of six events):

Each player competes in four of the first six events, earning points based on their finish in each:

Fastenal NHL Fastest Skate™ Rogers NHL Hardest Shot™ Scotiabank NHL Stick Handling™ Tim Hortons NHL One Timers™ Upper Deck NHL Stick Handling™ Cheetos NHL Accuracy Shooting™

From there, the top eight point-earners advance to Round 2 (made up of one event):

7. Honda NHL One-on-One™

The remaining players choose the goalie they’ll shoot against. Following the shootout, the top six point-earners advance to the final event:

8. Pepsi NHL Obstacle Course™

The NHL All-Star accumulating the highest points across the eight events will be declared the winner and awarded the $1 million prize!

NHL ALL-STAR GAME (SATURDAY FEBRUARY 3 @ 3 P.M. ET)

For the 2024 NHL All-Star game, the 3-on-3 format introduced in 2016 will apply, but with a fresh twist: a draft is being reintroduced.

The Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft, airing on 2/1 as part of All-Star Thursday, will determine the teams. Player captains, alternate captains and celebrity captains will draft four teams, each comprising 11 players (nine skaters, two goalies) for the game.

The four groups of captains are outlined below, featuring global Canadian superstar Justin Bieber, among other iconic Canadian celebrities.

Speaking of, be on the lookout for the NHL All-Star jerseys, crafted in collaboration with drew house, a fashion brand co-founded by Justin Bieber. These vibrant jerseys have been thoughtfully created to represent each All-Star team with distinct flair.

Team Matthews , captained by Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs), with Morgan Rielly (Maple Leafs) as assistant captain and Justin Bieber as celebrity captain, will wear the blue NHL All-Star jerseys.

, captained by Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs), with Morgan Rielly (Maple Leafs) as assistant captain and Justin Bieber as celebrity captain, will wear the blue NHL All-Star jerseys. Team McDavid , led by Connor McDavid (Oilers), assisted by Leon Draisaitl (Oilers), and with Will Arnett as celebrity captain, will wear white jerseys.

, led by Connor McDavid (Oilers), assisted by Leon Draisaitl (Oilers), and with Will Arnett as celebrity captain, will wear white jerseys. Team Hughes , co-captained by Jack (IR) and Quinn Hughes (Canucks), alongside celebrity captain Michael Bublé, will sport red jerseys.

, co-captained by Jack (IR) and Quinn Hughes (Canucks), alongside celebrity captain Michael Bublé, will sport red jerseys. Team MacKinnon, helmed by Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche), with Cale Makar (Avalanche) as assistant captain and Tate McRae as celebrity captain, will be flaunting yellow jerseys.

ALL-STAR GAME ROSTER

And now, check out the table below to find out which players made the roster for selection! The table includes a player’s position, name, team and number of All-Star Game appearances, in that order.

F Frank Vatrano, ANA (1st) F Connor McDavid, EDM (7th) F Vincent Trocheck, NYR (2nd) F Clayton Keller, ARI (4th) G Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA (2nd) G Igor Shesterkin, NYR (2nd) F David Pastrňák, BOS (4th) F Sam Reinhart, FLA (1st) F Brady Tkachuk, OTT (4th) G Jeremy Swayman, BOS (1st) G Cam Talbot, LAK (2nd) F Travis Konecny, PHI (2nd) D Rasmus Dahlin, BUF (3rd) F Kirill Kaprizov, MIN (3rd) F Sidney Crosby, PIT (6th) F Elias Lindholm, CGY (1st) F Nick Suzuki, MTL (3rd) F Tomas Hertl, SJS (2nd) F Sebastian Aho, CAR (3rd) F Filip Forsberg, NSH (2nd) D Morgan Rielly, TOR (1st) F Connor Bedard, CHI (1st)+ F Jack Hughes, NJD (3rd) F Brock Boeser, VAN (2nd) G Alexandar Georgiev, COL (1st) F Mathew Barzal, NYI (3rd) G Thatcher Demko, VAN (2nd) F Nathan MacKinnon, COL (5th) F Oliver Bjorkstrand, SEA (1st) D Quinn Hughes, VAN (2nd) D Cale Makar, COL (3rd) F Robert Thomas, STL (1st) F J.T. Miller, VAN (1st) F Boone Jenner, CBJ (1st) F Nikita Kucherov, TBL (5th) F Elias Pettersson, VAN (4th) G Jake Oettinger, DAL (1st) F Mitchell Marner, TOR (3rd) F Jack Eichel, VGK (4th)+ F Alex DeBrincat, DET (2nd) F Auston Matthews, TOR (5th) F Tom Wilson, WSH (2nd) F Leon Draisaitl, EDM (5th) G Connor Hellebuyck, WPG (4th) F William Nylander, TOR (1st) F Kyle Connor, WPG (2nd)

+ — injured, will not play

WATCH THE NHL ALL-STAR WEEKEND & MORE ON DIRECTV

Not only can you catch the NHL All-Star Weekend with DIRECTV on ABC, ESPN and ESPN 2, you can also use it to satisfy all your other NHL needs all season. Stay up to date with your favorite team’s schedules here to find out when they’re playing and how you can watch them live.

Watch the biggest games of the NHL season live with DIRECTV, you won’t regret it.

Frequently Asked Questions When is NHL All Star Weekend? The 2024 All Star Weekend will begin on Thursday, February 1, 2024, and conclude on Saturday, February 3, 2024. How can I watch NHL All-Star Weekend events at home live? Fans can catch all the NHL All Star events on ESPN (Channel 206). For those only looking to watch the NHL All Star Game, you can tune into ESPN or ABC to watch live. Who are this year's celebrity captains for the All Star Game? Top Canadian talents will be acting as Celebrity Captains for the four All Star teams, including Justin Bieber, Will Arnett, Michael Bublé and Tate McRae.

