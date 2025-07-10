Sports fans know — and dread — the summer sports slump each and every year. With the end of the NBA and NHL playoffs and the beginning of NFL, College Football and other fall sports still weeks away and only MLB to keep you entertained, these few weeks can feel like something is missing. Luckily, the NBA is alleviating this summertime sports sadness with its Summer League, which kicked off this weekend (July 5-8) with the California Classic and Salt Lake City Summer League and continues in Las Vegas from July 10th-20th.

Here’s the complete Summer League schedule so that you know when and where to tune in to watch the event, plus answers to the top questions fans are asking about the 2K26 Summer League.

What Channels Can I Watch NBA Summer League on?

Every game in the summer tournament is available across the following networks:

2025 NBA Summer League Schedule

With the conclusion of California Classic and Salt Lake City Summer Leagues, the real excitement can begin: the NBA 2K26 Summer League at the Cox Pavilion and Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Below you’ll find the NBA Summer League schedule for each day of the tournament with the TV information you need to tune in to any game, at any time. So, even if you can’t make it to Las Vegas for the event, you can still get a winning watch experience.

Thursday, July 10th

Friday July 11th

Saturday, July 12

Game Time Matchup Watch Information 3:30 p.m. ET Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks NBA TV, ESPN+ 4 p.m. ET Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs ESPN 5:30 p.m. ET Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder NBA TV, ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. ET Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers ESPN2 8 p.m. ET Sacramento Kings vs. Chicago Bulls NBA TV, ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. ET Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans ESPN2 10 p.m. ET Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets NBA TV, ESPN+ 10:30 p.m. ET Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Blazers ESPN2

Sunday, July 13

Game Time Matchup Watch Information 3:30 p.m. ET Phoenix Suns vs. Atlanta Hawks NBA TV, ESPN+ 4 p.m. ET Detroit Pistons vs. Houston Rockets ESPN2 5:30 p.m. ET New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics NBA TV, ESPN+ 6 p.m. ET Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic ESPN2 7:30 p.m. ET Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers NBA TV, ESPN+ 8 p.m. ET Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards ESPN2 9:30 p.m. ET Milwaukee Bucks vs. LA Clippers NBA TV, ESPN+ 10 p.m. ET Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz ESPN2

Monday, July 14

Game Time Matchup Watch Information 4:30 p.m. ET Atlanta Hawks vs. Houston Rockets NBA TV, ESPN+ 6 p.m. ET Chicago Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers ESPNU 6:30 p.m. ET Charlotte Hornets vs. Dallas Mavericks NBA TV, ESPN+ 8 p.m. ET Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat ESPNU 8:30 p.m. ET Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs NBA TV, ESPN+ 10 p.m. ET Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings ESPNU 10:30 p.m. ET LA Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers NBA TV, ESPN+

Tuesday, July 15

Game Time Matchup Watch Information 4:30 p.m. ET Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Detroit Pistons NBA TV, ESPN+ 6 p.m. ET Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks ESPN2 6:30 p.m. ET Oklahoma City vs. Orlando Magic NBA TV, ESPN+ 8 p.m. ET Toronto Raptors vs. Denver Nuggets ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. ET Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards NBA TV, ESPN+ 10 p.m. ET Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans ESPN 10:30 p.m. ET Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies NBA TV, ESPN+

Wednesday, July 16

Game Time Matchup Watch Information 3:30 p.m. ET Sacramento Kings vs. Cleveland Cavaliers ESPN2 5 p.m. ET Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves NBA TV, ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. ET Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls ESPN2 7:30 p.m. ET Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets NBA TV, ESPN+ 8 p.m. ET Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers ESPN 9:30 p.m. ET New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder NBA TV, ESPN+ 10 p.m. ET Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz ESPN

Thursday, July 17

Game Time Matchup Watch Information 4 p.m. ET Detroit Pistons vs. Miami Heat NBA TV, ESPN+ 4:30 p.m. ET Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks ESPN2 6 p.m. ET Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies NBA TV, ESPN+ 7 p.m. ET San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets ESPN 8 p.m. ET Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers NBA TV, ESPN+ 9 p.m. ET Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers ESPN 10 p.m. ET Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors NBA TV, ESPN+ 11 p.m. ET Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers ESPN2

Friday, July 18

Consolation Games (TBD)

Saturday, July 19

Consolation Games (TBD)

Game Time Matchup Watch Information 4 p.m. ET Semifinal ESPN 6 p.m. ET Semifinal ESPN

Sunday, July 20

Consolation Games (TBD)

Game Time Matchup Watch Information 10 p.m. ET Championship ESPN

Previous 2025 Summer League Matches

Find the scores of previous Summer League games right here.

California Classic Summer League

Check out the results of earlier Summer League matches which took place at the Chase Center in San Francisco and Golden 1 Center in Sacramento from July 5-8.

Date Matchup & Results Sat, July 5 Miami Heat (82) vs. San Antonio Spurs (69) Sat, July 5 Golden State Warriors (89) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (84) Sun, July 6 Los Angeles Lakers (103) vs. Miami Heat (83) Sun, July 6 San Antonio Spurs (90) vs. Golden State Warriors (88) Tues, July 8 Miami Heat (93) vs. Golden State Warriors (79) Tues, July 8 Los Angeles Lakers (89) vs. San Antonio Spurs (88)

Salt Lake City Summer League

Check out the results of earlier Summer League matches which took place at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City from July 5-8.

Date Matchup & Results Sat, July 5 Memphis Grizzlies (92) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (80) Sat, July 5 Utah Jazz (93) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (89) Mon, July 7 Oklahoma City Thunder (89) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (78) Mon, July 7 Utah Jazz (112) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (111) Tues, July 8 Memphis Grizzlies (90) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (91) Tues, July 8 Oklahoma City Thunder (82) vs. Utah Jazz (86)

NBA Summer League Questions, Answered

Here, get the answers to the most common questions fans are asking about the NBA event.

How long does the NBA Summer League last?

The 2K26 NBA Summer League consists of three distinct tournaments: the Salt Lake City Summer League, California Classic and finally the Las Vegas Summer League. The first two tournaments took place from July 5th-8th, and the Vegas Summer League goes from July 10th-20th, culminating in the championship game on the final day of the event.

Do all NBA teams compete in the NBA Summer League?

All 30 NBA teams compete in the Las Vegas Summer League, but only a handful also played in the California Classic and Salt Lake City Summer League. Below, you’ll find the list of teams who played in the round robin tournaments. These teams were chosen by the host cities’ teams (Warriors and Jazz):

California Classic: Golden State Warriors, LA Lakers, Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs

Salt Lake City Summer: Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers

Where is the NBA Summer League 2025?

The Vegas Summer League, in which all 30 NBA teams compete in a group play/knock out tournament takes place in Las Vegas at Cox Pavilion and Thomas & Mack Center. The smaller tournaments took place at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City and the Chase Center in San Francisco and the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

Is Cooper Flagg playing in the Summer League?

Yes, forward Cooper Flagg, first round pick at the 2025 NBA Draft who was snapped up by the Dallas Mavericks, will make his NBA debut on Thursday, July 10th during the NBA Summer League.

Will Cooper Flagg and Bronny James play each other during the 2026 Summer League?

Yes, 2025 rookie Cooper Flagg will face Bronny James on the court when the Mavericks play the Lakers on the opening day of the Vegas Summer League, July 10th at 8 p.m. ET. Catch this exciting matchup live on ESPN.

Can you watch the NBA Summer League for free?

New DIRECTV customers can watch the NBA Summer League for free when they sign up for a five-day free trial of DIRECTV MySports, which includes ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN+ (After a 5-day free trial, service renews at then-prevailing rate (currently min. $69.99/mo. + taxes) unless you cancel online. Restrictions apply. See details.

Frequently Asked Questions What channels are NBA Summer League games on? Summer League games are available to watch on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, NBA TV and ESPN+. What are the dates of the NBA Summer League? The NBA Summer League begins on July 5th and concludes on July 20th. How many tournaments make up the NBA Summer League? The NBA Summer League is made up of three tournaments: two round robin tournaments with four teams each (California Classic, Salt Lake City Summer League) from July 5-8th, and the Las Vegas Summer League knockout tournament with all 30 NBA teams from July 10th-20th.

