The NBA Draft is always a thrilling time of sports drama as individual careers and team strategies take shape. As the 2025 NBA Draft looms closer, franchises are gearing up for what promises to be an impactful event, filled with coveted talent and invaluable roster-building opportunities. Taking place on June 25 and 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, Round 1 will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN, and Round 2 will be on ESPN. With abundant standout prospects gracing the draft board, this year’s selections could redefine the landscape of NBA basketball for seasons to come. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 Draft, including the big names and tactics to look out for!

2025 NBA Draft Structure

This year’s draft features a two-round format, encompassing 58 total selections due to two teams having forfeited their second-round picks. The draft order is determined by a cocktail mix of lottery results and regular-season standings, making it a exciting event for fans and teams alike.

Lottery Mechanics and Draft Order

The 14 teams that did not qualify for the 2025 NBA Playoffs were entered into the draft lottery, which was held on May 12. The lottery determined the first four selections, with the remaining lottery picks (No. 5 through No. 14) assigned in inverse order of regular-season records. The Dallas Mavericks, who finished with a 39–43 record, won the top overall pick. The San Antonio Spurs, Philadelphia 76ers, and Charlotte Hornets followed with the second, third and fourth picks, respectively.

2025 NBA Draft Prospects

Draft picks play a pivotal role in the NBA, as they give teams a chance to bring in young, cost-effective talent brimming with potential. This is crucial for crafting a competitive lineup within the confines of the salary cap. Additionally, these picks act as valuable bargaining chips in trades, giving teams the ability to enhance their roster flexibility, strategize their rebuild or swoop in for established stars from rival franchises. It’s all about striking that perfect balance between the promise of youth and the experience of veterans!

Cooper Flagg – Forward, Duke University

Meet Cooper Flagg, the consensus front-runner for the No. 1 pick. The freshman sensation at Duke put up impressive averages of 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, coupled with a respectable 38 percent from beyond the arc. His smarts on defense, versatility and basketball IQ have caught the eyes of many, and most analysts expect the Dallas Mavericks to scoop him up as their franchise cornerstone.

Dylan Harper – Guard, Rutgers University

Projected to be the second pick by the Spurs, Dylan Harper is a dynamic combo guard with the kind of court vision and IQ that conjures comparisons to elite lead guards. His skill set fits perfectly into the Spurs’ blueprint, especially with their budding star, Victor Wembanyama, alongside him.

Ace Bailey – Wing, Rutgers University

As the third-best prospect, Ace Bailey is on the radar of the Philadelphia 76ers. Standing 6-foot-8, he packs a punch with his athleticism, defensive prowess and scoring capability. Bailey could easily become a vital cog in the Sixers’ machinery as they look to bolster their forward depth.

VJ Edgecombe – Guard, Baylor University

Now let’s talk VJ Edgecombe, another high-flying guard expected to crack the top five. After impressing during workouts with the 76ers, his defensive grit and ability to score at all levels have drawn interest from the Hornets and Wizards in particular.

Khaman Maluach – Center, NBA Academy Africa

Standing tall at 7-foot-2, Khaman Maluach from South Sudan has attracted international buzz for his rim protection, nimbleness and an emerging shooting touch. Teams like the Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans are keeping a close eye on this intriguing talent as the NBA Draft 2025 approaches.

Kon Knueppel – Forward, Duke University

Last but not least, we’ve got Kon Knueppel, a 6-foot-6 sharpshooter who dazzled at Duke with over 40 percent from three-point land. His combination of toughness and skills could land him in the top ten, a real asset for any team looking for firepower.

Draft Strategies for Key Teams

Dallas Mavericks: Eyes are on Cooper Flagg as the Mavs are primed to take him first overall. They believe he’s more than just a pick; he’s a foundational player who can light up the court and grow alongside Luka Dončić.

San Antonio Spurs: With the second pick, the Spurs appear set to nab Dylan Harper. He fits seamlessly into their youthful core that includes Wembanyama and Stephon Castle. Although trade rumors have floated around, it seems likely the Spurs will stick to their guns.

Philadelphia 76ers: Sitting at No. 3, the 76ers face a tantalizing dilemma: should they draft based on positional need or talent? Ace Bailey and VJ Edgecombe are their top contenders, but whispers of trade discussions could shake things up.

Charlotte Hornets: With the fourth overall pick, the Hornets may have their eye on Edgecombe if the 76ers pass. The team is still on the hunt for long-term assets to build around star LaMelo Ball.

As the clock ticks down toward the NBA Draft 2025, expect excitement, surprises, and a reshaping of team strategies as franchises stake their claim to the promising prospects that will define the future of the league.

Frequently Asked Questions When is the NBA Draft 2025? The 2025 NBA Draft will take place on June 25 and 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET. Who has the first pick in the NBA Draft 2025? The Dallas Mavericks have the first-round pick in the 2025 Draft. Where is the NBA Draft 2025? The 2025 NBA Draft will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

