What are you grateful for this Thanksgiving? Aside from family and friends, we’re especially grateful for all the exciting events airing on TV throughout Turkey Day. Whether you’re most looking forward to cheering on your team playing in one of three NFL games or watching the extravagant floats and giant balloons parading through NYC, we’ve got the information you need to be able to watch live with your family.

Check out our Thanksgiving Day watch guide right here so you can spend more time enjoying the start of the holiday season and less time channel surfing for something to watch during the post-turkey slump.

How to Watch the 98th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

First up on Thanksgiving Day morning is the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. You can watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade live from NYC on NBC (find your local NBC channel) or on Peacock at 8:30 a.m. ET. The parade will last until 12 p.m. ET.

Make sure to look out for these brand-new balloons for the 2024 parade. You could even make it a game to give the kids something to do to keep them out of the kitchen!

Disney’s Minnie Mouse

Extraordinary Noorah™ & The Elf on the Shelf ®

Gabby from Gabby’s Dollhouse

Goku from Dragon Ball

Marshall from Paw Patrol

Spider-Man

How to Watch the 23rd Annual National Dog Show

Right after the Macy’s Day Parade ends, the excitement continues on with the 23rd annual National Dog Show!

Watch as more than 3,000 dogs take to the stage in hopes of being crowned Best in Show.

You can catch it on NBC at 12 p.m. ET.

How to Watch Thanksgiving Football Games

For those family and friends more interested in football than floats and furry friends, don’t worry, there’s plenty of TV time for everyone.

For the 19th year in a row, fans will get the chance to see three Thanksgiving NFL games live on TV Thanksgiving Day. Let’s check out the game lineup below to find out when – and what channel – to tune in.

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

How to Watch: CBS (find your local CBS channel)

The Detroit Lions (9-1) will take on the struggling Chicago Bears (4-6) in the first matchup of the day. Fans are expecting the Lions to lengthen their winning streak this Turkey Day, although they don’t have a great track record when it comes to the holiday (37-44-2), which they’ve played a game on for 85 seasons.

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

How to Watch: Fox (find your local FOX channel)

The Dallas Cowboys (3-7) are back for their annual Thanksgiving Day game against the New York Giants (2-8). Both of these teams are struggling with some of the league’s worst records this season and a win would be welcome by either.

Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

How to Watch: NBC

The Green Bay Packers (7-3) take on the Miami Dolphins (4-6) for the evening game on NBC. Dolphins fans are hoping this is a chance to balance out their record, but the Packers will be a tough team to get through.

Where to Watch ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’

Due to an exclusivity agreement with Apple TV+, Peanuts specials – including A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving – are only available to those with an Apple TV+ subscription.

This year, however, Apple TV+ is giving non-subscribers a chance to stream the holiday classic over the weekend of Saturday, November 23rd through Sunday, November 24th. All you have to do is download the Apple TV+ app and search for A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.

Full Thanksgiving Day 2024 TV Watch Guide

So you can focus on crafting the perfect Thanksgiving menu, we’ve crafted the perfect TV watch guide for Thanksgiving 2024. Check it out right here:

Time Program Channel 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade NBC 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. (all time zones) The National Dog Show – Presented by Purina NBC 12:30 p.m. ET Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears CBS 4:30 p.m. ET Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants FOX 8:20 p.m. ET Green Bay Packers vs. Miami Dolphins NBC

Frequently Asked Questions What network airs the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade? Watch the Macy's Day Parade live on NBC or stream it on Peacock. Which NFL games are being played this Thanksgiving? Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears (12:30 p.m. ET on CBS), Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX), and Green Bay Packers vs. Miami Dolphins (8:20 p.m. ET on NBC). What time is the National Dog Show airing on Thanksgiving? The National Dog Show airs after the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade at 12 p.m. ET on NBC.

