Ready, set, Monday Night Football.

DIRECTV users can beam or stream most Monday Night Football on ESPN on channel 206. However, some Monday Night Football games air on:

ESPN2: Channel 209

ESPN Deportes: Channel 466

ABC: Check your local listing for channel information

Be sure to check the DIRECTV NFL Schedule to find Monday Night Football game times and channel information.

Note: You can access ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC with all packages on DIRECTV and DIRECTV STREAM. However, ESPN Deportes is a paid add-on channel for all packages on DIRECTV and DIRECTV STREAM.

What is Monday Night Football?

Monday Night Football is a weekly broadcast of regular season NFL games on Monday nights, a TV tradition for over 50 years. On September 21, 1970, the New York Jets faced off against the Cleveland Browns in the first-ever Monday Night Football game.

Since then, Monday Night Football has become one of the most popular and highly watched sports shows on TV. For example, Monday Night Football shattered ESPN’s viewership records three weeks into the 2022 football season after airing two of its four most-watched Monday games in its 17-year history hosting the franchise.

What DIRECTV channel is Monday Night Football on?

On DIRECTV, most Monday Night Football matchups air on ESPN on channel 206. However, select games air on ESPN2 (channel 209), ABC (check your local listing for channel information), and EPSN Deportes (channel 466) throughout the season.

How can I watch Monday Night Football without cable?

Looking for different ways to watch Monday Night Football than signing up with a cable provider? Choosing a streaming service like DIRECTV STREAM is your best bet to watch Monday Night Football without cable.

No matter which DIRECTV STREAM package you choose, ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC are included in your channel lineup. This ensures you can live stream Monday Night Football games during regular season football using a smart device.

If you want to stream Monday Night Football games in Spanish, you can add ESPN Deportes to all DIRECTV STREAM packages.

Stream Monday Night Football on your smart devices

DIRECTV STREAM is Monday Night Football without limits. Whether you’re streaming on your TV, on your computer via the DIRECTV website or on your smart phone or tablet via the DIRECTV app, you’ve got viewing options that go beyond the couch.

FAQs

What streaming service has Monday Night Football?

DIRECTV STREAM airs Monday Night Football games on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and ESPN Deportes. With DIRECTV, you can stream Monday Night Football on the DIRECTV website and the DIRECTV app.

Can I watch Monday Night Football without ESPN?

ESPN is the home of Monday Night Football, which means you’ll need access to ESPN to watch most games. However, some Monday Night Football games air on ABC, which is a publicly broadcasted network. Check the DIRECTV NFL schedule to find Monday Night Football channel information.

Can you watch Monday Night Football without a TV provider?

Monday Night Football games primarily air on ESPN, which is not a publicly broadcasted network. This means you can watch most Monday Night Football games with a TV provider or streaming service like DIRECTV or DIRECTV STREAM. However, some Monday Night Football games air on ABC, which is a publicly broadcasted network. Check the DIRECTV NFL schedule to find Monday Night Football channel information.

The content featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."