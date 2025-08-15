The NFL schedule release unveiled that even more global expansion for the league in 2025 with a record-breaking seven international games across five countries.

From the bustling streets of São Paulo to the historic venues of Dublin and Madrid, the 2025 season marks the most ambitious international slate in NFL history.

Stream NFL Games All Season Long on DIRECTV

How to Watch the 2025 NFL International Games

While you may not be attending these historic matchups live across the world, you can watch the upcoming NFL international games live from the comfort of your home. Find out how right here.

United States Viewers

Fans tuning in from the US can stream six of the seven NFL international games live on NFL Network, the exclusive broadcaster of the games.

The Brazil game featuring the Chiefs vs. the Chargers, however, will be available to stream for free on YouTube. No subscription is required to watch, all you need is an internet connection!

For DIRECTV customers, NFL Network can be found at Channel 212 and is included in CHOICE™ Signature Pack or above, as well as MySports.

2025 NFL International Games Schedule

The 2025 NFL Season officially begins in Brazil on September 5th. From there, there is an international game in seven of the first eleven weeks of the season. See the full international game schedule below.

Week 1: Back to Brazil

Friday, September 5, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Corinthians Arena, São Paulo, Brazil

Corinthians Arena, São Paulo, Brazil TV/Streaming: YouTube and YouTube TV (FREE worldwide)

YouTube and YouTube TV (FREE worldwide) What to watch for: This marks the second consecutive year the NFL kicks off in Brazil, following the successful Eagles-Packers game in 2024. This year opens with two AFC West division rivals who are both looking to return to the playoffs.

Week 4: Dublin’s Debut

Sunday, September 28, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. ET

Location: Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland

Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland TV/Streaming: NFL Network and NFL+

NFL Network and NFL+ What to watch for: The first regular-season NFL game has ever played in Ireland, at the largest sporting arena in the country. Head coach Kevin O’Connell brings J.J. McCarthy, his third starting quarterback in three years, for back-to-back international games.

Week 5: London Pt. 1

Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns

Sunday, October 5, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. ET

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England TV/Streaming: NFL Network and NFL+

NFL Network and NFL+ What to watch for: The NFL returns to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. By Week 5, any of Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, Dylan Gabriel or Shadeur Sanders could be the starting quarterback in Cleveland.

Week 6: London Pt. 2

Sunday, October 12, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. ET

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England TV/Streaming: NFL Network and NFL+

NFL Network and NFL+ What to watch for: Justin Fields is now under center for the New York Jets as they take on the upstart Denver Broncos who had a surprisingly successful 2024.

Week 7: London Pt. 3

Sunday, October 19, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. ET

Location: Wembley Stadium, London, England

Wembley Stadium, London, England TV/Streaming: NFL Network and NFL+

NFL Network and NFL+ What to watch for: The Jaguars play their 14th game in London, the most of any team, as part of their multi-year UK commitment. Might new Rams wide receiver Davante Adams line up opposite second overall pick Travis Hunter? Tune in to find out.

Week 10: The Berlin Premiere

Sunday, November 9, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. ET

Location: Olympic Stadium, Berlin, Germany

Olympic Stadium, Berlin, Germany TV/Streaming: NFL Network and NFL+

NFL Network and NFL+ What to watch for: The first NFL game in Berlin and fifth regular-season game in Germany overall. The Colts currently have a question mark at quarterback. Will it be Daniel Jones? Anthony Richardson? Time will tell.

Week 11: Spain Makes History

Sunday, November 16, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. ET

Location: Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Madrid, Spain

Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Madrid, Spain TV/Streaming: NFL Network and NFL+

NFL Network and NFL+ What to watch for: The first regular-season NFL game ever played in Spain at Real Madrid’s iconic home stadium pits the upstart Washington Commanders against a Miami Dolphins team clinging to playoff aspirations.

Early Kickoff Times Explained

Most international games (except Brazil) start at 9:30 a.m. ET, which translates to:

London: 2:30 p.m. local time

2:30 p.m. local time Dublin: 2:30 p.m. local time

2:30 p.m. local time Berlin: 3:30 p.m. local time

3:30 p.m. local time Madrid: 3:30 p.m. local time

These afternoon European kickoffs provide optimal viewing times for local fans while still being accessible to U.S. morning audiences.

What Makes 2025 International Games Special

This season represents several significant milestones:

Most International Games Ever: Seven games will be the most in a single season. Up from 5 games in 2023 and 2024.

Seven games will be the most in a single season. Up from 5 games in 2023 and 2024. New Countries: Ireland and Spain host their first regular-season games.

Ireland and Spain host their first regular-season games. Iconic Venues: From Croke Park’s Gaelic traditions to the Bernabéu’s soccer legacy.

From Croke Park’s Gaelic traditions to the Bernabéu’s soccer legacy. Global Reach: Free YouTube streaming makes the Brazil game accessible worldwide.

The NFL’s Global Journey

What started as a single game at London’s Wembley Stadium in 2007 has evolved into a cornerstone of the NFL’s international strategy. Since then, the series has expanded from London to include games in Mexico City, Germany, Brazil and now Ireland and Spain.

The International Series has transformed into a regular season showcase that attracts millions of viewers worldwide. London has hosted the most international games with 36 regular-season contests, while the Jacksonville Jaguars have become the unofficial “London team,” playing there annually since 2013.

Future Expansion

The NFL’s international commitment extends beyond 2025, with Australia confirmed to join the rotation in 2026 at Melbourne Cricket Ground. The league’s Global Markets Program now includes marketing rights in Greece and the United Arab Emirates, signaling continued worldwide growth.

The 2025 NFL international games represent the league’s strongest commitment yet to global growth, offering fans worldwide unprecedented access to America’s most popular sport.

Don’t miss a touchdown, missed kick or controversial penalty flag this season. With DIRECTV, you don’t have to!

Frequently Asked Questions How many NFL games will be played overseas in 2025? There will be seven NFL games played overseas in 2025 from Week 1 to Week 11. How to watch international NFL games? The first international game will be broadcast on YouTube and the rest will air on NFL Network. For DIRECTV customers, NFL Network can be found at Channel 212. NFL Network is available with DIRECTV Sports Pack or the DIRECTV Signature CHOICE™ Package or above.

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.