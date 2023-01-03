There’s no better time (or excuse) to spend quality time with your family, friends and TV this holiday season. This December, explore world-class events, family-friendly shows, movie marathons and non-stop holiday cheer.

‘Yellowstone’ – Paramount Network – Sundays 8/7c

Who would’ve thought we’d fall in love with a family of cattle ranchers on a quest to hold onto their land – and power? Gallop over to Paramount Network to watch the rest of Yellowstone Season 5 on Sundays.

Get caught up with the entertaining saga with our Yellowstone Season 5 Guide.

‘His Dark Materials’ – HBO® – Mondays 9/8c

The final season of His Dark Materials kicks off strong and tackles deep-rooted issues like war, bigotry and corruption in a more literal sense than its predecessors. See what all the hype is about.

Holiday Movie Favorites On Demand – Ch. 1000 – Now-Dec. 31

Forget movie night, have a movie marathon with many of your favorites available On Demand, including A Christmas Story (TBS), ELF (AMC/TBS), Four Christmases (AMC/TBS), National Lampoon‘s Christmas Vacation (AMC/TBS), The Polar Express (AMC/TBS), DR. SEUSS’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! (TBS), Christmas with the Kranks (AMC), The Holiday, All I Want for Christmas (AMC), Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure (AMC) and Arthur Christmas (TBS). Availability is subject to change.

‘Best Christmas Ever’ – AMC – Now-Dec. 31

AMC continues its festive tradition with Best Christmas Ever, featuring non-stop holiday programming all month. Favorites like Christmas with the Kranks, Elf , Love Actually and National Lampoons Christmas Vacation [CR1] will be next to originals like Christmas with the Campbells. Availability is subject to change.

‘25 Days of Christmas’ – Freeform – Now-Dec. 25

Grab the kids or the young at heart to enjoy holiday classics like Home Alone, Miracle on 34th Street, and Scrooged on Freeform during their ’25 Days of Christmas.’ Availability is subject to change.

‘Countdown to Christmas’ – Hallmark Channel – Now-Dec. 25

Keep your holiday spirit high with an abundance of holiday originals and beloved favorites. All December long, explore Hallmark’s robust watch list to appeal to entertainment lovers of all types. Availability is subject to change. Explore the many available titles now.

‘It’s a Wonderful Lifetime’ – Lifetime – Now-Dec. 18

Embark on a holiday journey to remember with Lifetime as they debut countless holiday-focused originals to keep spirits high. Explore the lineup. Availability is subject to change.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ – FOX/FS1 – Now-Dec. 18

Tis the season when Soccer takes the world’s stage. See how your favorite teams and countries are faring and explore the schedule with our FIFA World Cup Guide.

‘Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration’ – ABC – Dec. 15

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of the beloved Disney classic, Beauty and the Beast, with a two-hour tribute featuring the animated film and live-action special.

College Football Bowl Season – ABC/CBS/FOX/ESPN – Dec. 16 – Jan. 9

The biggest NCAA football games of the season are upon us and will span over the next month all over the country. Explore the schedule to see when your favorite teams are playing.

Find more shows to keep you (and your friends and family) entertained over the holidays.

