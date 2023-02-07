With the new year comes a fresh batch of entertainment. Returning series, new shows, hot competitions, fancy events and big games are here to usher in 2023. Explore them now.

‘America’s Got Talent: All Stars’ – NBC – Mondays 8/7c

Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel are back to judge the return of some of America’s Got Talent’s all stars. This new show, hosted by Terry Crews will bring out the best of the best to compete for the title. Watch on NBC each Monday.

‘Married at First Sight’ – Lifetime – Jan. 4

For its 16th season we go to Nashville, Tenn. to watch as 10 singles prepare to get married after knowing each other for just a few short weeks. Love, rejection and a touch of drama will suck you into this reality favorite. Watch on Lifetime starting Jan. 4.

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ – MTV – Jan. 6

The queens are back for the 15th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and it’s revved up to be the biggest yet. Watch on Fridays starting Jan. 6 on MTV.

‘BMF’ – STARZ® – Jan. 6

The Black Mafia Family returns for season 2 with new plugs, new ventures and of course, brotherly antics. Watch on Fridays on STARZ® starting Jan. 6.

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards – NBC – Jan. 10

The 80th Annual Golden Globes will be taking on Beverly Hills on January 10 on NBC and will honor some of the best shows, films actors and writers of 2022. Jerrod Carmichael will host the event. See the full list of nominees to see if your favorites made the cut.

‘Your Honor’ – SHOWTIME® – Jan. 13

Former New Orleans judge, Michael Desiato (Bryan Cranston) reckons with his destroyed life and career while determining whether to walk the path of vengeance forward. Watch season 2 of Your Honor on SHOWTIME® On Demand starting on Jan. 13 with a wide premiere on Jan. 15.

NFL Wild Card Weekend – NBC/FOX/CBS/ABC/ESPN – Jan. 14-16

NFL playoff season is upon us, which kicks off with NFL Wild Card Weekend. We may not know the teams yet, but we do know the schedule for the six games that will span Friday through Monday on numerous channels. Check out the games below (all times listed in ET).

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023

TBA at TBA – 4:30 p.m. ET – CBS, FOX, or NBC

TBA at TBA – 8:15 p.m. ET – CBS, FOX, or NBC

Sunday, Jan .15, 2023

TBA at TBA – 1 p.m. ET – CBS, FOX, or NBC

TBA at TBA – 4:30 p.m. ET – CBS

TBA at TBA – 8:15 p.m. ET – NBC

Monday, Jan. 16, 2023

TBA at TBA – 8 p.m. ET – ESPN

Make sure you keep up with all your favorite games with our weekly football guide.

‘Godfather of Harlem’ – MGM+ – Jan. 15

Infamous crime boss, Bumpy Johnson (Forest Whitaker) continues his quest for power and control of Harlem as he battles with the Cuban Mafia, the CIA and other rivals as organized crime meets the civil rights movement. Watch on MGM+ starting Jan. 15.

‘The Last of Us’ – HBO® – Jan. 15

Modeled after the wildly popular video game, The Last of Us is a post-apocalyptic tale that follows Joel and Ellie as they attempt to escape quarantine and continue their journey for survival. Watch starting on Jan. 15 on HBO®.

Australian Open (Tennis) – ESPN – Jan. 16-29

The tennis Grand Slam events start again with the Australian Open from Jan. 16-29, 2023. Watch as reigning champs, Rafael Nadal and Ashleigh Barty play to keep their titles alongside many other talent on the hard courts.

