Between Monday Night Football, Thursday Night Football, NCAA football games and NFL games, there's tons of football content available every week.

Don’t forget, college football bowl season is about to kick off. Check the full Guide to start planning ahead.

Thursday, Dec. 8

NFL Thursday Night Football

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams – 8:15 p.m. – Prime Video

DIRECTV Bar Finder App for TNF

For those who don’t have access have Amazon Prime (and live outside of the local game market), it’s still possible to watch TNF. Thousands of bars and restaurants across the U.S. will air the game (and countless others) each week. Find the game in a local bar, restaurant or venue close to you with the DIRECTV Bar Finder App.

Saturday, Dec. 10

College Football Schedule

Navy vs. Army (in Philadelphia, PA) – 3 p.m. – CBS

Sunday, Dec 11

NFL Football Schedule

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills – 1 p.m. – CBS

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals – 1 p.m. – CBS

Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys – 1 p.m. – FOX

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions – 1 p.m. – FOX

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants – 1 p.m. – FOX

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers – 1 p.m. – CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans – 1 p.m. – CBS

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos – 4:05 p.m. – CBS

Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks – 4:25 p.m. – FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers – 4:25 p.m. – FOX

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers – 8:20 p.m. – NBC, Universo

Monday, Dec. 12

NFL Schedule

New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals – 8:15 p.m. – ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Find the full NFL schedule as well as all NFL teams, how to watch and more in our guide. Explore college football offerings and stay close by to see the football matchups each week.

