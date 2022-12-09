To stoke the flames of the holiday spirit, Hallmark Channel is hosting Countdown to Christmas throughout December. Embark on a holiday journey with Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Hallmark Drama and Hallmark Movies Now. Explore seemingly endless festive content including classics, originals and marathons to keep your holiday spark burning bright all season long.

Whether you know what you’re looking for or need some inspiration, simply tune into any of Hallmark’s channels to see a robust lineup of all holiday movies all the time or check out the featured list below to start planning ahead.

Hallmark Channel

Enjoy Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas with top features like A Big Fat Family Christmas, Undercover Holiday, and The Holiday Sitter. Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, throughout December, enjoy original movie premieres, holiday favorites and more on Hallmark Channel. Peruse the Hallmark Channel schedule here and see some features below.

Christmas Class Reunion – Dec. 10 at 8/7c.

– Dec. 10 at 8/7c. ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas – Dec. 17 at 8/7c.

– Dec. 17 at 8/7c. Christmas Day Marathon (with limited commercial interruptions) – Dec. 24-25

Find Hallmark Channel on Ch. 312 on DIRECTV.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Keep cozy on cool Saturday nights in December with Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ Miracles of Christmas which will feature a brand-new original holiday movie each week alongside other stories including Holiday Stocking and A Holiday in Harlem. Sleuth the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries schedule here.

The Gift of Peace – Dec. 10 at 10/9c.

Five More Minutes: Moments Like These – Dec. 17 at 10/9c.

Find Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on Ch. 565 on DIRECTV.

Hallmark Drama

With the holidays comes a lot of drama, so why not enjoy the excitement on TV and tune out what’s happening in your own living room. Alongside other shows and movies to suck you in, like Come Dance at My Wedding and Mitch Albom’s Have a Little Faith, Hallmark Drama is also delivering non-stop nostalgia with 10-day watch-a-thon.

Little House on the Prairie Marathon – Dec. 16-25

Find Hallmark Drama on Ch. 564 on DIRECTV.

Hallmark Movies Now

Why not lean into a holiday collection that lasts all season long? Movies & Mistletoe features holiday debuts as well as beloved favorites throughout the month.

Boyfriends of Christmas Past

Christmas in Vienna

Christmas in Evergreen

A December Bride

One December Night – Dec. 8

– Dec. 8 Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa – Dec. 8

– Dec. 8 Nostalgic Christmas – Dec. 8

– Dec. 8 Sister Swap: Christmas in the City – Dec. 15

– Dec. 15 Love, Lights, Hanukkah! – Dec. 15

– Dec. 15 Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy – Dec. 15

– Dec. 15 Finding Santa – Dec. 15

– Dec. 15 Eight Gifts of Hanukkah – Dec. 22

– Dec. 22 Christmas in Evergreen: Bells are Ringing – Dec. 22

– Dec. 22 One Starry Christmas – Dec. 22

– Dec. 22 Christmas Song – Dec. 22

And if you’ve had enough of the season’s greetings, there’s plenty of non-holiday focused features to enjoy as well.

Falling for You

Hailey Dean Mysteries: Killer Sentence

My Favorite Wedding – Dec. 8

– Dec. 8 Mystery 101: Deadly History – Dec. 8

– Dec. 8 Birthday Wish – Dec. 15

– Dec. 15 Sweet Revenge: A Hannah Swensen Mystery – Dec. 15

– Dec. 15 Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Heist and Seek – Dec. 22

– Dec. 22 The Wedding Veil – Dec. 22

