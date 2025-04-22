Combat Sports: Your Ultimate Watch Guide

Combat sports are typically defined by one-on-one contact competition. Think boxing, kickboxing, mixed martial arts, wrestling, Brazilian ju-jitsu, Judo, Karate, or Muay Thai. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or looking to become one, find out how to watch on DIRECTV below.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)

The UFC began as an underground movement, blending fighting styles (jiu-jitsu, karate, boxing, wrestling, etc.) to see which came out on top in a no-holds-barred competition. It has grown, however, to become the world’s largest and most popular MMA (mixed martial arts) organization – with traditional formalities like regulations, weight classes, and unified rules.

UFC History

Reality competition shows and popular figureheads have contributed significantly to the UFC’s success. On The Ultimate Fighter 16 contestants live together while competing for a pair of Ultimate Fighting Championship contracts; it became wildly popular, spawning international spinoff shows and dozens of successful UFC careers. Generally in athletics, the greats transcend their sport, with larger-than-life personalities and careers. The UFC has more than its fair share of recognizable names including Anderson Silva, Conor McGregor, Georges St-Pierre, Ronda Rousey Brock Lesnar, and Dana White. White in particular remains the public face of the UFC, as president and CEO of the brand, though he is not a majority owner. Talent agency WME-IMG bought the UFC for $4 billion in 2016, making it the most expensive transaction for any organization in sports history.

Where to Watch UFC

ESPN currently owns the broadcast rights for UFC. Check out the schedule and stream now with DIRECTV.

Boxing

Boxing is one of the oldest sports in recorded history, with origins tracing back to ancient civilizations. We love these artful fistfights as much now as then, though these days they’re elevated by the glitz and glamour of high-profile professional matches, title fights, and Olympic boxing events.

Rules for Boxing

Boxing matches are divided into timed rounds, typically 3 minutes each, with a 1-minute rest in between. A fighter wins the match by knockout (KO), technical knockout (TKO), or judges’ decision. Boxers compete within their own designated weight class, ranging from flyweight to heavyweight, to ensure a more level playing ground. Points can be scored for clean punches, skilled defense, and ring control. Illegal actions include hitting below the belt, holding, headbutting, or striking after the bell, and can result in warnings, point deductions, or disqualification.

Boxing Weight Classes

Minimumweight (Strawweight) – 105 lbs max

Light Flyweight – 108 lbs max

Flyweight – 112 lbs max

Super Flyweight (Jr. Bantamweight) – 115 lbs max

Bantamweight – 118 lbs max

Super Bantamweight (Jr. Featherweight) – 122 lbs max

Featherweight – 126 lbs max

Super Featherweight (Jr. Lightweight) – 130 lbs max

Lightweight – 135 lbs max

Super Lightweight (Jr. Welterweight) – 140 lbs max

Welterweight – 147 lbs max

Super Welterweight (Jr. Middleweight – 154 lbs max

Middleweight – 160 lbs max

Super Middleweight -168 lbs max

Light Heavyweight – 175 lbs max

Cruiserweight – 200 lbs max

Bridgerweight (WBC only) – 224 lbs max

Heavyweight – Over 200 lbs

Where to Watch Boxing

No one entity owns the rights to broadcast boxing, so the platform varies from match to match. DIRECTV helps you stay in the ring whether the match is on ESPN, PPV, or anything in between. See the full schedule and find out where to watch boxing tonight.

WWE

WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) is an explosion of sports and entertainment. It combines professional wrestling with dramatic storytelling. Naturally, the question commonly asked is “is WWE fake?” While the stories are scripted, the action is far from fake. These athletes put their bodies on the line as they perform incredible stunts and act their characters’ storylines out in front of live audiences, as they compete for title belts.

Popular WWE Events

Weekly events in WWE advance storylines, and showcase anticipated matches as well as new talent. While belts can sometimes be competed for during weekly broadcasts, the monthly events are packed with championship drama.

Weekly

Raw Day: Mondays (known as Monday Night Raw ) Traditionally considered the “flagship” WWE show, Raw highlights top superstars, dramatic storylines, and longer run times (3 hours).



SmackDown Day: Fridays ( Friday Night SmackDown ) Initially a brand extension of Raw, SmackDown is slightly more match-forward (as opposed to the storyline development of Raw).

NXT Day: Tuesdays A developmental offshoot, NXT focuses on up-and-coming wrestlers, with athletic matches and a more underground atmosphere.



Monthly / Pay-Per-Views (PPVs)

Some of the most well-known special WWE events include:

WrestleMania

Royal Rumble

SummerSlam

Survivor Series

WWE Title Matches

Championships (or titles) are typically defended at pay-per-view events but can also take place on Raw or Smackdown. Special matches like Ladder Matches, Steel Cage Matches, or Royal Rumbles also add enough drama to warrant a title match. Holding a title belt means you’re at the top of your division or brand — it’s a status symbol and a driving force for many storylines.

Where to Watch WWE

NBCUniversal’s Peacock is home to WWE content, viewable with a DIRECTV membership. Log in or sign up to watch Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown or any pay-per-view matches!

