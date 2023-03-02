2023 is already off to a fantastic start in the boxing world, and the action doesn’t stop here. If you’re a boxing fan looking for everything you need to know about the 2023 schedule thus far, you’re in the right place.

We’re going to break down upcoming boxing fights, where to watch or stream sports events like these and more. Let’s take a look at some important dates in boxing for this year.

Key Dates for Boxing Matches Coming Up

Before we jump into the complete schedule, let’s take a look at just a few upcoming boxing matches that are most anticipated. Mark your calendars for these key dates so you don’t miss any of the action.

April 1: Robeisy Ramirez vs. Isaac Dogboe

Where to watch: ESPN

Ramirez and “Royal Storm” Dogboe meet in a Top Rank match for the vacant interim WBO featherweight title.

April 8: Shakur Stevenson vs. Shuichiro Yoshino

Where to watch: ESPN

“The King of Brick City” and undefeated former two-weight world champion Stevenson will clash with Japanese boxer Yoshino in a 12-round WBC lightweight title eliminator match.

May 20: Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano

Where to watch: DAZN

In this highly-anticipated rematch following the explosive, award-winning fight in 2022, Katie Taylor will face Amanda Serrano in Taylor’s home country of Ireland.

Full Schedule of Boxing Fights Coming Up

We know which fights are happening (and where to watch) from March to May 2023, so let’s a look at the boxing matches coming up to keep you in the loop.

Mar 4: Angel Fierro vs. Eduardo Estela

Location: Culiacan, MX

Where to watch: DAZN

Undercard:

Eduardo Nunez vs. Rodolfo Bustamante Salazar

Misael Rodriguez Olivas vs. Rafael Amarillas Ortiz

Criztec Bazaldua vs. Alejandro Estrada Castillo

Mar 4: Brandon Figueroa vs. Mark Magsayo

Location: Ontario, CA

Where to watch: SHOWTIME™

Undercard:

Amilcar Vidal vs. Elijah Lorenzo Garcia

Jarrett Hurd vs. Jose Armando Resendiz

Mar 11: Callum Smith vs. Pawel Stepien

Location: Liverpool, UK

Where to watch: DAZN

Undercard:

Liam Paro vs. Robbie Davies Jr.

Diego Pacheco vs. Jack Cullen

Mickey Ellison vs. Thomas Whittaker Hart

Rhiannon Dixon vs. Vicky Wilkinson

Johnny Fisher vs. Alfonso Damiani

Aqib Fiaz vs. Dean Dodge

Campbell Hatton vs. TBA

George Liddard vs. TBA

Paddy Lacey vs. James McCarthy

Mar 11: Tony Yoka vs. Carlos Takam

Location: Paris, France

Where to watch: ESPN+

Mar 11: Tim Tszyu vs. Tony Harrison

Location: Sydney, Australia

Where to watch: SHOWTIME™

Undercard:

Sam Goodman vs. TJ Doheny

Paulo Aokuso vs. Yunieski Gonzalez

Nikita Tszyu vs. Bo Belbin

Mar 16: Jean Pascal vs. Michael Eifert

Location: Quebec, Canada

Where to watch: FITE TV

Undercard:

Mathieu Germain vs. Steven Wilcox

Jessica Camara vs. Prisca Vicot

Joseph Ward vs. Mario Andrade Rodriguez

Caroline Veyre vs. Emma Gongora

Derek Pomerleau vs. Aljaz Venko

Yoel Angeloni vs. TBA

Ayoub Maanni vs. Bruno Ochoa

Amanda Galle vs. TBA

Mar 16: Callum Walsh vs. Leonardo di Stefano Ruiz

Location: Boston, MA

Where to watch: UFC Fight Pass

Undercard:

Francis Hogan vs. Jimmy Williams

Danny O’Connor vs. Luis Garcia

Hegly Mosqueda vs. TBA

Kevin Walsh vs. TBA

Jaydell Pazmino vs. TBA

Nicolas Tejada vs. William Frank Harrington

Mar 18: Cyrus Pattinson vs. Chris Jenkins

Location: Newcastle, UK

Where to watch: DAZN

Mar 18: Gilberto Ramirez vs. Gabe Rosado

Location: Long Beach, California

Where to watch: DAZN

Mar 23: Christian Mbilli vs. Carlos Gongora

Location: Montréal, Canada

Where to watch: ESPN

Mar 25: Jose Ramirez vs. Richard Commey

Location: Fresno, CA

Where to watch: ESPN

Undercard:

Seniesa Estrada vs. Tina Rupprecht

Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Willie Jake Jr.

Mar 25: Nathan Heaney vs. Jack Flatey

Location: Telford, UK

Where to watch: TBA

Mar 25: David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Where to watch: SHOWTIME™ PPV

Mar 25: Lawrence Okolie vs. David Light

Location: Manchester, UK

Where to watch: TBA

Undercard:

Frazer Clarke vs. Rydell Booker

Jack Catterall vs. TBA

Karriss Artingstall vs. TBA

Apr 1: Robeisy Ramirez vs. Isaac Dogboe

Location: Tulsa, OK

Where to watch: ESPN

Undercard:

Xander Zayas vs. Ronald Cruz

Joet Gonzalez vs. Jose Enrique Vivas

Tiger Johnson vs. Alfonso Olvera

Jeremiah Milton vs. TBA

Abdullah Mason vs. TBA

Dante Benjamin Jr. vs. Jasper McCargo

Emiliano Vargas vs. Edgar Uvalle

Rohan Polanco vs. Ricardo Quiroz

Apr 1: Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin

Location: London, UK

Where to watch: DAZN

Undercard:

Craig Richards vs. Ricards Bolotniks

Matteo Signani vs. Felix Cash

Apr 8: Shakur Stevenson vs. Shuichiro Yoshino

Location: Newark, NJ

Where to watch: ESPN

Undercard:

Keyshawn Davis vs. Emmanuel Tagoe

Apr 8: Jesse Rodriguez vs. Cristian Gonzalez

Location: San Antonio, TX

Where to watch: DAZN

Undercard:

Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Marlon Tapales (title fight)

Raymond Ford vs. Jessie Magdaleno

Apr 15: Joe Joyce vs. Zhilei Zhang

Location: London, UK

Where to watch: TBA

Apr 22: Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov vs. Joe Cordina

Location: Cardiff, Wales

Where to watch: DAZN

May 20: Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano

Location: Dublin, Ireland

Where to watch: DAZN

