2023 is already off to a fantastic start in the boxing world, and the action doesn’t stop here. If you’re a boxing fan looking for everything you need to know about the 2023 schedule thus far, you’re in the right place.
We’re going to break down upcoming boxing fights, where to watch or stream sports events like these and more. Let’s take a look at some important dates in boxing for this year.
Key Dates for Boxing Matches Coming Up
Before we jump into the complete schedule, let’s take a look at just a few upcoming boxing matches that are most anticipated. Mark your calendars for these key dates so you don’t miss any of the action.
April 1: Robeisy Ramirez vs. Isaac Dogboe
Where to watch: ESPN
Ramirez and “Royal Storm” Dogboe meet in a Top Rank match for the vacant interim WBO featherweight title.
April 8: Shakur Stevenson vs. Shuichiro Yoshino
Where to watch: ESPN
“The King of Brick City” and undefeated former two-weight world champion Stevenson will clash with Japanese boxer Yoshino in a 12-round WBC lightweight title eliminator match.
May 20: Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano
Where to watch: DAZN
In this highly-anticipated rematch following the explosive, award-winning fight in 2022, Katie Taylor will face Amanda Serrano in Taylor’s home country of Ireland.
Full Schedule of Boxing Fights Coming Up
We know which fights are happening (and where to watch) from March to May 2023, so let’s a look at the boxing matches coming up to keep you in the loop.
Mar 4: Angel Fierro vs. Eduardo Estela
Location: Culiacan, MX
Where to watch: DAZN
Undercard:
- Eduardo Nunez vs. Rodolfo Bustamante Salazar
- Misael Rodriguez Olivas vs. Rafael Amarillas Ortiz
- Criztec Bazaldua vs. Alejandro Estrada Castillo
Mar 4: Brandon Figueroa vs. Mark Magsayo
Location: Ontario, CA
Where to watch: SHOWTIME™
Undercard:
- Amilcar Vidal vs. Elijah Lorenzo Garcia
- Jarrett Hurd vs. Jose Armando Resendiz
Mar 11: Callum Smith vs. Pawel Stepien
Location: Liverpool, UK
Where to watch: DAZN
Undercard:
- Liam Paro vs. Robbie Davies Jr.
- Diego Pacheco vs. Jack Cullen
- Mickey Ellison vs. Thomas Whittaker Hart
- Rhiannon Dixon vs. Vicky Wilkinson
- Johnny Fisher vs. Alfonso Damiani
- Aqib Fiaz vs. Dean Dodge
- Campbell Hatton vs. TBA
- George Liddard vs. TBA
- Paddy Lacey vs. James McCarthy
Mar 11: Tony Yoka vs. Carlos Takam
Location: Paris, France
Where to watch: ESPN+
Mar 11: Tim Tszyu vs. Tony Harrison
Location: Sydney, Australia
Where to watch: SHOWTIME™
Undercard:
- Sam Goodman vs. TJ Doheny
- Paulo Aokuso vs. Yunieski Gonzalez
- Nikita Tszyu vs. Bo Belbin
Mar 16: Jean Pascal vs. Michael Eifert
Location: Quebec, Canada
Where to watch: FITE TV
Undercard:
- Mathieu Germain vs. Steven Wilcox
- Jessica Camara vs. Prisca Vicot
- Joseph Ward vs. Mario Andrade Rodriguez
- Caroline Veyre vs. Emma Gongora
- Derek Pomerleau vs. Aljaz Venko
- Yoel Angeloni vs. TBA
- Ayoub Maanni vs. Bruno Ochoa
- Amanda Galle vs. TBA
Mar 16: Callum Walsh vs. Leonardo di Stefano Ruiz
Location: Boston, MA
Where to watch: UFC Fight Pass
Undercard:
- Francis Hogan vs. Jimmy Williams
- Danny O’Connor vs. Luis Garcia
- Hegly Mosqueda vs. TBA
- Kevin Walsh vs. TBA
- Jaydell Pazmino vs. TBA
- Nicolas Tejada vs. William Frank Harrington
Mar 18: Cyrus Pattinson vs. Chris Jenkins
Location: Newcastle, UK
Where to watch: DAZN
Mar 18: Gilberto Ramirez vs. Gabe Rosado
Location: Long Beach, California
Where to watch: DAZN
Mar 23: Christian Mbilli vs. Carlos Gongora
Location: Montréal, Canada
Where to watch: ESPN
Mar 25: Jose Ramirez vs. Richard Commey
Location: Fresno, CA
Where to watch: ESPN
Undercard:
- Seniesa Estrada vs. Tina Rupprecht
- Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Willie Jake Jr.
Mar 25: Nathan Heaney vs. Jack Flatey
Location: Telford, UK
Where to watch: TBA
Mar 25: David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant
Location: Las Vegas, NV
Where to watch: SHOWTIME™ PPV
Mar 25: Lawrence Okolie vs. David Light
Location: Manchester, UK
Where to watch: TBA
Undercard:
- Frazer Clarke vs. Rydell Booker
- Jack Catterall vs. TBA
- Karriss Artingstall vs. TBA
Apr 1: Robeisy Ramirez vs. Isaac Dogboe
Location: Tulsa, OK
Where to watch: ESPN
Undercard:
- Xander Zayas vs. Ronald Cruz
- Joet Gonzalez vs. Jose Enrique Vivas
- Tiger Johnson vs. Alfonso Olvera
- Jeremiah Milton vs. TBA
- Abdullah Mason vs. TBA
- Dante Benjamin Jr. vs. Jasper McCargo
- Emiliano Vargas vs. Edgar Uvalle
- Rohan Polanco vs. Ricardo Quiroz
Apr 1: Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin
Location: London, UK
Where to watch: DAZN
Undercard:
- Craig Richards vs. Ricards Bolotniks
- Matteo Signani vs. Felix Cash
Apr 8: Shakur Stevenson vs. Shuichiro Yoshino
Location: Newark, NJ
Where to watch: ESPN
Undercard:
- Keyshawn Davis vs. Emmanuel Tagoe
Apr 8: Jesse Rodriguez vs. Cristian Gonzalez
Location: San Antonio, TX
Where to watch: DAZN
Undercard:
- Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Marlon Tapales (title fight)
- Raymond Ford vs. Jessie Magdaleno
Apr 15: Joe Joyce vs. Zhilei Zhang
Location: London, UK
Where to watch: TBA
Apr 22: Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov vs. Joe Cordina
Location: Cardiff, Wales
Where to watch: DAZN
May 20: Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano
Location: Dublin, Ireland
Where to watch: DAZN
