How to Watch WWE Premium Live Events & More in 2024

2024 is set to be a landmark year for WWE, with the sports entertainment giant set to expand its international presence with multiple international Premium Live Events (PLEs). This post is your guide on how to watch weekly WWE programming, as well as live stream every WWE PLE in 2024. Read on to find out how you can watch WWE and all its other content with your DIRECTV subscription.

And with top stars such as Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch and more having signed contract extensions to stay on with WWE for the long-term, WWE programming is set to boom this year, and you don’t want to miss it.

WHAT SHOWS WILL WWE BROADCAST THIS YEAR?

WWE programming this year will have weekly broadcasts of WWE Monday Night Raw, WWE Friday Night SmackDown and WWE NXT, along with other programs and affiliated content.

Besides these weekly broadcasts, WWE will also stream PLEs throughout the year, which will be streamed from much larger arenas and feature the culmination of various storylines running on the weekly broadcasts.

WHEN ARE WWE PROGRAMS ON TV?

WWE Monday Night Raw and WWE Friday Night SmackDown, the flagship shows of the company, are broadcast every Monday and Friday respectively, at 8 p.m. ET.

WWE Raw has a run time of 3 hours, while WWE SmackDown runs for 2 hours. Similarly, WWE NXT is broadcast live every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET, and runs for 2 hours every week.

This year’s Premium Live Events (PLEs) air exclusively on Peacock, and typically occur once every three weeks. These events don’t have a fixed airtime in the US at the moment. Check back here closer to the date of the PLE to find out what times these events will begin.

WHERE CAN I WATCH WWE ON DIRECTV?

WWE Raw and WWE NXT are broadcast exclusively on the USA Network, while WWE SmackDown is broadcast exclusively on FOX. Re-runs of SmackDown and previous episodes can also be found of Fox Sports 1 (FS1).

With your DIRECTV subscription, you can watch WWE RAW and WWE NXT on USA Network (Channel 242).

With your DIRECTV subscription, you can watch WWE SmackDown live on FOX. Check this channel guide for your local FOX affiliate station.

To catch all the PLEs live, DIRECTV subscribers can subscribe to Peacock Premium using their DIRECTV account by going to the TV Package page at directv.com, selecting the “More TV” tab, and adding the Peacock add-on.

For more details on how to get the add-on, read about it here.

DIRECTV also offers its subscribers an exclusive deal, where you can get Peacock Premium for just $3.99/mo. + tax (the regular price for Peacock Premium is $5.99/mo. + tax). Cancel anytime using your DIRECTV account.

WWE PREMIUM LIVE EVENT (PLE) SCHEDULE FOR 2024

WWE’s calendar for 2024 will feature at least six events being held outside of the US, with major events such as Money in the Bank, Elimination Chamber, and Backlash set to break attendance records for WWE in the host countries.

All PLEs for 2024 will air live on Peacock (where you can also watch all previous PLEs). So far, the announced PLEs and their dates and times (if announced) are detailed below:

Date: January 27, 2024

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Florida

2. NXT VENGEANCE DAY

Date: February 4, 2024

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: F&M Bank Arena, Clarksville, Tennessee

3. ELIMINATION CHAMBER: PERTH

Date: February 24, 2024

Start Time: 5 a.m. ET

Location: Optus Stadium, Perth, Australia

4. NXT STAND & DELIVER

Date: April 6, 2024

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

5. WRESTLEMANIA XL

Date: April 6-7, 2024

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET (both days)

Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

6. BACKLASH FRANCE

Date: May 4, 2024

Start Time: TBA

Location: LDLC Arena, Décines-Charpieu, Lyon Metroplis, France

7. MONEY IN THE BANK

Date: July 6th, 2024

Start Time: TBA

Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

8. NXT HEATWAVE

Date: July 7, 2024

Start Time: TBA

Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

9. BASH IN BERLIN

Date: August 31st, 2024

Start Time: TBA

Location: Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany

Aside from the confirmed PLEs listed above, other lineal events which are set to be confirmed in the upcoming months are SummerSlam (2024), Crown Jewel (2024), Night of Champions (2024), Survivor Series: War Games (2024) and more!

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM WWE IN 2024?

Among the major storylines that WWE is presently writing, the most intriguing remains that of The Bloodline, with its leader, Roman Reigns currently holding the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for the last four years. Will any challengers step up to Roman Reigns and dethrone him?

With Cody Rhodes, The Rock and CM Punk all waiting to get their shot at Roman Reigns, 2024 may finally see the end of Roman’s reign.

Another major figure over the last year in WWE has been Rhea Ripley. Her towering presence over the women’s division on WWE RAW has proven to be unbeatable, with no woman so far being able to dethrone her. However, with stars like Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair and more waiting for their opportunity to face Rhea, will Rhea continue to be the indomitable force that she has been so far?

WATCH WWE WITH YOUR DIRECTV SUBSCRIPTION

Don’t miss any of the WWE action. With DIRECTV, you can watch all WWE content on USA Network and FOX live, and for an additional $3.99/mo., you can watch all your favorite superstars performing at all PLEs right from the comfort of your home!

Don’t have DIRECTV? Make the switch today to get the best WWE experience.

Frequently Asked Questions What WWE shows are there? Fans of WWE can watch the action during WWE Monday Night Raw, WWE Friday Night SmackDown, WWE NXT and even more. How can I watch WWE Premium Live Events (PLEs)? In 2024, all WWE PLEs will air exclusively on Peacock. What channels can I watch WWE shows on? Friday Night SmackDown can be found on FOX, while WWE Raw and WWE NXT air on USA Network.

