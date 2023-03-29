There’s nothing quite like the excitement of mixed martial arts (MMA). It’s one of the most fast-paced sports events, and fans know anything can happen at any time. If you’re one of them — or you just want to learn more about this interesting sport — check out these upcoming MMA fights.

What MMA fights are coming soon?

When it comes to MMA fights, upcoming matches may not be finalized until just weeks beforehand. Here’s what we know so far about upcoming fights in the top two MMA promotions, UFC and Bellator.

UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2

Who: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya

Where: Miami-Dade Arena in Miami

When: April 8, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Where to Watch: UFC Fight Pass, ESPN, ESPN+

On April 8, Pereira and Adesanya fight for the middleweight championship, meeting for the second time in the UFC and the fourth time overall. All three previous matches ended in decisive victories for Pereira: He defeated Adesanya by technical knockout (TKO) at UFC 281 and won by unanimous decision and knockout in their two kickboxing fights.

This card also features another exciting matchup in the co-main event, Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal. Burns recently defeated Neil Magny via submission at UFC 283, but Masvidal is incredibly popular in his native Miami, where the fight takes place. That’s bound to make this one of the most exciting upcoming MMA fights.

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Allen

Who: Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen

Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City

When: April 15, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Where to Watch: ESPN, ESPN+

Former featherweight champion Max Holloway steps into the ring for a five-round fight with contender Arnold Allen on April 15. Allen is on a hot streak, having won 10 fights in a row, the second-longest winning streak for a UFC featherweight after Alexander Volkanovski. Holloway lost to Volkanovski in his last fight, making this an interesting matchup.

The card also includes Edson Barboza vs. Billy Quarantillo, Chris Gutierrez vs. Pedro Munhoz and Matheus Nicolau vs. Brandon Royval. Barboza, known for his striking and knockout power, should put on an especially thrilling show.

Bellator 294: Carmouche vs. Bennett 2

Who: Liz Carmouche vs. DeAnna Bennett

Where: Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu

When: April 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where to Watch: SHOWTIME®

One of the best upcoming MMA fights for the women’s divisions happens on April 21, when Liz Carmouche defends her flyweight championship against DeAnna Bennett. Carmouche previously beat Bennett via submission, taking the win in her Bellator debut. But the outcome is anyone’s guess: Both are coming off wins in their last fights and have shown themselves to be versatile fighters.

The card also includes an exciting heavyweight match between Timothy Johnson and Said Sowma and the debut of Sara McMann against Arlene Blencowe in the women’s featherweight division.

Bellator 295: Stots vs. Mix

Who: Raufeon Stots vs. Patchy Mix

Where: Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu

When: April 22, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where to Watch: SHOWTIME®

The upcoming MMA fight in Hawaii is a double header: The very next night at the Blaisdell Center interim champion Raufeon Stots meets Patchy Mix for the Bantamweight Grand Prix Finale. While their records are similar, Mix may have an advantage over Stots on the ground, so watch this fight carefully.

In the co-main event, Ilima Lei Macfarlane faces Kana Watanabe in a three-round women’s flyweight fight. Born in Hawaii, Macfarlane may have the home field advantage in this one.

UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs. Blaydes

Who: Curtis Blaydes vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Where: UFC Apex, Las Vegas

When: April 22, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Also on April 22, UFC may crown a new heavyweight contender in the fight between Curtis Blaydes and Sergei Pavlovich. Blaydes has won his last three fights and seven of his last eight, including a memorable knockout win in July against Tom Aspinall. Pavlovich also has an excellent record, having won five fights in a row in the first round, including a fight against the only man who beat Blaydes: Derrick Lewis.

Bantamweights Yadong Song and Ricky Simon will also fight on the main card. Song lost to Corey Sandhagen in September 2022 due to a doctor’s stoppage in round four, while Simon is on a five-fight win streak.

Bellator 296: Mousasi vs. Edwards

Who: Gegard Mousasi vs. Fabian Edwards

Where: Accor Arena in Paris

When: May 12, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Where to Watch: SHOWTIME®

In MMA, upcoming fights aren’t always local. The fighters head overseas for a Bellator Lightweight World Grand Prix match between Gegard “The Dreamcatcher” Mousasi and Fabian “the Assassin” Edwards. Mousasi is a veteran MMA fighter with 49 wins under his belt, including 28 by knockout, but he lost his last fight. Edwards has a comparatively small 11 wins, but still notches four knockouts and won his last fight.

In the co-main event, former champion Brent Primus faces Mansour Barnaoui, who is based in Paris. Primus gets his chance after Sidney Outlaw was removed from the million-dollar tournament.

