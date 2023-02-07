Whether you’re rooting for the Diamondbacks, Coyotes or the Suns, being an Arizona sports fan is easy with the Bally Sports Arizona (BSAZ) channel on DIRECTV.

The BSAZ channel offers live game coverage, pre- and post-game shows, game analysis and other programming related to Arizona sports teams and leagues.

When you tune into the Bally Sports Arizona channel, you can watch regional shows such as:

Diamondbacks Live! Pregame and Postgame

Coyotes Live! Pregame and Postgame

Suns Live! Pregame and Postgame

Note: Bally Sports Arizona show availability is subject to change based on the season, game schedules and other factors.

Where to watch Bally Sports Arizona

Bally Sports Arizona on DIRECTV is available on channel 686. The network is included in the DIRECTV CHOICE™ package and above on both DIRECTV and DIRECTV STREAM.



You can also watch some BSAZ shows online on the DIRECTV app or website with your DIRECTV login.

How can I watch Bally Sports Arizona?

You can watch Bally Sports Arizona through DIRECTV on your TV. Some BSAZ shows are available to stream via the DIRECTV website or mobile app on your computer, smartphone or tablet.

Is Bally Sports Arizona on other channels?

DIRECTV features Bally Sports Arizona on channel 686. However, the BSAZ channel number may vary depending on your location, DIRECTV package or service. Use your zip code to locate regional sports networks available in your area.

FAQs

What TV channel is Bally Sports Arizona?

Channel 686 on DIRECTV features Bally Sports Arizona (BSAZ).

Does DIRECTV have Bally Sports Arizona?

Yes. DIRECTV features Bally Sports Arizona (BSAZ) on channel 686 in the DIRECTV CHOICE™ package and above.

